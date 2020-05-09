Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
As companies reconsider their long-term need to have employees on site, low-wage workers depending on office-based businesses stand to lose the most. When they dispatched staff to work remotely, they also eliminated the jobs cleaning their offices, driving them around and serving them food.
By Eduardo Porter @ NYTimes.com/Business, Sept. 4
March 16 was the last day David Engelsman walked into the Jackrabbit, an acclaimed restaurant at the boutique Duniway Hotel in downtown Portland, Ore. The lead server on morning duty, Mr. Engelsman was told before his shift started that his job was no longer needed. He left early, at 10:30 a.m. The restaurant didn’t reopen the next day.
A total of 330 workers at the Duniway and another Hilton property across the street have been let go since then. With two autistic children, a wife with a severe heart condition and now no health insurance, Mr. Engelsman has devoted much of his time to the fight by his union, UNITE HERE, to get Hilton to make health-plan contributions for laid-off workers until the end of the year. “We’re left standing here with nothing,” he said. “I know I sound dramatic, but it is dramatic.”
With 11.5 million jobs lost since February and the government’s monthly report Friday showing a slowdown in hiring, stories like this have become painfully common [....]
by artappraiser on Sat, 09/05/2020 - 4:01am
Retweeted by Andrew Yang:
I think:TRUE! Otherwise, this winter may out-nightmare anything we have experienced to date once covid hit.
by artappraiser on Sat, 09/05/2020 - 9:04pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 09/06/2020 - 12:54am
In most places (US) having a car is more required than having food - if you don't have a car, you've given up, can't shop, can't hold a job, can't go anywhere short of a half day walkabout. Only in metro areas do you have *some* (usually crappy) option of mass transit.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 09/06/2020 - 6:52am
and that's not going to stop now for a very long time, the dream of some environmentalists of packing nearly everyone in dense urban areas so as to save the planet has been deflated by a virus. People will continue to want to live spread out and have the agency of having individual vehicles. It's actually looking like the dense urban environments are going to be the poorest of the poor who have no choice. A vaccine only temporarily solves the issue as another virus will come along that loves dense urban victims.
Forget cancer, a war on microbes should come first. They haven't even solved the bacteria thing much less the virus thing. Dense hospitals breed antibiotic-resistant viruses all the time with very strict hygiene. They find a antibio that zaps that one and it gets resistant pronto.
It's like the story of Heidi (and all those late 19th/early 20th-century tuberculars) still holds. Get those sickly people out of the dense urban environments into the "fresh air". Though the air may not necessarily be that "fresh", it's not full of other people's microbes.
by artappraiser on Sun, 09/06/2020 - 4:40pm
but these were not "low wage" workers, I imagine:
ILLINOIS’ MORTGAGE DELINQUENCY RATE HIGHEST IN MIDWEST AMID LARGEST SPIKE IN STATE’S HISTORY
@ IllinoisPolicy.org, Sept. 3
by artappraiser on Sun, 09/06/2020 - 9:03pm