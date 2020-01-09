    REPUBLICANS AGAINST TRUMP & LINCOLN PROJECT ADS, PART III

    By artappraiser on Sun, 08/23/2020 - 8:57pm |

    Part I is here (6/13-7/16), Part II is here (7/18-8/23)

    Lincoln Project is kicking off RNC week by dragging out Ronnie:

    What will future generations say of our decisions today?

    President Ronald Reagan asked that 36 years ago.

    As we look to the week ahead, his words are as timely as ever. pic.twitter.com/fmKHNDc8ie

    — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) August 24, 2020

    George has to take hiatus from Lincoln Project and Twitter! Doesn't splain except "family matters"

    George is a Mensch. https://t.co/TSfLB7D8ji

    — Charlie Sykes (@SykesCharlie) August 24, 2020

    Edit to add he retweeted this after tweeting that:

     


    by artappraiser on Sun, 08/23/2020 - 10:24pm

    Joyce has some novelist type spin on the Conway family news:


    by artappraiser on Sun, 08/23/2020 - 10:32pm

    Mom, Dad - Claudia has a new biz idea, and frankly after November both your careers are sunk however it goes. But here you have the Kylie Jenner of DC politics - fresh, young, outspoken, bankable. Ride that tiger.

    https://www.nbcchicago.com/news/politics/kellyanne-conways-daughter-clau...


    by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 08/24/2020 - 6:30am

    of interest two MSM big shots with extremely different takes on Miz Conway, to the point of acrimony; she's always gonna be a divider, not a uniter:

    This is an interesting comment.

    Lady lies chronically to the press. Helps to architect racist policies. Violates ethics in her job—frequently.

    Nevertheless: ‘I’ve known her for years and always liked her on a purely personal level’ https://t.co/W1Hx1m2WmT

    — Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) August 24, 2020

    by artappraiser on Mon, 08/24/2020 - 4:03pm

    I am undecided whether this meme works, looks like they're just trying it out:


    by artappraiser on Wed, 08/26/2020 - 1:22pm


    by artappraiser on Thu, 08/27/2020 - 6:32pm


    by artappraiser on Thu, 08/27/2020 - 9:33pm

    lol Lincoln Project plays hardball, tweet this while Ivanka's still speaking:


    by artappraiser on Thu, 08/27/2020 - 9:59pm

    I believe they tweeted these while Rudy was speaking:


    by artappraiser on Thu, 08/27/2020 - 10:02pm

    and they just threw up this one for good measure


    by artappraiser on Thu, 08/27/2020 - 10:16pm

    They recognize this as they have done it well and successfully in the past. Now let's see how they handle countering what they learned how to do so well:

    Of course. https://t.co/gH68fFcc4w

    — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) August 28, 2020

    by artappraiser on Fri, 08/28/2020 - 4:31pm

    Excerpt: 

    "My mother came from the Philippines. She came to the United States in the late 1950s. So I’m half Filipino, and the other half is some mixture of Irish, Scottish – you know, I’m classic American mutt,” Conway explains in a clip of the documentary “#Unfit: The Psychology of Donald Trump.”

    “I think of myself as an American. I just assume people aren’t racist. And I tend to forget that, well, some people are. And that’s sort of the lesson with Trump is. I just gave him the benefit of the doubt.”

    “But what he said about those members of Congress,” Conway continues, referring to Trump telling four Democratic members of Congress to “go back” to the “crime infested places from which they came.”

    “It brought back that memory of the one time I really remember, wow, there really are people like that here. I was with my mother when I was a teenager in a parking lot in Massachusetts and somebody said to her, ‘go back to your country.’ It came home to me then. This man is a racist. He is evil,” Conway says in the clip.


    by artappraiser on Sat, 08/29/2020 - 1:51am

    Lincoln Project targeting southern swings:


    by artappraiser on Sun, 08/30/2020 - 10:06pm

    Jennifer Rubin is interestingly riffing on related in her Aug. 30 op-ed, including the long out-of-dat troglodyte reliance of the GOP on all things "southern strategy" and Trump's reliance on what is called "accelerationism" in the playbook of white supremacists, in "It’s time to challenge the cockeyed reaction to violence"


    by artappraiser on Sun, 08/30/2020 - 10:49pm

    I especially enjoy following Lincoln Project because I often learn something from their comments about political messaging and the kind of advice political operatives might give candidates, like, for instance handling hecklers, like here:

    Actually savage. pic.twitter.com/OXwzPpm9SH

    — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) August 31, 2020

    by artappraiser on Mon, 08/31/2020 - 4:45pm

    Lincoln Project has done one on the Walter Reed thing (reviving the #TrumpIsNotWell hashtag to go with it.):

    Why did Trump have a secretive, midnight run to Walter Reed Medical Center? It’s time we talk about it. #TrumpIsNotWell

    pic.twitter.com/c8g97nnCjD

    — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) September 1, 2020

    A little detail of interest: note how they criticize the White House media in this one for not playing up his apparent infirmities. I bet this one is specially targeted to right wingers, like Fox fans.


    by artappraiser on Tue, 09/01/2020 - 6:12pm


    by artappraiser on Thu, 09/03/2020 - 12:55am


    by artappraiser on Fri, 09/04/2020 - 12:16am


    by artappraiser on Thu, 09/10/2020 - 12:03am

    There is also more viral news on Lindsey Graham--that he now has no home and is considered a traitor to all, both Trumpies and Never Trumpers

     


    by artappraiser on Thu, 09/10/2020 - 12:09am

    Yard sign:


    by artappraiser on Mon, 09/14/2020 - 3:52pm

