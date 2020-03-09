    Doh! Excuse me, Mr. Nance

    By artappraiser on Thu, 09/03/2020 - 4:06am |

    hard to say as you are supposed to be an expert, but this sounds naive to me. I think the anarchist professional types know this, they are agitating nighttime violence in Dem cities on purpose so Trump will win, in order to hasten the revolution as it were (or whatever similar glorious fight they envision):

    WARNING: Trump is inciting your protests as a pretext to nationalizing the State Guard units & attack cities. TRUMP WANTS YOU TO BE VIOLENT. He NEEDS the video of violent responses. Use #PassiveResistance of Dr King & Gandhi. Sit down. Lock arms. Don’t move. Don’t fight. https://t.co/r09uQwuqWF

    — Malcolm Nance (@MalcolmNance) August 30, 2020

    These aren't the locals, some who might act out violently, just once out of mob anger. These are regulars, purposely inciting. I see  Mayor Bowser and her police chief just talked about "outside agitators" on Monday. Read similar from Denver, Kenosha, Richmond,etc. There's groups of them traveling to wherever they can cause trouble, they form something similar to a flash mob via text, they convert a few kids permanently with their passion and romance of it all who join the club and travel to protests or keep the faith on home turf. Send in fed goons like Trump did to Portland, they especially love that, the imagined fascists become real, the fight they dream of is hastened.

    It's the cops who overreact who need some nonviolent training, all they'd have to do is make these kids look more violent than them and they'd win the support. I.E., coppers: really stupid to feed the trolls by hand-to-hand fighting and cracking bones.

    Actually now that I think on it, anyplace where there's been police calling a riot or challenging breaking curfew or the like, it seems really rare to see anyone go limp and accept being arrested. Haven't seen much of it at all. Those at the front lines now, especially after dark, aren't interested in practicing nonviolent theory much at all, they are going for incitement.

    Edit to add: the only nightime anti-Trump protest I've seen go a little violent was the D.C. harassment of people leaving the RNC convention at the White House, including Rand Paul. Those were an angry mob, angry about support of Trump.Little if nothing to do with BLM memes. Very different from what's going on in most cities at night, which is agitation against the police forces under local Democratic governments.

    This is more like bar closing time, though. It's romantic hanging out with anarchists:


    by artappraiser on Sat, 09/05/2020 - 2:56am

    Guns guns guns...Is carrying the new form of government for a lot of these folks?

    "What do we want? Justice! When do we want it? Now!"

    The counter-protesters held up their handguns in celebration of the militia group's retreat.

    "They left, so we need to go back," one remarked, encouraging the group not to follow the right as they retreat. pic.twitter.com/PnrvraWSCN

    — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) September 6, 2020

    Is definitely similar shit to what Kyle Rittenhouse was buying into.


    by artappraiser on Sat, 09/05/2020 - 10:31pm

    for anyone interested in more details, Fischer's full report of this confrontation between the two groups in Louisville is here


    by artappraiser on Sat, 09/05/2020 - 11:27pm

    Two Self-Described "Boogaloo Bois" Charged with Attempting to Provide Material Support to Hamas https://t.co/nLPJO0q670

    — JJ MacNab (@jjmacnab) September 4, 2020

    BREAKING: Two self-described “Boogaloo Bois” were charged for allegedly conspiring and attempting to aid extremist Islamist group Hamas as part of “their desire to overthrow the government” after protests erupted over the police-killing of George Floyd https://t.co/adxeO3AAze

    — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) September 4, 2020

    Two self-described "Boogaloo Bois" have been charged with terrorism-related offenses after authorities said the men discussed attacking government officials and buildings and tried to work with people they believed to be members of Hamas. https://t.co/NuL0SdpCHN

    — MSNBC (@MSNBC) September 6, 2020

    just including this one cause they coined a new word boojahideen cheeky

    The arrested individuals self-proclaimed Boogaloo Bois had planned to carry out attacks government monuments, even target politicians and media.#BoogalooBoys https://t.co/gzl9oLJ85M

    — IBTimes Public Chat (@IBTimesHindi) September 5, 2020

     Too many sources err in calling them "right wing". They are really not exclusively right or left wing, they are simply a conglomeration of extremist libertarians, hence they have willingly aligned with and support extremist branch of BLM who are advocating totally abolishing police.

    They hate cops and are into abolishing lots of government,  or in causing government to fall.

    Makes sense they might be interested in Hamas since most Palestinians under Israeli rule have little control over their own destiny.

    More here for those who really want to understand the "Boogaloo Bois" movement.


    by artappraiser on Sun, 09/06/2020 - 3:31am


    by artappraiser on Wed, 09/09/2020 - 4:08pm

    One thing is clear, the propensity to use the firebug thing by some west coast anarchist protesters for media attention and publicity is not going to be helpful to the anarchist cause, looking to backfire big time:

    False Rumors That Activists Set Wildfires Exasperate Officials

    Law enforcement agencies said claims on social media that antifascist activists had set fires on the West Coast were unfounded.

    By Kate CongerDavey Alba and Mike Baker @ NYTimes.com, Sept. 10

    I've seen lots of related tweets myself using searches at Twitter for the west coast fires topic. There were lots of them the last day or so, seemed like ordinary people, too, not bots. I can't even imagine what's going around on Facebook likewise. Wouldn't put it out of the realm of possibility that there's some lynching of anarchists soon.


    by artappraiser on Fri, 09/11/2020 - 3:38am

