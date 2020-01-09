Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
"Within days, the former deputy attorney general Rod J. Rosenstein curtailed the investigation without telling the bureau, all but ensuring it would go nowhere." https://t.co/ieLCNmGjzJ— Allan Smith (@akarl_smith) August 30, 2020
Police say hundreds of shell casings have collected from the streets of Richmond's East End and Southside over the past few weeks. https://t.co/RonRYpz1lH— WTVR CBS 6 Richmond (@CBS6) September 12, 2020
Last two weeks in Baltimore:— Jayne Miller (@jemillerwbal) September 15, 2020
19 people killed in violence
43 shot & wounded
Included:
5 people shot in argument over dice game
2 women killed by man who called 911& surrendered
Book about 'rage' needs to be written about our relentless gun violence https://t.co/AuYlFyMqCi
Biden Brings in ‘Hundreds of Lawyers’—Big Names Among Them—in Anticipation of ‘Unique’ Election Legal Battles https://t.co/hVoP85NVjf pic.twitter.com/QOStbDzvye— Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) September 14, 2020
Another day in the totally normal South Dakota state government.https://t.co/OJzJA1dqFw— Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) September 14, 2020
From his ranch, the former California governor is experiencing the same smoky air wafting through much of the state. “We are causing this,” he declared in an interview.
By Adam Nagourney @ NYTimes.com, Sept. 14
LOS ANGELES — Jerry Brown, the former governor of California, could barely make out the mountains in the distance from his ranch in the city of Williams on Sunday. Every few minutes, he picked up his phone to check the latest air quality reading. “Unhealthy,” he said.
This is the most important Facebook story I've ever published: https://t.co/29BaAoevjR— Ryan Mac (@RMac18) September 14, 2020
Trump Health Aide Alleges Broad Conspiracies and Warns of Armed Revolt
Michael Caputo, the assistant secretary of health for public affairs, told a Facebook audience without evidence that left-wing hit squads were being trained for insurrection, and he accused C.D.C. scientists of “sedition.” Michael Caputo, the top communications official at the Department of Health and Human Services, complained that he was under siege by the media and said that his “mental health has definitely failed” ... "buy ammunition, ladies and gentlemen, because it’s going to be hard to get.”
By Luz Lazo @ WashingtonPost.com, Sept. 14
It could be next summer before the bulk of the Washington region’s workers return to their offices after months spent teleworking because of the novel coronavirus, according to a new survey.
By Mihir Zaveri & Lauren Hard @ NYTimes.com, Sept. 13
Two people were killed and six others wounded in a shooting early on Sunday morning that took place blocks away from the Rutgers University campus in New Brunswick, N.J., the authorities said.
It was not immediately clear what led to the violence, but it did not involve students from the university, according to a statement from the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office.
BREAKING UPDATE: Cops in Lancaster, PA release bodycam video after officer-involved shooting sparked protests tonight - https://t.co/ZIaE0jwHIb pic.twitter.com/Gdd9bJKR1V— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 14, 2020
My new column: Congressional Rs are barely attacking Biden in their campaign ads, with some even using him as a moderate foil against Dem candidates.— Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) September 13, 2020
It's a sign of how broad Biden's popularity is, even during the home stretch of a heated prez campaign.https://t.co/wW3HonoY6Q
As the pandemic spreads, the threat to livelihoods around the world is yielding an alarming rise in hunger. Our global report, with @Lattif @Karan_Singhs https://t.co/l1T3GOBQ1l— Peter S. Goodman (@petersgoodman) September 11, 2020
Kremlin psyop and propaganda platform blames [Black] “criminals” and Democrats “protecting” them for “racial divide” in reiteration of white supremacist/fascist talking points https://t.co/69Lysu6oZW— Borzou Daragahi (@borzou) September 13, 2020
UPDATE: The two LASD deputies - one male, one female - were ambushed as they sat in their patrol vehicle, the department says. Both are in critical condition https://t.co/KAE5EL4PSJ https://t.co/sCnpfVtzEL— ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) September 13, 2020
There are two populist clusters of American voters, differentiated by their nationalism; but within both parties, the central difference between populists & others is driven by affective rather than ideological cleavages#polisciresearch #APSA2020 https://t.co/xKSKoYzDom pic.twitter.com/CFRJDLEpte
Comments
nine threads, it's a record, I think.
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/30/2020 - 6:04pm
By Jackson Diehl, deputy editorial page editor of The Post. He is an editorial writer specializing in foreign affairs and writes a biweekly column that appears in print on Mondays. Useful in that it includes a laundry list of why he holds this opinion.
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/30/2020 - 9:40pm
If this report can be firmly validated, it puts Rosenstein in the obstruction of justice category as clearly as the stuff Barr is doing.
The figure of Mueller becomes stranger in the background, lurking in dark corridors, performing mime before congressional committees.
Wil the Durham team roll out something for October? The Senate report is a firm finger in the eye to the Nunes face of hysterical expectation. Fans are going to want refunds.
by moat on Mon, 08/31/2020 - 5:43pm
Rosenstein already was, long ago. Just a bit craftier. A number of people reported him as a shill a while back, the seeming adult in the room.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 08/31/2020 - 8:05pm
Being central to so many operations, perhaps he was wrong thinking he could slip out of the room unnoticed.
by moat on Mon, 08/31/2020 - 9:15pm
I don't know if any of these people expected to go undetected or simply unpunished, maybe promoted. Barr's getting along fine.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 09/01/2020 - 3:09am
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 08/31/2020 - 8:28pm
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 09/01/2020 - 9:39am
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/01/2020 - 7:44pm
I'm sure the Republicans will correct this stonewalling for the next Dem president
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 09/01/2020 - 8:42pm
but wait there's more
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/01/2020 - 11:38pm
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 09/02/2020 - 7:18am
Off the bench just in time for the collusion season.
by moat on Wed, 09/02/2020 - 10:47am
James Comey op-ed @ WaPo, Aug. 25
by artappraiser on Fri, 09/04/2020 - 12:45am
This thread certainly sounds like how one could generalize southeast Wisconsin voters to me as regards Trump scandals and approval rating. (I found this thread retweeted by Daniel Drezner; I don't follow him but happened to check his feed about the Trump/military thread.)
by artappraiser on Fri, 09/04/2020 - 1:15am
Black Trump lobbying group
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 09/04/2020 - 8:39am
from
by artappraiser on Sat, 09/05/2020 - 5:11pm
Nice chart:
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/07/2020 - 2:30am
Strzok: Compromised
Of course one reason Dems chose to proceed with a half-loaded gun on impeachment was cuz Trump successfully delayed legal actions in the courts, with Barr successfulky lying about official documents and classifying unclassified info. Bolton wouldn't even speak to Congress. Suddenly every gov official had "executive privilege". The FBI and Counterintelligence never saw his taxes, and I don't think Vance has them yet(?).
While some current wisdom was that Pelosi didn't play things hard enough, shouldn't have pushed the charges early, Trump was acquitted on Feb 6. It's likely that a delay of 1 month would have completely swallowed impeachment in Covid and then the protests. And a huge issue she had was the public is really horrid at tracking more than 1 or 2 crises or scandals at a time - Trump by himself is 20 at a time.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 09/07/2020 - 8:51am
Yes, the sheer volume of bad stuff worked in his favor, as do the intricacy of the cases. It needs to be a simple single story for everyone to get interested and to have an opinion, i.e., did you or did you not have sexual relations with Miss Lewinsky? Where's the outrage? Too complicated to spend the time to get outraged about it. Look at right now, everyone has an opinion about dissing the troops, many are outraged. On the other hand, billing the Secret Service for staying at one of his hotels, not enough to get outraged; throw in all the other emoluments issues and it gets too complicated...
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/07/2020 - 12:59pm
& as the abused HK 12-yr-old shows, not enough for *any* sex or child scandal - has to fit a certain mold to qualify for outrage. 1 million Uighurs? Sux to be you. West Virginia coal worker? Come on down!!!
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 09/07/2020 - 3:06pm
Postal Hatch Act Violations
https://m.huffpost.com/us/entry/us_5f55a5cfc5b6946f3eb4081e
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 09/07/2020 - 9:08am
Trump's illegal emoluments
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 09/07/2020 - 11:43am
Strzok on Trump/Russia
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 09/08/2020 - 7:49am
Ken White:
by artappraiser on Wed, 09/09/2020 - 9:14pm
Neal Katyal:
by artappraiser on Wed, 09/09/2020 - 9:21pm
Keith Schiller's payout
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 09/10/2020 - 10:22am
Ken Vogel staking out Giuliani:
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/10/2020 - 9:13pm
that was fast!
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/10/2020 - 9:19pm
Well now, "I'll run around messing with dubious Russian types in foreign lands, but how would I know if they're KGB/GRU agents or assets?" The idea that that's a core part of his muckraking/fixer job is lost in him, except he knows he's lying, and he's actively engaging with all sorts of compromised creeps. Flynn a bit similar - General "career in intelligence" wrote an op-ed for a foreign entity without doing a background check, but it's somehow wrong for US intelligence to consider him a loose cannon who could be easily used by Russian or Turkish handlers. Bring on the fellow travelers.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 09/10/2020 - 10:59pm
Barr's CounterIntel End-around
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 09/11/2020 - 6:53am
Glennzilla pimps for Russia
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 09/12/2020 - 1:55pm
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 09/14/2020 - 1:32am
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 09/12/2020 - 3:01pm
Dennehy jumping off the burning ship also points toward the end of the Nunes dream that the evil deep state plot will be uncovered with photos and transcripts.
Nothing the DOJ does on this level happens without a lot of people with real jobs leaving their positions. At this point, they should just stop. If nothing can rise above innuendo then just stick with the innuendo.
by moat on Sat, 09/12/2020 - 7:06pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 09/13/2020 - 6:50pm
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 09/14/2020 - 11:56am
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 09/14/2020 - 2:17pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/14/2020 - 8:38pm
The accusation is always the important thing. Proof is for losers. Who would confirm or deny an assertion? A person in a job? They would only do what was expected of them. The truth is outside of circumstances.
There is my bus. I will board now.
by moat on Mon, 09/14/2020 - 9:12pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/14/2020 - 9:16pm