Biden, boarding his plane in Wilmington, came over to tell us:. “I’m not gonna make any news today. I’m not gonna talk about anything other than 9/11. We took all our advertising down, it’s a solemn day, and that’s how we’re going to keep it.“— Alexandra Jaffe (@ajjaffe) September 11, 2020
In any case, China issues laws that it applies to the whole world. If I, an American citizen, say the wrong thing about Hong Kong, while sitting right here on my couch in San Francisco, China reserves the right to ARREST AND IMPRISON me.https://t.co/5IT5Ng57SI— Noah Smith (@Noahpinion) September 11, 2020
A show vote in the Senate reflected a continuing partisan divide that appears increasingly likely to scuttle any recovery package to address the toll of the pandemic before the November election.
By Emily Cochrane & Jim Tankersly @ NYTimes.com, Sept. 10
WASHINGTON — Prospects for any additional stimulus to address the coronavirus pandemic’s devastating toll before the election darkened considerably on Thursday, when a whittled-down Republican plan failed in the Senate on a partisan vote.
@ NYTimes Coronavirus Live Updates, 18 minutes ago
The coronavirus may be best known for the brutal toll it has taken on older adults, but a new study of hospital patients challenges the notion that young people are impervious.
A robot wrote this entire article. Does that scare you, human? | GPT-3 https://t.co/JHKZOBOhLQ— The Guardian (@guardian) September 9, 2020
Asked how costs would be offset, campaign refers to Biden’s previous plan to raise taxes on corporations and the wealthiest Americans and reverse tax cuts for high earners
While trump is having a tantrum for the umpteenth time, Joe Biden is calmly, maturely proposing a "Buy American" plan to get us out of the mess Spanky left us in.
Just a grownup, doing grownup things. I LOVE IT. https://t.co/Dc3hpXkrWR
To start, I link to the headline story for the print edition of Thursday's Washington Post.
First look at the front page of Thursday's @washingtonpost pic.twitter.com/bRQFRyjc9Z— Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) September 10, 2020
‘Kill All You See’: In a First, Myanmar Soldiers Tell of Rohingya Slaughter. Video testimony from two soldiers supports widespread accusations that Myanmar’s military tried to eradicate the ethnic minority in a genocidal campaign. https://t.co/725hzYM2qK— alain servais (@aservais1) September 9, 2020
September 9, 2020
Sturgis Motorcycle Rally was "superspreading event" that cost public health $12.2 billion: analysis https://t.co/Xnu4bvvIhJ pic.twitter.com/krMuy3ZAtC— The Hill (@thehill) September 8, 2020
#Breaking @CBSNews France, U.K., China, Russia and most other countries have to quarantine for two weeks to enter NY for UN ~ "Note that this list currently includes almost every country in the world" says @USUN https://t.co/6UQhAxQZRz
Only one adverse event, but vaccine trial protocol requires a thorough investigation.
The pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca halted global trials of its coronavirus vaccine on Tuesday because of a serious and unexpected adverse reaction in a participant, the company said.
The trial’s halt, which was first reported by Stat News, will allow the British-Swedish company to conduct a safety review. How long the hold will last is unclear.
Maggie Haberman retweeted:
Republicans have insufficient evidence to call elections ‘rigged’ and ‘fraudulent’ — a landmark op-ed from Ben Ginsberg, the leading Republican elections lawyer who, until his recent retirement, worked for Trump firm Jones Day https://t.co/Tvq3hgGU49— Philip Rucker (@PhilipRucker) September 9, 2020
The chief of the Rochester, N.Y., police department and two deputies resigned Tuesday after days of protests and mounting criticism over the death of Daniel Prude, a Black man who died in March after officers restrained him and placed a mesh hood over his head.
Members of the far-right group the Proud Boys repeatedly rushed and attacked Black Lives Matter counter-protesters in Salem, Oregon on Labor Day.
The Proud Boys had driven to Salem from a pro-Trump vehicle rally at Clackamas Community College in Oregon City on Monday afternoon, the Associated Press reported.
In Salem, they joined a crowd of several dozen Trump supporters outside the Oregon State Capitol and were met by a smaller group of Black Lives Matter counter-demonstrators.
Videos posted on social media showed the Proud Boys repeatedly bull rushing the Black Lives Matter group and attacking at least least two counter-demonstrators.
by artappraiser on Fri, 09/11/2020 - 8:53am