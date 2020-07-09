Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Reason people think there are shootouts in America: poverty, bread, etc.— Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) September 7, 2020
Real reason: There's more guns than people so even folks with expensive cars at upscale clubs solve their problemsw with them. https://t.co/Vcn0f4qGC7
September 9, 2020
Sturgis Motorcycle Rally was "superspreading event" that cost public health $12.2 billion: analysis https://t.co/Xnu4bvvIhJ pic.twitter.com/krMuy3ZAtC— The Hill (@thehill) September 8, 2020
#Breaking @CBSNews France, U.K., China, Russia and most other countries have to quarantine for two weeks to enter NY for UN ~ "Note that this list currently includes almost every country in the world" says @USUN https://t.co/6UQhAxQZRz
Only one adverse event, but vaccine trial protocol requires a thorough investigation.
The pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca halted global trials of its coronavirus vaccine on Tuesday because of a serious and unexpected adverse reaction in a participant, the company said.
The trial’s halt, which was first reported by Stat News, will allow the British-Swedish company to conduct a safety review. How long the hold will last is unclear.
Maggie Haberman retweeted:
Republicans have insufficient evidence to call elections ‘rigged’ and ‘fraudulent’ — a landmark op-ed from Ben Ginsberg, the leading Republican elections lawyer who, until his recent retirement, worked for Trump firm Jones Day https://t.co/Tvq3hgGU49— Philip Rucker (@PhilipRucker) September 9, 2020
The chief of the Rochester, N.Y., police department and two deputies resigned Tuesday after days of protests and mounting criticism over the death of Daniel Prude, a Black man who died in March after officers restrained him and placed a mesh hood over his head.
Members of the far-right group the Proud Boys repeatedly rushed and attacked Black Lives Matter counter-protesters in Salem, Oregon on Labor Day.
The Proud Boys had driven to Salem from a pro-Trump vehicle rally at Clackamas Community College in Oregon City on Monday afternoon, the Associated Press reported.
In Salem, they joined a crowd of several dozen Trump supporters outside the Oregon State Capitol and were met by a smaller group of Black Lives Matter counter-demonstrators.
Videos posted on social media showed the Proud Boys repeatedly bull rushing the Black Lives Matter group and attacking at least least two counter-demonstrators.
RICHMOND — The Virginia House of Delegates on Tuesday approved a bill making it easier for cities and counties to take down Confederate monuments, streamlining a process that was created earlier this year.
When Golda Barton dialed 911 on Friday, she hoped emergency responders could help hospitalize her 13-year-old son, who has Asperger syndrome and was having a mental crisis.
Instead, a Salt Lake City police officer repeatedly shot Linden Cameron after he ran away, leaving the boy in serious condition with injuries to his intestines, bladder, shoulder and ankles. Barton says he was unarmed, and police said they didn’t find a weapon at the scene.
“He’s a small child. Why didn’t you just tackle him?” Barton said in a tearful interview with KUTV on Sunday. “He’s a baby. He has mental issues.”
Across the U.S., local officials are slashing funding for everything from education and health care to orchestra subsidies. https://t.co/ADVUFMQ29p— The New York Times (@nytimes) September 7, 2020
Police: 8-Year-Old Girl Dead, 2 Adults Injured In Canaryville Shooting https://t.co/vHNuR4ZPao pic.twitter.com/jt2JBlwFnJ— CBS Chicago (@cbschicago) September 8, 2020
Tempe Arizona police officer told that a white man pulled a gun on a hotel desk manager
The officer points his gun at a black hotel employee
The employee is told that he "fits the description"
Wisconsin Farmer Planted Over 2 Million Sunflowers to Bring Joy During Coronavirus Pandemic https://t.co/nVa0dTXvvF— People (@people) September 7, 2020
free-to-read Aug. 30 article if you access link from Twitter
A program to fight implicit bias among New York Police Department officers successfully changed many officers’ attitudes, according to an analysis of the effort commissioned by NYPD officials. Stay informed and read this article now free on https://t.co/tYCeELTJqc.— The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) September 2, 2020
Comments
Starting to form a humble opinion of the current zeitgeist.
Now that the old farts at the NRA are flailing and failing, guns are becoming very popular (see whole thread.)
Guns are necessary protection when everybody is mad at each other and you never know when a mob will form that doesn't like what it says on the T-shirt or cap you're wearing or whatever.
Guns are power against corrupt government. Which government is corrupt is in the eye of the beholder, of course.
Covid has made everyone feel more protective of their "home", it's all they've got and a gun will help protect them there. (At your old work site, there were other kinds of protection.)
Guns give you power in general.
Guns are awesome, make you a man.
It's different from the old "gangsta" culture. Guns are for the "righteous" now., and righteous-ity is in the eye of the beholder.
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/07/2020 - 4:49pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 09/09/2020 - 1:26am
There are already millions of democratic, even liberal gun owners and they favor what they see as reasonable gun control legislation. I'd guess that if there are millions of new democratic gun owners they'd favor some gun control too. Some proposals even republicans support, like background checks at gun shows, limited clip size, etc. As we all know it's a republican talking point that democrats want to ban guns. Very few democrats want that.
by ocean-kat on Wed, 09/09/2020 - 2:20am
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/08/2020 - 1:24am