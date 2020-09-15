The city of Louisville will announce on Tuesday that it has reached a settlement agreement with the family of Breonna Taylor, the 26-year-old Black woman whose death during a police raid became a driving symbol of the Black Lives Matter movement, an attorney for the family confirmed to The Washington Post.

Sam Aguiar, the attorney, said the details of the settlement will be unveiled this afternoon at a news conference. The settlement follows weeks of private talks between the two parties and will include a cash payout and sweeping police reforms, he said.