Biden, boarding his plane in Wilmington, came over to tell us:. “I’m not gonna make any news today. I’m not gonna talk about anything other than 9/11. We took all our advertising down, it’s a solemn day, and that’s how we’re going to keep it.“— Alexandra Jaffe (@ajjaffe) September 11, 2020
This is the most important Facebook story I've ever published: https://t.co/29BaAoevjR— Ryan Mac (@RMac18) September 14, 2020
Trump Health Aide Alleges Broad Conspiracies and Warns of Armed Revolt
Michael Caputo, the assistant secretary of health for public affairs, told a Facebook audience without evidence that left-wing hit squads were being trained for insurrection, and he accused C.D.C. scientists of “sedition.” Michael Caputo, the top communications official at the Department of Health and Human Services, complained that he was under siege by the media and said that his “mental health has definitely failed” ... "buy ammunition, ladies and gentlemen, because it’s going to be hard to get.”
It could be next summer before the bulk of the Washington region’s workers return to their offices after months spent teleworking because of the novel coronavirus, according to a new survey.
FBI raids home of conservative conspiracy theorist Jack Burkman https://t.co/cP28gp43HC— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) September 14, 2020
Two people were killed and six others wounded in a shooting early on Sunday morning that took place blocks away from the Rutgers University campus in New Brunswick, N.J., the authorities said.
It was not immediately clear what led to the violence, but it did not involve students from the university, according to a statement from the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office.
BREAKING UPDATE: Cops in Lancaster, PA release bodycam video after officer-involved shooting sparked protests tonight - https://t.co/ZIaE0jwHIb pic.twitter.com/Gdd9bJKR1V— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 14, 2020
My new column: Congressional Rs are barely attacking Biden in their campaign ads, with some even using him as a moderate foil against Dem candidates.— Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) September 13, 2020
It's a sign of how broad Biden's popularity is, even during the home stretch of a heated prez campaign.https://t.co/wW3HonoY6Q
As the pandemic spreads, the threat to livelihoods around the world is yielding an alarming rise in hunger. Our global report, with @Lattif @Karan_Singhs https://t.co/l1T3GOBQ1l— Peter S. Goodman (@petersgoodman) September 11, 2020
Kremlin psyop and propaganda platform blames [Black] “criminals” and Democrats “protecting” them for “racial divide” in reiteration of white supremacist/fascist talking points https://t.co/69Lysu6oZW— Borzou Daragahi (@borzou) September 13, 2020
UPDATE: The two LASD deputies - one male, one female - were ambushed as they sat in their patrol vehicle, the department says. Both are in critical condition https://t.co/KAE5EL4PSJ https://t.co/sCnpfVtzEL— ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) September 13, 2020
There are two populist clusters of American voters, differentiated by their nationalism; but within both parties, the central difference between populists & others is driven by affective rather than ideological cleavages#polisciresearch #APSA2020 https://t.co/xKSKoYzDom pic.twitter.com/CFRJDLEpte
“Little Red Rioting Hood Was Too Hot to Trotsky” — @nypost pic.twitter.com/9T54z2dnc3— Mohamad Bazzi (@BazziNYU) September 13, 2020
...On Thursday, fact-checking site Logically.ai published a report alleging it discovered Jason Gelinas of Berkeley Heights (NJ) as the "sole developer and mouthpiece" of Qmap.pub....
Massive QAnon site shuts down after fact-checking group identifies developer https://t.co/Vj6667Xh0q pic.twitter.com/ZAOzmxhn2S
with several videos-including Gov. Newsom update; lots of photos; maps, Sept. 11
Wildfires Live Updates: Dozens Reported Missing in Oregon
Oregon’s governor said there were concerns for dozens of people reported missing in a state where more than a million acres have burned. California and Washington State are also battling fires.
RIGHT NOW
“We are preparing for a mass fatality incident based on what we know and the numbers of structures that have been lost,” said Andrew Phelps, director of the Oregon Office of Emergency Management.
Here’s what you need to know:
If I've said it once I've said it now a thousand times: Everything that comes out of this man's mouth is either confession or projection. Cc @JoeNBC https://t.co/j4jhxj79wO— John Heilemann (@jheil) September 11, 2020
all liberals need to watch this one as a reminder to stop feeding the trolls:
Eduardo tells us that Trump supporters to get back at the "Other"
It does not matter what the "Other" does
Obama was a Kenyan Muslim, etc.
Since Trump supporters hate the "Other", there is no reason for the "Others" under attack to be silent.
There is zero obligation to be a punching bag.
Symone Sanders has a great new book "No, You Shut Up!" that discusses how to become involved politically.
The book title comes from a Sanders appearance on a CNN segment on Chris Cuomo's show
Ken Cuccinelli was the other guest. The two obviously disagreed.
At one point, Cuccinelli tried to talk over Sanders and told her to shut up.
Sanders was offended and refused to back down
Cuomo took Sanders' side
Trump supporters want to see Liberal heads explode
Remaining silent about the wrongheadedness of the Trump supporters does not make them go away.
It is not feeding the troll, it is correcting the record.
Jonathan Capehart gave a masters class in dealing with trolls when he had Guiliani as a guest
Guiliani tried to talk over Capehart.
Capehart did not let Guiliani avoid the question
At the end Capehart brought out Lev Parnas to highlight Guiliani's lies
The absolute worse thing you can do is let Trump supporters control the conversation
You counter with facts, not silence.
Excellent talking points just minutes ago!
Trump counterpoint:
