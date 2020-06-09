Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
The proximity of the left and the right in Oregon has created a dynamic of fear, mistrust and anger.
“Portland is an island in Oregon,” said the mayor of a more conservative town about 30 miles southeast of the city. “We are scared to death that what’s happening in Portland will ever come out to where we live.” https://t.co/YF8ZuBWDLb— The New York Times (@nytimes) September 5, 2020
In any case, China issues laws that it applies to the whole world. If I, an American citizen, say the wrong thing about Hong Kong, while sitting right here on my couch in San Francisco, China reserves the right to ARREST AND IMPRISON me.https://t.co/5IT5Ng57SI— Noah Smith (@Noahpinion) September 11, 2020
A show vote in the Senate reflected a continuing partisan divide that appears increasingly likely to scuttle any recovery package to address the toll of the pandemic before the November election.
By Emily Cochrane & Jim Tankersly @ NYTimes.com, Sept. 10
WASHINGTON — Prospects for any additional stimulus to address the coronavirus pandemic’s devastating toll before the election darkened considerably on Thursday, when a whittled-down Republican plan failed in the Senate on a partisan vote.
@ NYTimes Coronavirus Live Updates, 18 minutes ago
The coronavirus may be best known for the brutal toll it has taken on older adults, but a new study of hospital patients challenges the notion that young people are impervious.
A robot wrote this entire article. Does that scare you, human? | GPT-3 https://t.co/JHKZOBOhLQ— The Guardian (@guardian) September 9, 2020
Asked how costs would be offset, campaign refers to Biden’s previous plan to raise taxes on corporations and the wealthiest Americans and reverse tax cuts for high earners
While trump is having a tantrum for the umpteenth time, Joe Biden is calmly, maturely proposing a "Buy American" plan to get us out of the mess Spanky left us in.
Just a grownup, doing grownup things. I LOVE IT. https://t.co/Dc3hpXkrWR
To start, I link to the headline story for the print edition of Thursday's Washington Post.
First look at the front page of Thursday's @washingtonpost pic.twitter.com/bRQFRyjc9Z— Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) September 10, 2020
‘Kill All You See’: In a First, Myanmar Soldiers Tell of Rohingya Slaughter. Video testimony from two soldiers supports widespread accusations that Myanmar’s military tried to eradicate the ethnic minority in a genocidal campaign. https://t.co/725hzYM2qK— alain servais (@aservais1) September 9, 2020
September 9, 2020
Sturgis Motorcycle Rally was "superspreading event" that cost public health $12.2 billion: analysis https://t.co/Xnu4bvvIhJ pic.twitter.com/krMuy3ZAtC— The Hill (@thehill) September 8, 2020
#Breaking @CBSNews France, U.K., China, Russia and most other countries have to quarantine for two weeks to enter NY for UN ~ "Note that this list currently includes almost every country in the world" says @USUN https://t.co/6UQhAxQZRz
Only one adverse event, but vaccine trial protocol requires a thorough investigation.
The pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca halted global trials of its coronavirus vaccine on Tuesday because of a serious and unexpected adverse reaction in a participant, the company said.
The trial’s halt, which was first reported by Stat News, will allow the British-Swedish company to conduct a safety review. How long the hold will last is unclear.
Maggie Haberman retweeted:
Republicans have insufficient evidence to call elections ‘rigged’ and ‘fraudulent’ — a landmark op-ed from Ben Ginsberg, the leading Republican elections lawyer who, until his recent retirement, worked for Trump firm Jones Day https://t.co/Tvq3hgGU49— Philip Rucker (@PhilipRucker) September 9, 2020
The chief of the Rochester, N.Y., police department and two deputies resigned Tuesday after days of protests and mounting criticism over the death of Daniel Prude, a Black man who died in March after officers restrained him and placed a mesh hood over his head.
Members of the far-right group the Proud Boys repeatedly rushed and attacked Black Lives Matter counter-protesters in Salem, Oregon on Labor Day.
The Proud Boys had driven to Salem from a pro-Trump vehicle rally at Clackamas Community College in Oregon City on Monday afternoon, the Associated Press reported.
In Salem, they joined a crowd of several dozen Trump supporters outside the Oregon State Capitol and were met by a smaller group of Black Lives Matter counter-demonstrators.
Videos posted on social media showed the Proud Boys repeatedly bull rushing the Black Lives Matter group and attacking at least least two counter-demonstrators.
Comments
excerpts:
by artappraiser on Sun, 09/06/2020 - 1:14am
Some inside Portland, too:
I guess quality of black lives have to take a back seat when you've got to do your anarchist thing all night.
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/08/2020 - 2:13pm
The second lady has their number, she knows they're entitled kids, runs off the neighborhoods they might come from, tells them to go tear up their own streets.
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/08/2020 - 2:16pm
Meanwhile half ot the people in the videos are screaming without masks on, several of them up close and personal, spittle flying at each other's faces, and even I didn't think of that until now. Shame on me but much more shame on them. Not wearing a mask is like "no lives matter," all of it reeks of idiocy. Accomplishing far less than zero.
At least people who catch it while singing in church are trying to do something positive.
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/08/2020 - 10:31pm
(CNN)Despite warnings from public health officials, new research suggests Black Lives Matterprotests across the country have not led to a jump in coronavirus cases.
A new study, published this month by the National Bureau of Economic Research, used data on protests from more than 300 of the largest US cities, and found no evidence that coronavirus cases grew in the weeks following the beginning of the protests.
In fact, researchers determined that social distancing behaviors actually went up after the protests -- as people tried to avoid the protests altogether. But obviously, these demonstrations caused a decrease in social distancing among actual protesters.
"Our findings suggest that any direct decrease in social distancing among the subset of the population participating in the protests is more than offset by increasing social distancing behavior among others who may choose to shelter-at-home and circumvent public places while the protests are underway," the report reads.
https://www.cnn.com/2020/06/24/us/coronavirus-cases-protests-black-lives-matter-trnd/index.html
Edit to add:
Subsequent study
https://news.northeastern.edu/2020/08/11/racial-justice-protests-were-not-a-major-cause-of-covid-19-infection-surges-new-national-study-finds/
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 09/08/2020 - 11:21pm
cmon get outta here, what nonsense to even bring that up, those still out there protesting night after night Portland club kid anarchists from other nabes,who SURELY haven't had contact tracing done on them, in that particular video have about as much to do with caring about black lives as Trump. That study was done long ago and used the big peaceful protests where everyone wore masks. As the videos show, they don't even give a shit about the black lives in that neighborhood, if they did they wouldnt be harassing them about trying to go about their lives instead of hanging around on the street all night.
If they wanted to do some good they should all be wearing masks and asking the ladies why they weren't wearing theirs, and give them one. If they really respected black lives instead of bored yuppie lives.
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/08/2020 - 11:29pm
Its fucking unbelievable that you seem to want to defend these brats who think they own the streets of a black neighborhood where they don't live!
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/08/2020 - 11:31pm
From the Harvard study
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 09/08/2020 - 11:52pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 09/09/2020 - 4:20am
Portland Police Dept. Press Release September 10, 2020 16:34. Obviously to counter the logic of Mayor Wheeler's directive to them to end use of CS gas.
Portland Police Bureau needs tools to protect community and themselves during riots that endanger life safety
by artappraiser on Fri, 09/11/2020 - 5:43am