Daniel Prude died March 30, seven days after Rochester, New York police put a hood over his head and pressed his face into the pavement for two minutes.— Mike Sisak (@mikesisak) September 3, 2020
The world only found out about it today, when his family released video and records of the incident.https://t.co/DwNi7Ki3Wz
Splains a lot about the erratic nature of shopping lately!
By Anne D'Innocenzio @ AP.com, Sept. 6
NEW YORK (AP) —Gold Medal International is sitting on millions of dollars worth of socks at its North Carolina warehouse that it can’t ship to stores.
The reason? The 66-year-old family-owned sock maker can’t get enough credit insurance to cover potential losses if the stores can’t pay for the goods they’ve ordered.
Four boats carrying Lebanese and Syrian migrants reached Cypriot waters over the weekend. As the situation gets steadily worse in Lebanon, people will try to escape it however they can. https://t.co/D44ZoNPd8h— Gregg Carlstrom (@glcarlstrom) September 7, 2020
Teachers & other school employees just saying no.
New York school district delays start of year after mass resignations, leaves of absence https://t.co/24v3IlWLBm pic.twitter.com/nlyIzjlY1K— The Hill (@thehill) September 7, 2020
WATCH: Jacob Blake speaks from hospital bed: "I'm telling you change your lives out there" https://t.co/ZmGHGqZbZe pic.twitter.com/eNet6hvGkS— The Hill (@thehill) September 7, 2020
After Sullenberger, the pilot who safely landed a commercial aircraft on the Hudson River after it's engines were knocked out by sucking in a flight of geese, said "For the first time in American history, a president has repeatedly shown utter and vulgar contempt and disrespect for those who have served and died serving our country," on Facebook. Trump attacked back on Twitter:
"The Hoax on the Hudson destroyed a beautiful, beautiful aircraft because it's incompetent pilot lost power trying to save a flock of geese. New York has too many geese and not enough great pilots! He's not a hero, he's a loser."@RealDonaldTrump
"We want our sons and daughters to know the truth," Trump went on. "America is the greatest and most exceptional nation in the history of the world. Our country wasn't built by cancel culture...."
Orwell: "Ignorance is strength!"
Reichsführer-SS Hermann Göring: "If the Führer calls and commands, each of us must obey without question, whatever he may say."
US President Donald Trump has demanded the Fox News network fire its national security correspondent after she confirmed claims he had disparaged the military - a bombshell that has dogged him for two days.
As protests against police brutality and systemic racism filled streets across the country this summer, a group of Black prosecutors in the nation’s capital began thinking about how they, too, could take a stand.
They shared the outrage over the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and other Black people at the hands of police. But the demands for change also sparked soul-searching about their own roles in a massive criminal justice system that some had been a part of for decades.
What began with a few emotional phone calls and emails quickly became a more organized effort of heart-wrenching, reflective Web meetings and detailed policy discussions.
In a real life metaphor for Trump's economy, at a lake in Texas the big boats swamped and sank at least 4 other parading boats with huge waves of their wake as they sped by the smaller fry.
All participating in a Trumptilla Boat Parade on Saturday celebrating their tribal idol, the race baiting, lying con man, enemy of democracy and despot loving Führer of the Republican Party.
The proximity of the left and the right in Oregon has created a dynamic of fear, mistrust and anger.
“Portland is an island in Oregon,” said the mayor of a more conservative town about 30 miles southeast of the city. “We are scared to death that what’s happening in Portland will ever come out to where we live.” https://t.co/YF8ZuBWDLb— The New York Times (@nytimes) September 5, 2020
Update: About 150 people were trapped near Mammoth Pool Reservoir, according to the Madera County Sheriff, and ten were injured. Earlier, a Forest Service spokesman had said that as many as 1,000 people were sheltering there. https://t.co/MdaeAscyuh— San Francisco Chronicle (@sfchronicle) September 6, 2020
Cohen's book looking to be full of surprises, and fun for Never Trumpers' ads!
in any other year this might seem strange https://t.co/Z4rmDvklXd— Matt Oswalt (@MattOswaltVA) September 6, 2020
Calif. DA charges officer for fatally shooting man wielding baseball bat inside Walmart https://t.co/rLQXil6FoC pic.twitter.com/QPeitqB5f1— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 4, 2020
“I don’t think anything is going to convince the money managers at the broadcast networks that it’s worth the money to go back to the old ways.” Ted Koppel on the fading future of political conventions. W @grynbaum https://t.co/CCKkvf0Tsx— adam nagourney (@adamnagourney) September 5, 2020
Protesters are now blocking media from filming their demonstration, shining lights into a reporter’s face, blocking shots with fans umbrellas and following like “minders” #dcprotest pic.twitter.com/H0nZR6AuhG— Fredrick Kunkle WaPo (@KunkleFredrick) September 6, 2020
Edit to add: the above tweet quote is misleading, this from Twitter news is better
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/03/2020 - 1:57pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/03/2020 - 11:49pm
Rochester Mayor & Police Chief (She is a Dem, and both are black, BTW) announces reforms after Daniel Prude's death, below is the video, there is also text at the link @ TheHill.com, Sept. 6
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/07/2020 - 12:17am
'This is not a cover-up': Mayor, police chief respond to allegations against RPD officers
by Jayne Chacko & WHAM Staff @ 13WHAM. com Wednesday, September 2nd 2020
Rochester mayor, police chief signal intention to stay on despite calls to resign
by Seth Palmer & Ginny Ryan @ 13WHAM.com, Sunday, September 6th 2020
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/07/2020 - 12:41am
RPD, State Police order marchers to leave downtown on fourth night of protests
@ 13WHAM.COM, Saturday, September 5th 2020
with video & photos & numerous tweets with both videos & photos
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/07/2020 - 12:52am
NYTimes Sept. 5 story on Grand Jury being empaneled on case, separately posted here.
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/07/2020 - 1:06am