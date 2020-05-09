As companies reconsider their long-term need to have employees on site, low-wage workers depending on office-based businesses stand to lose the most. When they dispatched staff to work remotely, they also eliminated the jobs cleaning their offices, driving them around and serving them food.

By Eduardo Porter @ NYTimes.com/Business, Sept. 4

March 16 was the last day David Engelsman walked into the Jackrabbit, an acclaimed restaurant at the boutique Duniway Hotel in downtown Portland, Ore. The lead server on morning duty, Mr. Engelsman was told before his shift started that his job was no longer needed. He left early, at 10:30 a.m. The restaurant didn’t reopen the next day.

A total of 330 workers at the Duniway and another Hilton property across the street have been let go since then . With two autistic children, a wife with a severe heart condition and now no health insurance, Mr. Engelsman has devoted much of his time to the fight by his union, UNITE HERE, to get Hilton to make health-plan contributions for laid-off workers until the end of the year. “We’re left standing here with nothing,” he said. “I know I sound dramatic, but it is dramatic.”

With 11.5 million jobs lost since February and the government’s monthly report Friday showing a slowdown in hiring, stories like this have become painfully common [....]