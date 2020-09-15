Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Appearing on “Fox & Friends” on Tuesday morning, President Trump again told his supporters to believe that if the election doesn’t deliver the result they want, the outcome is inherently illegitimate — that there are no democratically legitimate circumstances under which he and his supporters can lose in a fair election.
By my count, this is the third time he has stated this explicitly in recent weeks. Trump will generally say both that the election is likely to be rigged and fraudulent — say, due to vote-by-mail — and that he can lose only if that happens. Yet the political press usually responds by fact-checking only the first half of this, by debunking his claims about fraud.
But the political media seem to largely tolerate or avert their eyes from the second underlying idea — that the political system cannot deliver a legitimate outcome in which he loses. He and his top advisers almost never face any tough questioning about that second series of claims.
Comments
Trump tells the ABC TV audience that we're going to get something new and different than the herd immunity that the Tories in England were initially banking on:
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/15/2020 - 9:49pm
I note Atty. Ken White, who uses a cartoon pope's hat as a avatar on Twitter, changes his screen name often, to add extra commentary on news of the day. He just changed it to HerdMentalityHat
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/15/2020 - 10:04pm