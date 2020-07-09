Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
By Amelie Thomson-Deveaux and Maggie Koerth @ FiveThirtyEight.com, Sept. 4
[....] For the purposes of this article, when we refer to the militia movement, we are referring to an umbrella term that encompasses paramilitary activists and groups with strong anti-government leanings. But beyond that, modern militias are hard to explain and categorize — what even counts as a militia is up for debate. One thing is for sure: There is no one militia — not in Kenosha that night and not anywhere in the country. Instead, experts say, “the militia” is really a multifaceted movement with fluid boundaries. The key to understanding that movement’s role in the chaos of 2020 is knowing just how difficult it can be to pin down what apparent militia members believe — much less how they’re connected to each other and the broader movement.
[....]Even the organized, club-like militias don’t ascribe to a single overarching ideology, which makes it especially difficult to figure out what motivates individuals like Rittenhouse, or even how to describe them. “It’s almost like people are choosing their own adventure,” said Oren Segal, vice president of the Center on Extremism at the Anti-Defamation League.
So a crowd like the one that showed up in Kenosha can be made up of individuals, even strangers, with little connecting them except a shared interest in gun rights and a sense that they’re the only ones who can protect their community. And in these trying times — amid a pandemic and protests against racial injustice, plus a president who is giving them more public support than they’ve ever had from the national political establishment — those individuals are taking a collective turn in a direction that, experts fear, is likely to result in more violence [....]
Comments
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 09/08/2020 - 12:33pm
FWIW - Eric Ross Weinstein is an American managing director of Thiel Capital, Peter Thiel's investment firm.
Peter Theil is a billionaire "prepper" who owns an estate in New Zealand where he can flee with his billions after guys like him and Weinstein help Trump and Republicans destroy the country.
by NCD on Tue, 09/08/2020 - 2:00pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/08/2020 - 2:44pm
He gets a little conspiratorial in the tweet quoted by PP, but I don't see anything wrong with his general approach, things like this other recent one:
It's a good thing to say that! Better than ideologue propagandist shit like Kendi!
He's a numbers crunching type analyst who gets shit right SO RICH PEOPLE HIRE PEOPLE LIKE THAT, SO? You'd rather everyone else listen to propaganda?
Look, lots of rich folk are rich because they pay people to figure out the truth of things for them! How they use that info. is what is bothering you, not the info. itself. I'd rather see Dems reading and following his tweets rather than some ideologue like Kendi.
He's not hiding his background, it's right at the top of his Twitter page Math guy. MD at Thiel Capital. Host of The Portal
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/08/2020 - 2:43pm