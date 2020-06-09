Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
The proximity of the left and the right in Oregon has created a dynamic of fear, mistrust and anger.
“Portland is an island in Oregon,” said the mayor of a more conservative town about 30 miles southeast of the city. “We are scared to death that what’s happening in Portland will ever come out to where we live.” https://t.co/YF8ZuBWDLb— The New York Times (@nytimes) September 5, 2020
My new column: Congressional Rs are barely attacking Biden in their campaign ads, with some even using him as a moderate foil against Dem candidates.— Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) September 13, 2020
It's a sign of how broad Biden's popularity is, even during the home stretch of a heated prez campaign.https://t.co/wW3HonoY6Q
As the pandemic spreads, the threat to livelihoods around the world is yielding an alarming rise in hunger. Our global report, with @Lattif @Karan_Singhs https://t.co/l1T3GOBQ1l— Peter S. Goodman (@petersgoodman) September 11, 2020
Kremlin psyop and propaganda platform blames [Black] “criminals” and Democrats “protecting” them for “racial divide” in reiteration of white supremacist/fascist talking points https://t.co/69Lysu6oZW— Borzou Daragahi (@borzou) September 13, 2020
UPDATE: The two LASD deputies - one male, one female - were ambushed as they sat in their patrol vehicle, the department says. Both are in critical condition https://t.co/KAE5EL4PSJ https://t.co/sCnpfVtzEL— ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) September 13, 2020
There are two populist clusters of American voters, differentiated by their nationalism; but within both parties, the central difference between populists & others is driven by affective rather than ideological cleavages#polisciresearch #APSA2020 https://t.co/xKSKoYzDom pic.twitter.com/CFRJDLEpte
“Little Red Rioting Hood Was Too Hot to Trotsky” — @nypost pic.twitter.com/9T54z2dnc3— Mohamad Bazzi (@BazziNYU) September 13, 2020
...On Thursday, fact-checking site Logically.ai published a report alleging it discovered Jason Gelinas of Berkeley Heights (NJ) as the "sole developer and mouthpiece" of Qmap.pub....
Massive QAnon site shuts down after fact-checking group identifies developer https://t.co/Vj6667Xh0q pic.twitter.com/ZAOzmxhn2S
with several videos-including Gov. Newsom update; lots of photos; maps, Sept. 11
Wildfires Live Updates: Dozens Reported Missing in Oregon
Oregon’s governor said there were concerns for dozens of people reported missing in a state where more than a million acres have burned. California and Washington State are also battling fires.
RIGHT NOW
“We are preparing for a mass fatality incident based on what we know and the numbers of structures that have been lost,” said Andrew Phelps, director of the Oregon Office of Emergency Management.
Here’s what you need to know:
If I've said it once I've said it now a thousand times: Everything that comes out of this man's mouth is either confession or projection. Cc @JoeNBC https://t.co/j4jhxj79wO— John Heilemann (@jheil) September 11, 2020
In any case, China issues laws that it applies to the whole world. If I, an American citizen, say the wrong thing about Hong Kong, while sitting right here on my couch in San Francisco, China reserves the right to ARREST AND IMPRISON me.https://t.co/5IT5Ng57SI— Noah Smith (@Noahpinion) September 11, 2020
A show vote in the Senate reflected a continuing partisan divide that appears increasingly likely to scuttle any recovery package to address the toll of the pandemic before the November election.
By Emily Cochrane & Jim Tankersly @ NYTimes.com, Sept. 10
WASHINGTON — Prospects for any additional stimulus to address the coronavirus pandemic’s devastating toll before the election darkened considerably on Thursday, when a whittled-down Republican plan failed in the Senate on a partisan vote.
@ NYTimes Coronavirus Live Updates, 18 minutes ago
The coronavirus may be best known for the brutal toll it has taken on older adults, but a new study of hospital patients challenges the notion that young people are impervious.
A robot wrote this entire article. Does that scare you, human? | GPT-3 https://t.co/JHKZOBOhLQ— The Guardian (@guardian) September 9, 2020
Asked how costs would be offset, campaign refers to Biden’s previous plan to raise taxes on corporations and the wealthiest Americans and reverse tax cuts for high earners
While trump is having a tantrum for the umpteenth time, Joe Biden is calmly, maturely proposing a "Buy American" plan to get us out of the mess Spanky left us in.
Just a grownup, doing grownup things. I LOVE IT. https://t.co/Dc3hpXkrWR
by artappraiser on Sun, 09/06/2020 - 1:14am
Some inside Portland, too:
I guess quality of black lives have to take a back seat when you've got to do your anarchist thing all night.
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/08/2020 - 2:13pm
The second lady has their number, she knows they're entitled kids, runs off the neighborhoods they might come from, tells them to go tear up their own streets.
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/08/2020 - 2:16pm
Meanwhile half ot the people in the videos are screaming without masks on, several of them up close and personal, spittle flying at each other's faces, and even I didn't think of that until now. Shame on me but much more shame on them. Not wearing a mask is like "no lives matter," all of it reeks of idiocy. Accomplishing far less than zero.
At least people who catch it while singing in church are trying to do something positive.
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/08/2020 - 10:31pm
(CNN)Despite warnings from public health officials, new research suggests Black Lives Matterprotests across the country have not led to a jump in coronavirus cases.
A new study, published this month by the National Bureau of Economic Research, used data on protests from more than 300 of the largest US cities, and found no evidence that coronavirus cases grew in the weeks following the beginning of the protests.
In fact, researchers determined that social distancing behaviors actually went up after the protests -- as people tried to avoid the protests altogether. But obviously, these demonstrations caused a decrease in social distancing among actual protesters.
"Our findings suggest that any direct decrease in social distancing among the subset of the population participating in the protests is more than offset by increasing social distancing behavior among others who may choose to shelter-at-home and circumvent public places while the protests are underway," the report reads.
https://www.cnn.com/2020/06/24/us/coronavirus-cases-protests-black-lives-matter-trnd/index.html
Edit to add:
Subsequent study
https://news.northeastern.edu/2020/08/11/racial-justice-protests-were-not-a-major-cause-of-covid-19-infection-surges-new-national-study-finds/
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 09/08/2020 - 11:21pm
cmon get outta here, what nonsense to even bring that up, those still out there protesting night after night Portland club kid anarchists from other nabes,who SURELY haven't had contact tracing done on them, in that particular video have about as much to do with caring about black lives as Trump. That study was done long ago and used the big peaceful protests where everyone wore masks. As the videos show, they don't even give a shit about the black lives in that neighborhood, if they did they wouldnt be harassing them about trying to go about their lives instead of hanging around on the street all night.
If they wanted to do some good they should all be wearing masks and asking the ladies why they weren't wearing theirs, and give them one. If they really respected black lives instead of bored yuppie lives.
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/08/2020 - 11:29pm
Its fucking unbelievable that you seem to want to defend these brats who think they own the streets of a black neighborhood where they don't live!
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/08/2020 - 11:31pm
From the Harvard study
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 09/08/2020 - 11:52pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 09/09/2020 - 4:20am
Portland Police Dept. Press Release September 10, 2020 16:34. Obviously to counter the logic of Mayor Wheeler's directive to them to end use of CS gas.
Portland Police Bureau needs tools to protect community and themselves during riots that endanger life safety
by artappraiser on Fri, 09/11/2020 - 5:43am
professional local polling Sept. 3-8 before fires suggests there's less of a chasm than the NYTimes article purports:
by artappraiser on Sun, 09/13/2020 - 9:53pm