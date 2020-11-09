with several videos-including Gov. Newsom update; lots of photos; maps, Sept. 11

Wildfires Live Updates: Dozens Reported Missing in Oregon

Oregon’s governor said there were concerns for dozens of people reported missing in a state where more than a million acres have burned. California and Washington State are also battling fires.

RIGHT NOW

“We are preparing for a mass fatality incident based on what we know and the numbers of structures that have been lost,” said Andrew Phelps, director of the Oregon Office of Emergency Management.

Here’s what you need to know: