City officials in Rochester, N.Y., are praising a group of volunteer church “elders” who on Sunday night stood as human buffers between police and protesters outside the city’s public safety building after days of protests that have periodically turned violent.

Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren (D) on Sunday announced that local church members were partnering with the city and that the Regional Transit Service would bus them to the city’s public safety building, where demonstrators have marched for the past week to demand justice for Daniel Prude, a Black man who died of asphyxiation in March after being detained and hooded by police.

Warren, as well as the city’s police force, praised the church members, led by the Rev. Myra Brown of Spiritus Christi Church, after the protests concluded peacefully and police refrained from using violent tactics.