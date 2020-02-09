Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
The case of the alleged 'poisoning' of the Russian rabble rouser Alexey Navalny is becoming more curious.
Across the U.S., local officials are slashing funding for everything from education and health care to orchestra subsidies. https://t.co/ADVUFMQ29p— The New York Times (@nytimes) September 7, 2020
Police: 8-Year-Old Girl Dead, 2 Adults Injured In Canaryville Shooting https://t.co/vHNuR4ZPao pic.twitter.com/jt2JBlwFnJ— CBS Chicago (@cbschicago) September 8, 2020
Tempe Arizona police officer told that a white man pulled a gun on a hotel desk manager
The officer points his gun at a black hotel employee
The employee is told that he "fits the description"
Wisconsin Farmer Planted Over 2 Million Sunflowers to Bring Joy During Coronavirus Pandemic https://t.co/nVa0dTXvvF— People (@people) September 7, 2020
free-to-read Aug. 30 article if you access link from Twitter
A program to fight implicit bias among New York Police Department officers successfully changed many officers’ attitudes, according to an analysis of the effort commissioned by NYPD officials. Stay informed and read this article now free on https://t.co/tYCeELTJqc.— The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) September 2, 2020
City officials in Rochester, N.Y., are praising a group of volunteer church “elders” who on Sunday night stood as human buffers between police and protesters outside the city’s public safety building after days of protests that have periodically turned violent.
Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren (D) on Sunday announced that local church members were partnering with the city and that the Regional Transit Service would bus them to the city’s public safety building, where demonstrators have marched for the past week to demand justice for Daniel Prude, a Black man who died of asphyxiation in March after being detained and hooded by police.
Reason people think there are shootouts in America: poverty, bread, etc.— Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) September 7, 2020
Real reason: There's more guns than people so even folks with expensive cars at upscale clubs solve their problemsw with them. https://t.co/Vcn0f4qGC7
Splains a lot about the erratic nature of shopping lately!
By Anne D'Innocenzio @ AP.com, Sept. 6
NEW YORK (AP) —Gold Medal International is sitting on millions of dollars worth of socks at its North Carolina warehouse that it can’t ship to stores.
The reason? The 66-year-old family-owned sock maker can’t get enough credit insurance to cover potential losses if the stores can’t pay for the goods they’ve ordered.
Four boats carrying Lebanese and Syrian migrants reached Cypriot waters over the weekend. As the situation gets steadily worse in Lebanon, people will try to escape it however they can. https://t.co/D44ZoNPd8h— Gregg Carlstrom (@glcarlstrom) September 7, 2020
Teachers & other school employees just saying no.
New York school district delays start of year after mass resignations, leaves of absence https://t.co/24v3IlWLBm pic.twitter.com/nlyIzjlY1K— The Hill (@thehill) September 7, 2020
WATCH: Jacob Blake speaks from hospital bed: "I'm telling you change your lives out there" https://t.co/ZmGHGqZbZe pic.twitter.com/eNet6hvGkS— The Hill (@thehill) September 7, 2020
After Sullenberger, the pilot who safely landed a commercial aircraft on the Hudson River after it's engines were knocked out by sucking in a flight of geese, said "For the first time in American history, a president has repeatedly shown utter and vulgar contempt and disrespect for those who have served and died serving our country," on Facebook. Trump attacked back on Twitter:
"The Hoax on the Hudson destroyed a beautiful, beautiful aircraft because it's incompetent pilot lost power trying to save a flock of geese. New York has too many geese and not enough great pilots! He's not a hero, he's a loser."@RealDonaldTrump
"We want our sons and daughters to know the truth," Trump went on. "America is the greatest and most exceptional nation in the history of the world. Our country wasn't built by cancel culture...."
Orwell: "Ignorance is strength!"
Reichsführer-SS Hermann Göring: "If the Führer calls and commands, each of us must obey without question, whatever he may say."
US President Donald Trump has demanded the Fox News network fire its national security correspondent after she confirmed claims he had disparaged the military - a bombshell that has dogged him for two days.
I cannot make the link open at its beginning.
by A Guy Called LULU on Wed, 08/26/2020 - 2:12am
Fixed - you delete the #more at the end of the URL.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 08/26/2020 - 2:31am
Novichok Novichok Novichok
or as commenter Circe points out:
https://www.rferl.org/a/diabetic-activist-claims-russian-authorities-den...
Yeah, Little Green Men took Crimea, the Malaysian Airliner shot itself down, the 2 Russian Novichok guys went to Salisbury *twice* in the rain because they really love cathedrals.
Russians know their biochemistry and pharmaceuticals, along with radioactive poisons.
Moon of Alabama has become a pigsty of Putin sympathisers/enablers. The comments are pretty disgusting.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 08/26/2020 - 2:44am
Since no one in the west is agitating much less planning to go to war with Putin, I fail to see the reason to spend so much time deconstructing Russian poisoning stories as if Dick Cheney is still in charge of things and having someone create them. Is doing so just a longing to return to the simplicity of the Cold War and its spies? Do these people still think we have such a world?
Hello, it's 2020, there's a pandemic altering where different economic classes live and the whole travel industry is devastated much less airlines, China is doing ethnic cleansing and India and Pakistan always at each other's throats, global warming is causing all kinds chaos like fire, floods, famine, locust plagues, hurricanes...the restaurant business worldwide has been killed, Syria and Venezuela are empty countries, etc. And the U.S.A. has a narcissist fool in charge who though he likes leaders like Putin, Kim, Duterte and Erdogan pleases no one serious in foreign policy. Especially not the CIA nor the Pentagon, who are considered his enemy, the "Deep State."
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/26/2020 - 11:59am
I pay attention to each poisoning, bonesawing or when Rocket Man purportedly feeds his brother to the dogs. Mainly as some tea leaves on how it will affect actions in Ukraine, Syria, US elections, UK and Belarus - not so much expecting change in the domestic front, but he does seem to feel some pressure. Rocket Man in a coma, instead of doughboy, his sister looks like she could be a real efficient ball cutter - we may quickly start looking back to the good old days when he just smiled a lot and launched the occasional missile.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 08/26/2020 - 12:15pm
Navalny Novichok, Lulu -
your fucked up Putin-appeasing sources wrong again.
Any comment?
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-54002880
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 09/02/2020 - 10:33am
Your faith that you can ferret out the unquestionable truth about an event the moment it is announced must be comforting and now you have positive proof that you were right all along because Alex Tiffin said that the BBC said that Germany said that there is "unequivocal proof" that Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny was poisoned with a Novichok nerve agent because, well, because Germany said. That is what we can know with confidence. When a government report says what you want it to say you are cock-sure that it is correct. Especially when the report concerns any aspect of foreign relations, in this time when lies and propaganda flow abundantly from every government, [That is one statement I will assert as a proven fact] I see no reason to change my long time well established skepticism. That skepticism leads to checking out other ideas and other opinions. MoA did not say that the Russian government had been shown to be innocent, only that it was still an open question which, at the time it certainly was.
Maybe German government is way closer to pure than is ours but when considering the reliability of government proclamations I expect they have their equivalent of Comey or Bolten or Clapper or Flynn or Mueller or Brennan or Powell or Casey or Gina Haspel or Petraus or Pompeo or Michael Hayden or Peter Stzok or Barr or Wolfe or Perle or Hoover or McCabe or Kissinger or Trump or ... ... But maybe I am wrong, Germany's government does seem to be functional and they have at least taken a break so far this century from trying to dominate great parts of the world militarily.
The MoA post was written well before Germany's conclusion was released. It does not make any conclusion that Russia did not poison Navalny, if in fact he was even poisoned, which, at that time hadn't been "proven". It analyzes available information including statements from the Russians and shows how there appeared to be other possibilities than the Russian government being directly responsible, including the possibility that Navalny's murder was by one of the Russian oligarchs that Navalny is lionized for exposing as criminals, some of whom are apposed to Putin and some who really hate him who are now sitting fat in London. Even if your certainty is now justified it is totally unjustified to assert that what was blogged by MoA before the report is somehow now proven to have been illegitimate to have even considered when it was first published before Germany announced its conviction of Russia.
You just are not capable, are you, of leaving off the ad hominem.
by A Guy Called LULU on Wed, 09/02/2020 - 11:52pm
Written w scare quotes around "poison" to discount any question of Putin, start the confusion and doubt you mean?
These guys are hacks, Lulu, they're serving someone. Their supposed search for truth is really to did down far enough to find a handful of dust to toss in people's eyes, make them doubt at least a little. Still questioning the Malaysian Airliner? Putin's Little Green Men? Those bullets at Maidan? Every time there's a quick alternate explanation, however unlikely and daft, and for the true believers they cling to these alternates for years. Poor Russia, poor Putin, just misunderstood, come, look down here, I'll show you, others a perfectly logical reason why two Russians want to Salisbury *twice* in the rain, nothing to do with that quirky sickness, not "poison" mind you, maybe that guy and his daughter didn't take their vitamins, caught a draft - why blame Moscow every time a Brit gets sick? Weather's horrid over here, always a chill, plus he was so old...
PS - read the MoA comments and you see all the Putin apologists the site serves. Great conspiracy theorist all (except Circe)
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 09/03/2020 - 12:03am
Lulu's "someone should have warned the Führer" loyalty to Putin is worthy of admiration in this age of skeptics, apathy and cynicism.
by NCD on Thu, 09/03/2020 - 12:39am
I read quite a few of the comments the day I posted MoA's blog. Circe is not the only one who disagreed in part or in whole with B's piece. Most disagreements were expressed intelligently and added reasonable ideas or additional evidence and very few of them made assholes of themselves in the way they did so. Your take on this particular blog is wrong as is demonstrated but you can be expected to refer back to it sometime in the future as one of many extraneous claims you make when your assertion doesn't make sense so you start slinging unrelated crap.
by A Guy Called LULU on Thu, 09/03/2020 - 12:42am
Cholinesterase summary
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2020-08-26/what-are-cholinesterase-inhibitors-alexei-navalny-poisoning/12596964
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 08/26/2020 - 7:23am
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 09/08/2020 - 7:29am