Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
This is the # 2 most popular story over at WaPo right now. I imagine that's partly being caused by being shared on Facebook:
When we protest, it’s probably best to remember first principles: personal agency and human decency. https://t.co/KcFNwhV6Rl— John V as in Victor (@johnvelghe) September 4, 2020
Teachers & other school employees just saying no.
New York school district delays start of year after mass resignations, leaves of absence https://t.co/24v3IlWLBm pic.twitter.com/nlyIzjlY1K— The Hill (@thehill) September 7, 2020
WATCH: Jacob Blake speaks from hospital bed: "I'm telling you change your lives out there" https://t.co/ZmGHGqZbZe pic.twitter.com/eNet6hvGkS— The Hill (@thehill) September 7, 2020
After Sullenberger, the pilot who safely landed a commercial aircraft on the Hudson River after it's engines were knocked out by sucking in a flight of geese, said "For the first time in American history, a president has repeatedly shown utter and vulgar contempt and disrespect for those who have served and died serving our country," on Facebook. Trump attacked back on Twitter:
"The Hoax on the Hudson destroyed a beautiful, beautiful aircraft because it's incompetent pilot lost power trying to save a flock of geese. New York has too many geese and not enough great pilots! He's not a hero, he's a loser."@RealDonaldTrump
"We want our sons and daughters to know the truth," Trump went on. "America is the greatest and most exceptional nation in the history of the world. Our country wasn't built by cancel culture...."
Orwell: "Ignorance is strength!"
Reichsführer-SS Hermann Göring: "If the Führer calls and commands, each of us must obey without question, whatever he may say."
US President Donald Trump has demanded the Fox News network fire its national security correspondent after she confirmed claims he had disparaged the military - a bombshell that has dogged him for two days.
As protests against police brutality and systemic racism filled streets across the country this summer, a group of Black prosecutors in the nation’s capital began thinking about how they, too, could take a stand.
They shared the outrage over the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and other Black people at the hands of police. But the demands for change also sparked soul-searching about their own roles in a massive criminal justice system that some had been a part of for decades.
What began with a few emotional phone calls and emails quickly became a more organized effort of heart-wrenching, reflective Web meetings and detailed policy discussions.
In a real life metaphor for Trump's economy, at a lake in Texas the big boats swamped and sank at least 4 other parading boats with huge waves of their wake as they sped by the smaller fry.
All participating in a Trumptilla Boat Parade on Saturday celebrating their tribal idol, the race baiting, lying con man, enemy of democracy and despot loving Führer of the Republican Party.
The proximity of the left and the right in Oregon has created a dynamic of fear, mistrust and anger.
“Portland is an island in Oregon,” said the mayor of a more conservative town about 30 miles southeast of the city. “We are scared to death that what’s happening in Portland will ever come out to where we live.” https://t.co/YF8ZuBWDLb— The New York Times (@nytimes) September 5, 2020
Update: About 150 people were trapped near Mammoth Pool Reservoir, according to the Madera County Sheriff, and ten were injured. Earlier, a Forest Service spokesman had said that as many as 1,000 people were sheltering there. https://t.co/MdaeAscyuh— San Francisco Chronicle (@sfchronicle) September 6, 2020
Cohen's book looking to be full of surprises, and fun for Never Trumpers' ads!
in any other year this might seem strange https://t.co/Z4rmDvklXd— Matt Oswalt (@MattOswaltVA) September 6, 2020
Calif. DA charges officer for fatally shooting man wielding baseball bat inside Walmart https://t.co/rLQXil6FoC pic.twitter.com/QPeitqB5f1— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 4, 2020
“I don’t think anything is going to convince the money managers at the broadcast networks that it’s worth the money to go back to the old ways.” Ted Koppel on the fading future of political conventions. W @grynbaum https://t.co/CCKkvf0Tsx— adam nagourney (@adamnagourney) September 5, 2020
Protesters are now blocking media from filming their demonstration, shining lights into a reporter’s face, blocking shots with fans umbrellas and following like “minders” #dcprotest pic.twitter.com/H0nZR6AuhG— Fredrick Kunkle WaPo (@KunkleFredrick) September 6, 2020
!!! Is this like "Progressives, be forewarned"?
By Tal Axelrod @ TheHill.com, Sept. 5
Joe Biden’s campaign is looking to get a boost in the final sprint to Election Day by building support among key demographics that powered President Trump’s 2016 upset victory.
Buttigieg, former Obama officials added to Biden's transition team https://t.co/tCoMoxGht8 pic.twitter.com/nLAdLnCIqt— The Hill (@thehill) September 5, 2020
Comments
excerpt I think needs to be noted:
I think too many of them are doing this now, months after the initial protests, especially young people, it's not that different from "wilding." Is probably partly a side effect of coronavirus lockdown.
by artappraiser on Fri, 09/04/2020 - 3:19am
a video of a somewhat scarier protest intervention on gentry at a restaurant, don't know where it is or when it was, found it notable as being used as a scare tactic by a young Trumpie running for Congress in CA, along the lines of "mugged liberals"
by artappraiser on Sat, 09/05/2020 - 3:53am
EVEN UGLIER class warfare restaurant video from Rochester:
by artappraiser on Sat, 09/05/2020 - 5:34pm
The thing about calling it "class warfare" is I'd bet the majority of those protesting are children of privilege financed by their parents.
eta: The good thing is I don't think it's gonna get worse than this. I think they've reached the point where they can't get any more stupid.
by ocean-kat on Sat, 09/05/2020 - 7:17pm
Likely you are right about parents financing in this case as Rochester is a huge college town. I note one white guy in the video has more intelligence he gets up high and tries to calm them down saying something like "no! don't throw stuff! no!" A girl is saying something to leaving customers like "you don't have to run, we're not going to hurt you! we're just here to stop your party". Those are the ones still in charge of their faculties, trying to do something with a bit of logic and purpose.
But the video really is an excellent illustration of the formation stages of a mob! You see some getting excited by the power of being able to frighten people, and others who follow them who seem in a reluctant stage but are slowly letting go of their inhibitions and joining in. It really is how things like lynchings happen. Luckily in this case the fever must have broke before things got too bad or we'd be reading about much more serious consequences.
by artappraiser on Sat, 09/05/2020 - 8:13pm
P.S. I for one would leave the scene immediately no matter which group I was in. Much too dangerous!
by artappraiser on Sat, 09/05/2020 - 8:15pm
Not worse but not over, it's obviously becoming a popular thing to do and right wingers are eating it up. Your parents are right to be a little paranoid about protests:
by artappraiser on Sun, 09/06/2020 - 8:40pm
Too bad for Pittsburgh, as after the 2018 synagogue shooting, for a while they had a great rep as a non-tribal community fighting back against divisiveness.
by artappraiser on Sun, 09/06/2020 - 8:43pm