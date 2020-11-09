Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
with several videos-including Gov. Newsom update; lots of photos; maps, Sept. 11
Wildfires Live Updates: Dozens Reported Missing in Oregon
Oregon’s governor said there were concerns for dozens of people reported missing in a state where more than a million acres have burned. California and Washington State are also battling fires.
RIGHT NOW
“We are preparing for a mass fatality incident based on what we know and the numbers of structures that have been lost,” said Andrew Phelps, director of the Oregon Office of Emergency Management.
Here’s what you need to know:
- Oregon and California brace for a rising death toll.
- False rumors are complicating the fight against the fires around Portland.
- ‘This is a fathomless loss’: Some searches for the missing end in tragedy.
- Climate change is a real and urgent threat in California.
- Getting prisoners out of harm’s way raises the risk of spreading the coronavirus.
- States are in a desperate search for help battling the fires.
- Wildfire smoke is dangerous to your health. Here’s how to protect yourself.
CALIFORNIA & OREGON WILDFIRES (AND NOW WASHINGTON, TOO)
by artappraiser on Fri, 09/11/2020 - 7:56pm
Separate NYTimes links:
What the Hardest-Hit Places Look Like
View photographs from California, Oregon and Washington, where hundreds of thousands were under evacuation orders.
California, Washington and Oregon Fire Tracking Maps
by a team of 4: Maps showing the major fires that are burning in the western states.
by artappraiser on Fri, 09/11/2020 - 8:10pm
The Guardian is doing the same (and has stories filed from the fire locations)
this latest by him filed from Molalla, Oregon, is very good:
by artappraiser on Fri, 09/11/2020 - 8:45pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 09/12/2020 - 7:19pm
Former State Fire Marshal quit in protest:
by artappraiser on Sun, 09/13/2020 - 7:57pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 09/12/2020 - 9:07pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 09/13/2020 - 6:45pm
Signs warning looters from yesterday:
by artappraiser on Sun, 09/13/2020 - 7:59pm
TRUMP WANTS THE WORLD TO BURN!
by NCD on Sun, 09/13/2020 - 8:54pm
the unimaginable might be coming-
by artappraiser on Sun, 09/13/2020 - 9:59pm
Severe air pollution broke Washington’s data-monitoring systems.
@ NYTimes.com LIve Updates. Sept. 13
by artappraiser on Sun, 09/13/2020 - 10:16pm