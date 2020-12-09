Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
UPDATE: The two LASD deputies - one male, one female - were ambushed as they sat in their patrol vehicle, the department says. Both are in critical condition https://t.co/KAE5EL4PSJ https://t.co/sCnpfVtzEL— ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) September 13, 2020
Kremlin psyop and propaganda platform blames [Black] “criminals” and Democrats “protecting” them for “racial divide” in reiteration of white supremacist/fascist talking points https://t.co/69Lysu6oZW— Borzou Daragahi (@borzou) September 13, 2020
UPDATE: The two LASD deputies - one male, one female - were ambushed as they sat in their patrol vehicle, the department says. Both are in critical condition https://t.co/KAE5EL4PSJ https://t.co/sCnpfVtzEL— ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) September 13, 2020
There are two populist clusters of American voters, differentiated by their nationalism; but within both parties, the central difference between populists & others is driven by affective rather than ideological cleavages#polisciresearch #APSA2020 https://t.co/xKSKoYzDom pic.twitter.com/CFRJDLEpte
“Little Red Rioting Hood Was Too Hot to Trotsky” — @nypost pic.twitter.com/9T54z2dnc3— Mohamad Bazzi (@BazziNYU) September 13, 2020
...On Thursday, fact-checking site Logically.ai published a report alleging it discovered Jason Gelinas of Berkeley Heights (NJ) as the "sole developer and mouthpiece" of Qmap.pub....
Massive QAnon site shuts down after fact-checking group identifies developer https://t.co/Vj6667Xh0q pic.twitter.com/ZAOzmxhn2S
with several videos-including Gov. Newsom update; lots of photos; maps, Sept. 11
Wildfires Live Updates: Dozens Reported Missing in Oregon
Oregon’s governor said there were concerns for dozens of people reported missing in a state where more than a million acres have burned. California and Washington State are also battling fires.
RIGHT NOW
“We are preparing for a mass fatality incident based on what we know and the numbers of structures that have been lost,” said Andrew Phelps, director of the Oregon Office of Emergency Management.
Here’s what you need to know:
If I've said it once I've said it now a thousand times: Everything that comes out of this man's mouth is either confession or projection. Cc @JoeNBC https://t.co/j4jhxj79wO— John Heilemann (@jheil) September 11, 2020
In any case, China issues laws that it applies to the whole world. If I, an American citizen, say the wrong thing about Hong Kong, while sitting right here on my couch in San Francisco, China reserves the right to ARREST AND IMPRISON me.https://t.co/5IT5Ng57SI— Noah Smith (@Noahpinion) September 11, 2020
A show vote in the Senate reflected a continuing partisan divide that appears increasingly likely to scuttle any recovery package to address the toll of the pandemic before the November election.
By Emily Cochrane & Jim Tankersly @ NYTimes.com, Sept. 10
WASHINGTON — Prospects for any additional stimulus to address the coronavirus pandemic’s devastating toll before the election darkened considerably on Thursday, when a whittled-down Republican plan failed in the Senate on a partisan vote.
@ NYTimes Coronavirus Live Updates, 18 minutes ago
The coronavirus may be best known for the brutal toll it has taken on older adults, but a new study of hospital patients challenges the notion that young people are impervious.
A robot wrote this entire article. Does that scare you, human? | GPT-3 https://t.co/JHKZOBOhLQ— The Guardian (@guardian) September 9, 2020
Asked how costs would be offset, campaign refers to Biden’s previous plan to raise taxes on corporations and the wealthiest Americans and reverse tax cuts for high earners
While trump is having a tantrum for the umpteenth time, Joe Biden is calmly, maturely proposing a "Buy American" plan to get us out of the mess Spanky left us in.
Just a grownup, doing grownup things. I LOVE IT. https://t.co/Dc3hpXkrWR
To start, I link to the headline story for the print edition of Thursday's Washington Post.
First look at the front page of Thursday's @washingtonpost pic.twitter.com/bRQFRyjc9Z— Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) September 10, 2020
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
and SoCal air remains thick with smoke from raging wildfires
SoCal's skies remain thick with smoke as wildfires combine with weather conditions to layer the lower atmosphere with sooty clouds of ash.
By Jade Hernandez
Saturday, September 12, 2020 7:46PM
also
by artappraiser on Sun, 09/13/2020 - 12:00am
by artappraiser on Sun, 09/13/2020 - 3:45am
has video and reporting about the hospital disturbances
whole story is certainly counterproductive to cops becoming less likely to use paranoid tactics
by artappraiser on Sun, 09/13/2020 - 2:52pm
and where we get more racial and tribal stereotyping on the internet, not less--here's a new comment on the above on the Law and Crime site I just noticed
This from someone who no doubt would propound on the evil practice of police using racial stereotyping. But as an amateur detective on the internet, he is doing EXACTLY THAT.
by artappraiser on Sun, 09/13/2020 - 3:01pm
and a few comments before that guy is of course is a guy right there reminding where far left and far right activists meet in hatred of law enforcement and support for more gun ownership:
Let's just make L.A. the wild west again..it'll be great! If they had just given the Seattle CHOP zone more time, it would have worked out just dandy.
by artappraiser on Sun, 09/13/2020 - 3:23pm