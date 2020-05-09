!!! Is this like "Progressives, be forewarned"?

By Tal Axelrod @ TheHill.com, Sept. 5

Joe Biden’s campaign is looking to get a boost in the final sprint to Election Day by building support among key demographics that powered President Trump’s 2016 upset victory.

In a press call Friday, the campaign said it was confident it could post strong showings with disaffected voters, independents, suburbanites and seniors, four groups that swung for Trump over Hillary Clinton in the last presidential election. The campaign shared data showing the former vice president ahead by 34 points among voters who have unfavorable views of both candidates, 11 points among independents, 13 points among suburban voters and 17 points among seniors.

“What we believe is that we have the resources and the strategy ... to reach these core coalition audiences directly,” said Biden campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon [....]