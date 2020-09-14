Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Trump Health Aide Alleges Broad Conspiracies and Warns of Armed Revolt
Michael Caputo, the assistant secretary of health for public affairs, told a Facebook audience without evidence that left-wing hit squads were being trained for insurrection, and he accused C.D.C. scientists of “sedition.” Michael Caputo, the top communications official at the Department of Health and Human Services, complained that he was under siege by the media and said that his “mental health has definitely failed” ... "buy ammunition, ladies and gentlemen, because it’s going to be hard to get.”
Comments
Maybe neither "woke" nor nuts, but has stock in ammunition manufacturing?
“If you carry guns, buy ammunition, ladies and gentlemen, because it’s going to be hard to get.”
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/14/2020 - 3:17pm
Yes! Like the GWB administration ginning up war after 9/11, "prepare a safe interior room from attacks by anthrax spores released from hijacked crop dusting airplanes, seal the gaps with duct tape", the biggest duct tape company being a Republican donor in Ohio! (who could forget that advice!)
by NCD on Mon, 09/14/2020 - 3:57pm
I for one will never forget that trivia tidbit. Only cause shortly after that time, the resident anti-American far lefty on the bulletin board on which I accepted volunteer moderator duties chose the user name "DuctTapeFatwa". He was a handful. General communication method influenced by Tokyo Rose. (I.E., Greetings, crusaders, had your fill of killing brown children today?...)
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/14/2020 - 4:09pm
He is nuts
From the article
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 09/14/2020 - 3:27pm
It was on Facebook, the Ministry of Togetherness, so it must be true!
by NCD on Mon, 09/14/2020 - 3:58pm
I thought, given the headline and the byline that the story was true.
Same story carried by Mediate
https://www.mediaite.com/trump/trump-hhs-official-michael-caputo-accuses-cdc-scientists-of-of-sedition-and-predicts-he-will-be-killed/
and TPM
https://talkingpointsmemo.com/news/michael-caputo-scientists-sedition-cdc-hhs-facebook
There was video according to the NYT
“You understand that they’re going to have to kill me, and unfortunately, I think that’s where this is going,” Mr. Caputo, a Trump loyalist installed by the White House in April, told followers in a video he hosted live on his personal Facebook page. Mr. Caputo has 5,000 Facebook friends, and the video has been viewed more than 850 times. It has been shared by 44 followers.
And NYMag
In a video he posted to his personal Facebook page, Caputo decried the negative attention he was receiving; insisted, “I am not going anywhere”; and claimed that scientists “deep in the bowels of the CDC have given up science and become political animals” who “haven’t gotten out of their sweatpants except for meetings at coffee shops” to plot “how they’re going to attack Donald Trump.” The Times reports that Caputo said the agency “was riddled with anti-Trump researchers who ‘walk around like they are monks’ and ‘holy men’ but engage in ‘rotten science.’”
https://nymag.com/intelligencer/2020/09/trump-hhs-aide-caputo-attacks-cdc-warns-of-insurrection.html
Edit to add
The Hill reports on the same Facebook Live stream
https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/516319-top-hhs-official-accuses-scientists-of-plotting-against-trump-tells?fbclid=IwAR1jGA45czjils-NC5cN92MJOpPF9u39oEKS6E9ulLxIr7AMhP4dRm1eFKU&fbclid=IwAR1UDEQZ9kVX8FPxvRAsLKhUkiMDzylWm-ANA1haWCZqOF3C0RHKAXi-5Lw&fbclid=IwAR2Katz8rHWzvQ6IX38oduyoDmkUhO6z2p137vwvT8b0orUvXvvWxhuYmnY&fbclid=IwAR35e55fGhtdsAv3sTKNk59GUvsh6kQ8LjKGgmFzbRoxYsXxvw95ilOICnQ
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 09/14/2020 - 4:47pm
Caputo deleted his Twitter account
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-09-14/top-trump-health-spokesman-deletes-twitter-account-after-rant?sref=C3P1bRLC
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 09/14/2020 - 5:06pm
4 MORE YEARS! Thanks for the update.
by NCD on Mon, 09/14/2020 - 6:38pm
No problem. I think the guy is crying out for help.
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 09/14/2020 - 6:43pm
He's really just another Butthead for the Beavis?
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/14/2020 - 5:45pm
Trump is selling what?
by NCD on Mon, 09/14/2020 - 6:45pm
The "armed insurrection" I imagine
(seems like eons since "the best people")
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2020/sep/15/trump-election-ad-uses-s...
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 09/15/2020 - 2:49am
The health department's top spokesperson Michael Caputo called an emergency staff meeting on Tuesday to apologize for drawing negative attention to the Trump administration's health care strategy and signaled that he might be soon departing his role, according to five people with knowledge of the meeting.
The departure of Caputo, who has closely controlled the health agencies' dissemination of information about coronavirus, would be a blow to the Trump administration's efforts to promote a possible vaccine, if one is approved in the fall.
Caputo told staffers that his series of false accusations on Facebook Live this weekend — which included unfounded allegations that the Centers for Disease Control was harboring a “resistance unit” — reflected poorly on HHS’ communications office. He blamed his recent behavior on a combination of physical health issues and the toll of fielding death threats against his family. Caputo also acknowledged that he had never read one of the CDC's Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Reports, despite his team's ongoing efforts to try to edit those documents.
Caputo told staff that he is scheduled to meet with HHS Secretary Alex Azar later Tuesday, the people with knowledge of the meeting said.
https://www.politico.com/news/2020/09/15/michael-caputo-apology-hhs-staff-415206
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 09/15/2020 - 3:02pm
...signals desire for medical leave...
too wack even for the Trump administration is an amazing thing, but then maybe we should have taken the nickname "crazytown" more literally and less figuratively
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/15/2020 - 3:09pm