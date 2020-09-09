Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Sturgis Motorcycle Rally was "superspreading event" that cost public health $12.2 billion: analysis https://t.co/Xnu4bvvIhJ pic.twitter.com/krMuy3ZAtC— The Hill (@thehill) September 8, 2020
#Breaking @CBSNews France, U.K., China, Russia and most other countries have to quarantine for two weeks to enter NY for UN ~ "Note that this list currently includes almost every country in the world" says @USUN https://t.co/6UQhAxQZRz
Only one adverse event, but vaccine trial protocol requires a thorough investigation.
The pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca halted global trials of its coronavirus vaccine on Tuesday because of a serious and unexpected adverse reaction in a participant, the company said.
The trial’s halt, which was first reported by Stat News, will allow the British-Swedish company to conduct a safety review. How long the hold will last is unclear.
Maggie Haberman retweeted:
Republicans have insufficient evidence to call elections ‘rigged’ and ‘fraudulent’ — a landmark op-ed from Ben Ginsberg, the leading Republican elections lawyer who, until his recent retirement, worked for Trump firm Jones Day https://t.co/Tvq3hgGU49— Philip Rucker (@PhilipRucker) September 9, 2020
The chief of the Rochester, N.Y., police department and two deputies resigned Tuesday after days of protests and mounting criticism over the death of Daniel Prude, a Black man who died in March after officers restrained him and placed a mesh hood over his head.
Members of the far-right group the Proud Boys repeatedly rushed and attacked Black Lives Matter counter-protesters in Salem, Oregon on Labor Day.
The Proud Boys had driven to Salem from a pro-Trump vehicle rally at Clackamas Community College in Oregon City on Monday afternoon, the Associated Press reported.
In Salem, they joined a crowd of several dozen Trump supporters outside the Oregon State Capitol and were met by a smaller group of Black Lives Matter counter-demonstrators.
Videos posted on social media showed the Proud Boys repeatedly bull rushing the Black Lives Matter group and attacking at least least two counter-demonstrators.
RICHMOND — The Virginia House of Delegates on Tuesday approved a bill making it easier for cities and counties to take down Confederate monuments, streamlining a process that was created earlier this year.
When Golda Barton dialed 911 on Friday, she hoped emergency responders could help hospitalize her 13-year-old son, who has Asperger syndrome and was having a mental crisis.
Instead, a Salt Lake City police officer repeatedly shot Linden Cameron after he ran away, leaving the boy in serious condition with injuries to his intestines, bladder, shoulder and ankles. Barton says he was unarmed, and police said they didn’t find a weapon at the scene.
“He’s a small child. Why didn’t you just tackle him?” Barton said in a tearful interview with KUTV on Sunday. “He’s a baby. He has mental issues.”
Across the U.S., local officials are slashing funding for everything from education and health care to orchestra subsidies. https://t.co/ADVUFMQ29p— The New York Times (@nytimes) September 7, 2020
Police: 8-Year-Old Girl Dead, 2 Adults Injured In Canaryville Shooting https://t.co/vHNuR4ZPao pic.twitter.com/jt2JBlwFnJ— CBS Chicago (@cbschicago) September 8, 2020
Tempe Arizona police officer told that a white man pulled a gun on a hotel desk manager
The officer points his gun at a black hotel employee
The employee is told that he "fits the description"
Wisconsin Farmer Planted Over 2 Million Sunflowers to Bring Joy During Coronavirus Pandemic https://t.co/nVa0dTXvvF— People (@people) September 7, 2020
free-to-read Aug. 30 article if you access link from Twitter
A program to fight implicit bias among New York Police Department officers successfully changed many officers’ attitudes, according to an analysis of the effort commissioned by NYPD officials. Stay informed and read this article now free on https://t.co/tYCeELTJqc.— The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) September 2, 2020
by artappraiser on Wed, 09/09/2020 - 1:52am
report from SW Portland area:
by artappraiser on Wed, 09/09/2020 - 1:55am
Twitter news section: Fires are burning across Oregon
18 minutes ago Thousands forced to evacuate as wildfires spread across Oregon
Several towns were issued mandatory evacuation orders as unprecedented wildfires grew across the state. Governor Kate Brown urged everyone to follow evacuation orders and approved an emergency conflagration declaration for several fires including Beachie Creek, Lionshead, and Holiday Farm.
Video via @CPitawanichKGW
MUCH MORE.....
by artappraiser on Wed, 09/09/2020 - 2:01am
Trending on twitter: MEDFORD
by artappraiser on Wed, 09/09/2020 - 2:05am
Holy shit, I'm praying. My deceased spouse's widowed mother (my spouse was her firstborn) and one brother lost their houses in Paradise and Magalia in 2018. Because it was safer and even though she missed her friends, mom went to live with divorced baby bro in: Medford! It's like a curse. She lived in a lot of places over her life (husband was a college coach) but comes from San Francisco family going back to the 19th century. How much tragedy is enough for one family?
by artappraiser on Wed, 09/09/2020 - 2:15am
got a quick personal reply to an email. Medford is BAD. His house is (was?) on SW side:
. ..We were evacuated and so booked to friends North. It was a snail crawl. We were at our “safe house” for about an hour and were evacuated again. Can you believe?! We are hunkered down. Thanks for thinking of us.... We are safe. Can you believe this?!.
I note Oregon is on Cuomo's quarantine list, so the covid situation is not hunky dory there while this is going on.
by artappraiser on Wed, 09/09/2020 - 3:56am
by artappraiser on Wed, 09/09/2020 - 3:02am
by artappraiser on Wed, 09/09/2020 - 3:26am
by artappraiser on Wed, 09/09/2020 - 4:40am
super-speed video of drive by local weatherman from Portland to Salem on I-5, 8 hrs. ago
big section of I-5 in Oregon was closed 3 hrs. ago:
by artappraiser on Wed, 09/09/2020 - 4:06am