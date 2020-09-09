Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
By Perry Bacon, Jr. @ FiveThirtyEight.com, Sept. 8
The overarching story of recent American elections is that 1) voters of color, who have long been Democratic-leaning, are a growing share of the electorate; 2) white voters with college degrees are increasingly shifting to the Democrats; and 3) white voters without degrees are aligning more with the GOP. But those trends, because they get so much focus, can warp our understanding of the electorate as it exists right now. Demographics are not yet destiny in American elections — millions of people don’t align with the party their race and ethnicity or education would predict. Case in point: In 2016, more than a third of President Trump’s support nationally came from non-Hispanic white Americans with college degrees (26 percent) and Asian, Black and Hispanic voters (12 percent), according to Pew Research Center data. On the flip side, about a quarter of Hillary Clinton’s supporters were non-Hispanic white Americans without degrees.
White Americans without degrees aren’t as likely to vote for Trump as in 2016, according to polls — which partly explains why Biden leads in national polls and key swing states like Pennsylvania. But a big reason Trump could still win the Electoral College, despite the poor marks Americans give him for his handling of COVID-19 and his job performance overall, is that the Black, Hispanic and college-educated white voters who backed him in 2016 are largely still with him, particularly in key swing states.
In other words, while Trump is a radical departure from previous GOP candidates in terms of personal style and his frequent racist comments, voters haven’t radically changed their voting patterns amid his rise in U.S. politics — the Americans who voted for Mitt Romney in 2012 overwhelmingly backed Trump in 2016 (about 90 percent) and those who backed Trump in 2016 are overwhelmingly behind him in 2020 (about 94 percent).
That fact helps explain how Trump won in 2016 and why he might still come back in 2020. Here’s a more detailed look at those three groups:[....]
by artappraiser on Wed, 09/09/2020 - 5:16pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 09/09/2020 - 5:21pm
Bacon's point from a less group oriented point of view is to note the collection of people who don't care about Trump as a guarantor of a specific agenda but as the stumbling block of others.
This point of view aligns with a certain cynicism about politics as a process. And maybe it would not be a bad thing if the dish was not so small and the food in it tasted better.
by moat on Wed, 09/09/2020 - 7:05pm
You made me think of how Trump does not do purity testing. Of any kind. (Except maybe on who is a hero and who is a good looking babe.) It's like one of his "core values" to constantly flip flop around on who is a good and who is a bad whatever. Heck he just ridiculously threw in the name of someone he once called "lying Texas Ted" as a consideration for the Supreme Court. May be a big part of his appeal for many, the "I never wanted to be part of a club anyways" club.
by artappraiser on Wed, 09/09/2020 - 7:51pm