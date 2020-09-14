Trump Health Aide Alleges Broad Conspiracies and Warns of Armed Revolt

Michael Caputo, the assistant secretary of health for public affairs, told a Facebook audience without evidence that left-wing hit squads were being trained for insurrection, and he accused C.D.C. scientists of “sedition.” Michael Caputo, the top communications official at the Department of Health and Human Services, complained that he was under siege by the media and said that his “mental health has definitely failed” ... "buy ammunition, ladies and gentlemen, because it’s going to be hard to get.”