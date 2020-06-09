Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Teachers & other school employees just saying no.
New York school district delays start of year after mass resignations, leaves of absence https://t.co/24v3IlWLBm pic.twitter.com/nlyIzjlY1K— The Hill (@thehill) September 7, 2020
WATCH: Jacob Blake speaks from hospital bed: "I'm telling you change your lives out there" https://t.co/ZmGHGqZbZe pic.twitter.com/eNet6hvGkS— The Hill (@thehill) September 7, 2020
After Sullenberger, the pilot who safely landed a commercial aircraft on the Hudson River after it's engines were knocked out by sucking in a flight of geese, said "For the first time in American history, a president has repeatedly shown utter and vulgar contempt and disrespect for those who have served and died serving our country," on Facebook. Trump attacked back on Twitter:
"The Hoax on the Hudson destroyed a beautiful, beautiful aircraft because it's incompetent pilot lost power trying to save a flock of geese. New York has too many geese and not enough great pilots! He's not a hero, he's a loser."@RealDonaldTrump
"We want our sons and daughters to know the truth," Trump went on. "America is the greatest and most exceptional nation in the history of the world. Our country wasn't built by cancel culture...."
Orwell: "Ignorance is strength!"
Reichsführer-SS Hermann Göring: "If the Führer calls and commands, each of us must obey without question, whatever he may say."
US President Donald Trump has demanded the Fox News network fire its national security correspondent after she confirmed claims he had disparaged the military - a bombshell that has dogged him for two days.
As protests against police brutality and systemic racism filled streets across the country this summer, a group of Black prosecutors in the nation’s capital began thinking about how they, too, could take a stand.
They shared the outrage over the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and other Black people at the hands of police. But the demands for change also sparked soul-searching about their own roles in a massive criminal justice system that some had been a part of for decades.
What began with a few emotional phone calls and emails quickly became a more organized effort of heart-wrenching, reflective Web meetings and detailed policy discussions.
In a real life metaphor for Trump's economy, at a lake in Texas the big boats swamped and sank at least 4 other parading boats with huge waves of their wake as they sped by the smaller fry.
All participating in a Trumptilla Boat Parade on Saturday celebrating their tribal idol, the race baiting, lying con man, enemy of democracy and despot loving Führer of the Republican Party.
The proximity of the left and the right in Oregon has created a dynamic of fear, mistrust and anger.
“Portland is an island in Oregon,” said the mayor of a more conservative town about 30 miles southeast of the city. “We are scared to death that what’s happening in Portland will ever come out to where we live.” https://t.co/YF8ZuBWDLb— The New York Times (@nytimes) September 5, 2020
Update: About 150 people were trapped near Mammoth Pool Reservoir, according to the Madera County Sheriff, and ten were injured. Earlier, a Forest Service spokesman had said that as many as 1,000 people were sheltering there. https://t.co/MdaeAscyuh— San Francisco Chronicle (@sfchronicle) September 6, 2020
Cohen's book looking to be full of surprises, and fun for Never Trumpers' ads!
in any other year this might seem strange https://t.co/Z4rmDvklXd— Matt Oswalt (@MattOswaltVA) September 6, 2020
Calif. DA charges officer for fatally shooting man wielding baseball bat inside Walmart https://t.co/rLQXil6FoC pic.twitter.com/QPeitqB5f1— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 4, 2020
“I don’t think anything is going to convince the money managers at the broadcast networks that it’s worth the money to go back to the old ways.” Ted Koppel on the fading future of political conventions. W @grynbaum https://t.co/CCKkvf0Tsx— adam nagourney (@adamnagourney) September 5, 2020
Protesters are now blocking media from filming their demonstration, shining lights into a reporter’s face, blocking shots with fans umbrellas and following like “minders” #dcprotest pic.twitter.com/H0nZR6AuhG— Fredrick Kunkle WaPo (@KunkleFredrick) September 6, 2020
!!! Is this like "Progressives, be forewarned"?
By Tal Axelrod @ TheHill.com, Sept. 5
Joe Biden’s campaign is looking to get a boost in the final sprint to Election Day by building support among key demographics that powered President Trump’s 2016 upset victory.
Buttigieg, former Obama officials added to Biden's transition team https://t.co/tCoMoxGht8 pic.twitter.com/nLAdLnCIqt— The Hill (@thehill) September 5, 2020
Comments
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/25/2020 - 6:06pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/25/2020 - 6:10pm
Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney blames 'Richmond Strike' for vandalism
August 12, 2020 at 6:18 PM EDT - Updated August 12 at 6:18 PM
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/25/2020 - 8:04pm
Tonight in Atlanta
by EmmaZahn on Wed, 08/26/2020 - 12:06am
I would add that violating a temporary law like curfew to entice forceful police reaction, I would think that lessens amount of sympathy because most citizens do not find it onerous to obey curfew for a short amount of time. It's when protesters are following all the rules that gets them greatest sympathy when there is overreaction.
Also, the willlingness to get arrested without fighting back is part of the whole theory if I recall correctly, is it not? I.E., you go limp and let them arrest you if the plan is to block some public place for attention purposes.
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/26/2020 - 1:38pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/27/2020 - 10:47pm
I am reminded of what a fancy lawyer I had to hire kept telling me "I'm trying to get you to focus."
I know immediately what this protest is about. As opposed to like, day 90 in Portland, Oregon-I still am not sure to this day what those protesters are protesting; I've read a ton on them and all I have come away with is that they want endless war, and have actually started to come to the conclusion that they aren't protesting at all, they just like war.
by artappraiser on Fri, 08/28/2020 - 2:37pm
effective policing during protest movements requires police knowing it's gonna happen and where (i.e., permit like we used to do in NYC, don't know what happened with that recently):
Believe it or not, mostly the country's police are not like 1950's Mississipppi police anymore, they are not looking for trouble, they'd rather not.
by artappraiser on Sun, 09/06/2020 - 6:03pm