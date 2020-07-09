Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
For those of you who don't know yet, I'll be launching a website next week that should help shed a whole lot of light on Critical Social Justice. Getting excited to show you some of what I've been working in for the last few months.https://t.co/mgEe1wFSpj— James Lindsay, being effective again (@ConceptualJames) February 22, 2020
Between New Discourses and Cynical Theories, it's going to be a good year for explaining what's going on with Wokeness and helping people understand what it is.https://t.co/wVQYt2SsDQ— James Lindsay, being effective again (@ConceptualJames) February 22, 2020
A new poll from Quinnipiac University shows Democrat Sara Gideon opening up a large lead in the Maine Senate race over GOP Sen. Susan Collins, a result that diverges from other data showing a close contest as Collins seeks a fifth term this fallhttps://t.co/OKjlgetiRD— POLITICO (@politico) September 16, 2020
Libertarians' been making those suggestions over @ Reason magazine for decades.
Libertarians not in disarray https://t.co/NUSTRZqhYr pic.twitter.com/8wLJ2L75ye— Bill Hammond (@NYHammond) September 10, 2020
BREAKING: Snowflake opens at $245 per share in market debut, after pricing IPO at $120 https://t.co/BgbZpwMb1v— CNBC Now (@CNBCnow) September 16, 2020
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It was early June, days after the death of George Floyd, and cities around the country were erupting in protests against police brutality.
In Rochester, the streets were relatively calm, but behind closed doors, police and city officials were growing anxious. A Black man, Daniel Prude, had died of suffocation in March after police officers had placed his head in a hood and pinned him to the ground. The public had never been told about the death, but that would change if police body camera footage of the encounter got out.
In Libya, 3,000 Russian Wagner fighters & 2,000 Syrians are believed to be fighting on Hifter’s side. The US military assesses Turkey has brought 5,000 Syrian fighters to Tripoli to fight along side several hundred Turkish regular forces.https://t.co/cRwZrw7nOu— Joshua Landis (@joshua_landis) September 16, 2020
1/n As I long suspected, data from a recently published study shows that reading about and/or watching a vid of excessive nonlethal or lethal force against blk suspects (Timothy Harris, Phil. Castille) increases perceptions of the frequency of the police's use of excessive force. pic.twitter.com/wYTVVm50D9— Zach Goldberg (@ZachG932) September 16, 2020
Three months ago the Minneapolis city council wanted to abolish the police department and start over, now they're complaining that the police aren't arresting enough people https://t.co/zNccr9d6Ji— Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) September 16, 2020
By Sylvan Lane @ TheHill.com, Sept. 15
The World Trade Organization (WTO) said Tuesday that President Trump’s tariffs on more than $400 billion in Chinese goods violate international trade regulations.
SCOOP: The lobbying voice of corporate America, the Business Roundtable, is endorsing a "market-based mechanism" to combat climate change.https://t.co/Cwov1GCLH8— Zack Colman (@zcolman) September 16, 2020
An Oregon man was arrested after he admitted to setting a brush fire along a highway, police said, as wildfires burn through large swaths of the West Coast.— CNN (@CNN) September 15, 2020
Then, they said, he set six more. https://t.co/iswx61gLgs
Harris draws on her past as US faces reckoning on police (from @AP) https://t.co/3I6PABbJDA— Kathleen Ronayne (@kronayne) September 15, 2020
Appearing on “Fox & Friends” on Tuesday morning, President Trump again told his supporters to believe that if the election doesn’t deliver the result they want, the outcome is inherently illegitimate — that there are no democratically legitimate circumstances under which he and his supporters can lose in a fair election.
The individual mandate went away in 2019 — and the uninsured rate essentially held constant.— Sarah Kliff (@sarahkliff) September 15, 2020
New Census data out today broken down by me, @jeannasmialek, and @arappeport.https://t.co/6bHoJ9ksV1
"We wasted our chance to get a better summer in the spring. We wasted our chance to plan for the fall in the summer. We’re wasting time again now. Next year isn’t that far away."— Sarah Kliff (@sarahkliff) September 15, 2020
— @aaronecarroll on why not to expect 2021 to be that different from 2020.https://t.co/4RK7f6ue4w
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/24/2020 - 11:10pm
George Floyd was a felon, but it seems in his last 7 years out of prison, he made good on his effort to reform (based on Wikipedia) He shouldn't be lionized not should he be demonized. And it always makes me uncomfortable when someone references Thomas Sowell, who always came across as a superficial partisan hack, though I haven't read him in a decade.
ETA: ugh, case in point
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/25/2020 - 1:57am
Point taken. But at the same time, I want academics who are always looking at what all colleagues are writing. I do appreciate Anon's challenge here. Perhaps he's sympathetic to Sowell type thinking, so what? Being sympathetic is not the same thing as the almost hysterical acceptance of woke-a-tude that's happening all at once. Which I think Anon. describes well. On Twitter, I am seeing the only ones brave enough to challenge using their name in public are safe Pulitzer winner types like Annette Gordon-Reed. It takes that kind of power to be able to challenge the tide in the history -biz, everyone else is cowed, even those with tenure.
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/25/2020 - 2:09am
Overall it was very well written, and I agreed with much. I pointed out 2 things that detracted from it in my eyes. Sorry I didn't make that clear. Yes, I support the diversity of ideas in academia and elsewhere. I'm a bundle of contradictions myself - how could I not love that? (I also left off his/her petty use of 'Democrat' as an adjective) (Sowell is a rather autocratic thinker, so imitating him would be jumping from the woke pan into the alt-right fire - not an improvement in my eyes - whereas respecting/being interested in some of his ideas is just investing in the market or casino of ideas, wherever the chips may lie - certainly there's more nuance and spectrum to our analysis and intellectual offerings than two (literally) violent extremes?
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/25/2020 - 2:33am
Happened to see a Sowell article praising this book "Injustice" from 2011, and I think it was one of those bellwether events in how the right would deal with race and the justice department (along with voter fraud hype, but the former is more important to today's QAnon fighting "leftwing racists"). Not the heavily sock-puppeted 5-star reviews.
https://www.amazon.com/gp/aw/reviews/1596982772/ref=cm_cr_dp_mb_top?ie=UTF8
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 08/29/2020 - 4:00am
On the author of "Injustice", J. Christian Adams.
And
https://lawandcrime.com/high-profile/fmr-trump-voting-commission-official-forced-to-apologize-for-falsely-accusing-people-of-voter-fraud/
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 09/07/2020 - 8:03am
Heather Mac Donald:
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/26/2020 - 12:49am
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/26/2020 - 11:59pm
just one typical example of "the tide" I see on my Twitter feed oriented towards humanities in academia-I see this kind of thing day in, day out from institutions allover the western world, it's a flood, as in "be there or be square":
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/31/2020 - 5:38pm
Interesting excerpt from The Politics of Riots by Cathy Young, illustrating how easy it these days to convince a Senator into censoring his normal plain spoken sensible statements because they don't coincide with Critical Race theory:
This is how it affects politics: they don't say the things they used to, they just censor themselves, on advice of some aide who is hip to current political correctness. It's better if they're not sure the politically correct will like it, to just shut up. Because one thing they do understand is how activitists use social media to draw attention of the extreme believers.
This is how it works in academia too. Many who are doing it are not believers, they're just chicken. I've known some who say what they feel when they retire and are free to be honest about it.
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/01/2020 - 5:55pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 09/05/2020 - 10:50pm
Chloe S. Valdary, been following her for a while, brave independent thinker, calling out Kendi when he criticizes Trump as pot calling the kettle black:
by artappraiser on Sun, 09/06/2020 - 11:21pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 09/06/2020 - 11:38pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/07/2020 - 12:01am
The op-ed kinda weirdly falls off - is he afraid to get into specifics?
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 09/07/2020 - 12:52am
better than nothing (admit I have bigotry of low expectations from leftie intelligentsia on this front)
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/07/2020 - 1:09am
more ruminations on the Jessica Krug story:
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/07/2020 - 3:51pm
Didn't Fred Trump pretend to be Swedish to not scare away Jewish tenants? Which is an unfortunate bit of racism, but if your people just wiped out another people, there might be these little knock-on effects, especially when you act like a ravenous inhuman Teuton.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 09/07/2020 - 5:14pm
Good story I didn't know.
Got me thinking about how a WASP friend married to a Jew and they both kept their religions,he explained the stereotype to me about the "culcha" this way--it's not so much a victim thing, rather they celebrate suffering, everything's about celebrating suffering and subsequent deliverance from it by their own power of will/faith. I.E.,what doesn't break you makes you stronger. Almost like suffering should be welcomed.
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/07/2020 - 6:21pm
"It is impossible to achieve your goals without suffering" - J.G. Bennett (teachings of Gurdjieff)
Whether you respect the suffering as being the hurdle to struggle through for next stage enlightenment, or worship suffering itself like monks self-flagellation are 2 different approaches.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 09/07/2020 - 7:00pm
Even better family rituals
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8662377/The-families-dig-dead-relatives.html
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 09/07/2020 - 7:07pm
two new to me, haven't listened yet:
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/07/2020 - 5:03am
Abolish the concept of race? The first thing we do when we open our eyes Day 0 is start to identify the features that make Mom Mom and Dad Dad, and file those characteristics in our tiny "this is good" box. Visual, smell, voice/sound, touch... It's largely subconscious in our pre-literate days. As the Catholics say, "give us your babies til they're 5, they're ours forever". Except by 2 you're already programmed on race to a large degree.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 09/07/2020 - 6:23am
Identity politics was fine when it was white identity politics, White politics was considered national politics. When blacks and other minorities began looking out for their specie interests, identify politics magically became something horrific.
There was an article by Thomas Sowell above. He does the lazy scholarship of saying Bull Connor was a Democrat. He then pretends that a shift in racial politics between the parties has not occurred.
Sowell says
As if Republicans have not perfected voter suppression as an art. Trump is even willing to destroy the post office. Sowell is trapped in the past.
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 09/07/2020 - 8:35am
Look 5 posts up - there's a black son with white father. They're a family unit. We like the uplifting stories more than the hate-filled recriminations. Hey, they might even vote different - but it doesn't matter - they've got the vibe. More family clips, less street vandalism. People's Lives do Matter - the focus on BLM is out of necessity, an observable need, an imbalance. Turn that attention into a reverse Injustice, there'll be well-deserved pushback. Respect is earned, and needs to be maintained.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 09/07/2020 - 9:03am
Wow. I had completely forgotten about Barack Obama, Kamala Harris, Halle Berry, etc.
Edit to add:
The upbeat stories are nice, glad you like them.
Many are angry
Most are not creating chaos in the streets.
You don't get to set the criteria
BLM does not have to address "black on black crime"
The Rochester police department is being reformed in front of our eyes
Mental illness cases will, at some point, no longer be the sole responsibility of the police
Baby steps.
Reform will happen whether you require upbeat stories or not.
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 09/07/2020 - 10:09am
I post whatever the fuck I want - it's not "setting the criteria" - it's my opinion or whimsy. But I do hope it bothers you.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 09/07/2020 - 3:12pm
Doesn't bother me
Reform will happen without your input
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 09/07/2020 - 8:30pm
May or may not happen w/o your long weird pedantic lists
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 09/07/2020 - 10:56pm
What an absurdly arrogant answer, as if you have a crystal ball. Do you also predict a pandemic and the fall of the world economy? You are absolutely sure "reform" will happen, whatever that is. The problem is others like you are absolutely sure of a fall into a dystopian tribal stone age of small armed camps fighting for food like in The Walking Dead.
I asked you once if you could please stay off this thread. I am asking again.
This thread is not for debating politics or countering the work of people I post on it.
It's for me and others who are interested in knowing more about the independent thinkers who are challenging woke culture.
I don't give a damn that you don't like them!!! I really don't care what you think. I am interested in what THEY think. I may not agree with them, it doesn't matter, I'm still interested in what they think.
I am rarely interested in what rmrd thinks, what he thinks just irritates me as it is often off topic and includes arguing with straw men and activisit political mindset.
I don't want to be dragged into arguing about it like you just did to use for the umpteenth time. This thread is NOT ABOUT ACTIVISM, JUST THE OPPOSITE. It's analytical. THERE SHOULD BE NOTHING TO ARGUE ABOUT EXCEPT THE INTERPRETATION OF WHAT THE QUOTED SAID. NOT "for or against". Just interpretation, and offering more.
Please stay off of it and start your own thread if you want to argue about something on it . As I said before, this is for my own personal use and those who share the interest.
I give a fuck if you consider any of these people your enemy because of their ideas. Doesn't interest me in the least when you do.
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/07/2020 - 11:47pm
The Rochester police department is being transformed. Those are the words of the mayor, She said that involving social services in police calls for mental issues was a possibility. I was repeating what Mayor Lovely said at her public press conference. She said it would take time, but that the wheels were turning. Go back and listen to the press conference.
https://www.npr.org/sections/live-updates-protests-for-racial-justice/2020/09/07/910439021/rochester-mayor-promises-police-reforms-after-protests-over-daniel-prudes-death
I did not think pointing out what the mayor said was out of bounds.
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 09/07/2020 - 11:57pm
AA
I took the time to listen to the podcast and posted my impressions.
I listen to Blogginheads with Glenn Loury and John McWhorter
As I noted, I listened to the podcast with Loury, Hughes, McWhorter, Chatterton Williams, Kmele, et. al.
I don't consider them enemies
McWhorter is clear that he is voting for Biden. He is writing a book on racism and is writing from the perspective that Biden is going to win
Loury is clear that he is a contrarian.
In fact Loury's own son points out that if too many people agree with his father, he takes the other side.
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 09/08/2020 - 12:14am
Boy oh boy, you are not going to be very happy when you don't have Trump's co-option of identity politics to kick around any more. Because Biden's a uniter, not a divider.
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/07/2020 - 1:24pm
Not gonna be disappointed. This is obviously not just about Trump
https://fivethirtyeight.com/features/if-talking-about-race-hurts-democrats-why-is-biden-so-far-ahead/
Kamala Harris
https://www.politico.com/story/2018/08/03/kamala-harris-netroots-identity-politics-762254
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 09/07/2020 - 3:02pm
related Biden cartoon:
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/07/2020 - 6:29pm
Tends to be a gathering of the same people
Kmele was in a podcast with Loury, Hughes, McWhorter, Hughes, Chatterton Williams, etc.
Argument is that we shouldn't focus on race
Then Iman tells us that African immigrants do better than Caribbean immigrants in Britain
We shouldn't lump people together as Black
How did we get that information if we were not looking at tribes?
The discussion continues that it is a great horror to look at race
Never address how we deal with different levels of care despite identical illnesses and insurance, etc.
I see a mirror image of Robin Di Angelo and Ibram Kendi
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 09/07/2020 - 11:19pm
George Wallace would like it:
by artappraiser on Wed, 09/09/2020 - 1:17am
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/10/2020 - 1:48pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 09/11/2020 - 4:49pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 09/12/2020 - 7:07pm
Helen Pluckrose on Twitter: "Humour Warning. The thing I am about to retweet is a joke about an aspect of the bizarre cultural situation we currently find ourselves in. Please prepare your brain to receive it as such." / Twitter
by EmmaZahn on Sun, 09/13/2020 - 9:58am
heh the little kid's face is the best thing! Way better than a lot of the stock gifs I've seen people use to express the same reaction
by artappraiser on Sun, 09/13/2020 - 2:41pm
Black people wondering why white people coopted zombies.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 09/13/2020 - 4:27pm
Here are people getting into the music and dancing with abandon. I think that's great but people bound up with and inhibited by socially acceptable behavior laugh at it. Ken Wilber would call this type of undifferentiated union of body and mind the Centaur level, where the ego is not separated from the body directing and riding it like one rides a horse but one with it as a centaur is one creature. Mind and body are one.
A good primer on Wilber's theory of consciousness and the many "splits" that need/could be unified is No Boundary. A more comprehensive description is laid out in The Spectrum of Consciousness.
by ocean-kat on Sun, 09/13/2020 - 5:32pm
idk, the older man may have been dancing with abandon but other man and the woman looked more like they were dancing with a sort of primitive ritual intent, particularly the woman. Was she casting a spell? invoking spirits? Whatever. Obviously, neither was to that manner born. The incongruence of that and how out of place and time it was is what made it both amusing and interesting. Also, the young boy's reaction. :)
by EmmaZahn on Sun, 09/13/2020 - 5:51pm
the young boy's reaction.
His reaction to what he perceives as weird when in my opinion seeing and being weird should be the norm.We are after all unique individuals. The reaction to this reminds me of the, probably apocryphal, story of scientists painting a monkey blue and putting him in a cage with other monkeys. They tore him to shreds.
We're all wearing a costume, usually of the most banal and repetitive nature. That's what I find bizarre. Rarely is anyone willing to risk being a blue monkey because the reaction from everyone will always be like that young boy's. If we're lucky.
by ocean-kat on Sun, 09/13/2020 - 6:03pm
story of scientists painting a monkey blue and putting him in a cage with other monkeys. They tore him to shreds.
Quite simply that's an example of a major cancellation for not following tribal norms.
I always thought that the one very special thing about the combo of democracy and capitalism is that individualism is celebrated.
The boy's reaction is that of shock and awe of children learning things are not what they thought they were, and it's funny for that reason. Learning not to make presumptions.
by artappraiser on Sun, 09/13/2020 - 6:19pm
they were dancing with a sort of primitive ritual intent, particularly the woman.
It's all a ritual, whatever the style. Whether it's Classical or Romantic as defined and explored in Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance, or Classical and Improvised in Jazz. Is the "I" directing the body to move or is the music dancing the body. Either can be good but they are different. One can dance with abandon within the confines of a style. In this case what you categorize as primitive ritual intent.Isn't the problem that you find her ritual intent outside the norm? Isn't all of this dancing with ritual intent?
by ocean-kat on Sun, 09/13/2020 - 7:00pm
One of my all time favorite YouTube videos! Thanks.
About the other stuff: me thinks we are talking past one another so I'm done.
by EmmaZahn on Sun, 09/13/2020 - 7:13pm
we are talking past one another
I expected we would. That's why I almost never talk about it.
by ocean-kat on Sun, 09/13/2020 - 7:24pm
I may try again tomorrow. Need to sleep now.
by EmmaZahn on Sun, 09/13/2020 - 7:42pm
Even before critical race theory--there was a ideology problem:
by artappraiser on Sun, 09/13/2020 - 6:32pm
Read this and consider it's implications in solving social problems using automated tech (or pick your own fav area: the Unbearable Lightness of Art Research?)
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 09/14/2020 - 1:02am
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/14/2020 - 4:10am
nor anything to learn. History is the landscape of revealing mistakes and atrocities. Pol Pot tried to wipe the slate clean with Return To Year Zero. That didn't work out too well - a Nazi-sized atrocity less than 30 years later.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 09/14/2020 - 4:34am
I know I keep saying this, but George Wallace would like things saira rao's way
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/14/2020 - 5:20am
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/14/2020 - 4:28pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/14/2020 - 4:35pm
https://www.campusreform.org/?ID=15679
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 09/14/2020 - 4:39pm
https://www.bbc.com/pidgin
For real, not a joke.
by EmmaZahn on Tue, 09/15/2020 - 2:10pm
from an interesting twitter thread
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/14/2020 - 5:19pm
Harper's Editor Christopher Beha on "The Letter" for their October 2020 issue:
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/14/2020 - 5:55pm
this particular wokee invention not very welcome among intended:
About One-in-Four U.S. Hispanics Have Heard of Latinx, but Just 3% Use It
Young Hispanic women among the most likely to use the term
By Luis Noe Bustamante, Lauren Mora and Mark Hugo Lopez @ PewResearch.org, Aug. 11
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/15/2020 - 2:59am
They can be re-educated
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 09/15/2020 - 3:44am
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/15/2020 - 6:30am
KINGS COLLEGE | Faculty of Arts & Humanities | English | Modules |
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/15/2020 - 2:29pm
Methinks taking fencing and crew might serve them just as well, plus they get in shape.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 09/16/2020 - 6:35am
It's insulting the way you're trivializing the pirate life style. They'd have to drink substantial quantities of rum as well.
by ocean-kat on Wed, 09/16/2020 - 12:41pm
*After* the meets. Strict training regs. This ain't a schooner off floating around in the Caribbean just sipping fancy rum drinks. Something has to separate the tourists from the salty sailors.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 09/16/2020 - 4:39pm
Aye, attacking the colonialist system with anarchist seizure of valuable goods is hard serious work, matey, and just like with other mind-altering substances, best that the dealer not sample too much of the booty.
by artappraiser on Wed, 09/16/2020 - 4:50pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 09/16/2020 - 2:45am
Corporatism was amoral - who woulda thunk.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 09/16/2020 - 6:47am
Calvin Robinson in the UK. Seems like a very astute young man who instinctively realizes Trump identity politics when it's invading his country:
by artappraiser on Wed, 09/16/2020 - 4:32pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 09/16/2020 - 6:05pm
this elaboration strikes me as: could have been quite useful in certain past Dagblog discussions:
by artappraiser on Wed, 09/16/2020 - 6:12pm
Pages