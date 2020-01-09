Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
"Within days, the former deputy attorney general Rod J. Rosenstein curtailed the investigation without telling the bureau, all but ensuring it would go nowhere." https://t.co/ieLCNmGjzJ— Allan Smith (@akarl_smith) August 30, 2020
by Matt Naham @ LawandCrime.com, Sept. 16
Ticked Off Federal Judge Orders Acting SDNY U.S. Attorney to Make Prosecutors Read Opinion Exposing Misconduct
80-Year-Old Man Accused of Gunning Down Neighbor on Front Lawn After ‘Heated Argument’ Over His Pit Bullshttps://t.co/nVokKrvanj pic.twitter.com/UliidWiJSY— Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) September 16, 2020
read it, it's a good easy-to-read summary for laymen of the legal arguments involved
No Qualified Immunity for Pittsburgh Cop Who Wrongly Detained Black Teenager, ‘Slammed’ Him Against a Wallhttps://t.co/8XNnS06hfq pic.twitter.com/vbYWAEyUkp— Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) September 16, 2020
Oh look, all p.o.c. don't all think alike and aren't sworn to uphold the BLM movement. Who knew?
"BLM has exposed internalised racism. Many non-white people have become so sensitive to the notion of ‘white privilege’ that I, as a black conservative, am accused of pandering to white people. I am not free to hold the views I do".@estherk_k on racehttps://t.co/GUNaF0T8f7— spiked (@spikedonline) September 16, 2020
A new poll from Quinnipiac University shows Democrat Sara Gideon opening up a large lead in the Maine Senate race over GOP Sen. Susan Collins, a result that diverges from other data showing a close contest as Collins seeks a fifth term this fallhttps://t.co/OKjlgetiRD— POLITICO (@politico) September 16, 2020
Libertarians' been making those suggestions over @ Reason magazine for decades.
Libertarians not in disarray https://t.co/NUSTRZqhYr pic.twitter.com/8wLJ2L75ye— Bill Hammond (@NYHammond) September 10, 2020
BREAKING: Snowflake opens at $245 per share in market debut, after pricing IPO at $120 https://t.co/BgbZpwMb1v— CNBC Now (@CNBCnow) September 16, 2020
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It was early June, days after the death of George Floyd, and cities around the country were erupting in protests against police brutality.
In Rochester, the streets were relatively calm, but behind closed doors, police and city officials were growing anxious. A Black man, Daniel Prude, had died of suffocation in March after police officers had placed his head in a hood and pinned him to the ground. The public had never been told about the death, but that would change if police body camera footage of the encounter got out.
In Libya, 3,000 Russian Wagner fighters & 2,000 Syrians are believed to be fighting on Hifter’s side. The US military assesses Turkey has brought 5,000 Syrian fighters to Tripoli to fight along side several hundred Turkish regular forces.https://t.co/cRwZrw7nOu— Joshua Landis (@joshua_landis) September 16, 2020
1/n As I long suspected, data from a recently published study shows that reading about and/or watching a vid of excessive nonlethal or lethal force against blk suspects (Timothy Harris, Phil. Castille) increases perceptions of the frequency of the police's use of excessive force. pic.twitter.com/wYTVVm50D9— Zach Goldberg (@ZachG932) September 16, 2020
Three months ago the Minneapolis city council wanted to abolish the police department and start over, now they're complaining that the police aren't arresting enough people https://t.co/zNccr9d6Ji— Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) September 16, 2020
By Sylvan Lane @ TheHill.com, Sept. 15
The World Trade Organization (WTO) said Tuesday that President Trump’s tariffs on more than $400 billion in Chinese goods violate international trade regulations.
SCOOP: The lobbying voice of corporate America, the Business Roundtable, is endorsing a "market-based mechanism" to combat climate change.https://t.co/Cwov1GCLH8— Zack Colman (@zcolman) September 16, 2020
An Oregon man was arrested after he admitted to setting a brush fire along a highway, police said, as wildfires burn through large swaths of the West Coast.— CNN (@CNN) September 15, 2020
Then, they said, he set six more. https://t.co/iswx61gLgs
nine threads, it's a record, I think.
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/30/2020 - 6:04pm
By Jackson Diehl, deputy editorial page editor of The Post. He is an editorial writer specializing in foreign affairs and writes a biweekly column that appears in print on Mondays. Useful in that it includes a laundry list of why he holds this opinion.
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/30/2020 - 9:40pm
If this report can be firmly validated, it puts Rosenstein in the obstruction of justice category as clearly as the stuff Barr is doing.
The figure of Mueller becomes stranger in the background, lurking in dark corridors, performing mime before congressional committees.
Wil the Durham team roll out something for October? The Senate report is a firm finger in the eye to the Nunes face of hysterical expectation. Fans are going to want refunds.
by moat on Mon, 08/31/2020 - 5:43pm
Rosenstein already was, long ago. Just a bit craftier. A number of people reported him as a shill a while back, the seeming adult in the room.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 08/31/2020 - 8:05pm
Being central to so many operations, perhaps he was wrong thinking he could slip out of the room unnoticed.
by moat on Mon, 08/31/2020 - 9:15pm
I don't know if any of these people expected to go undetected or simply unpunished, maybe promoted. Barr's getting along fine.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 09/01/2020 - 3:09am
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 08/31/2020 - 8:28pm
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 09/01/2020 - 9:39am
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/01/2020 - 7:44pm
I'm sure the Republicans will correct this stonewalling for the next Dem president
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 09/01/2020 - 8:42pm
but wait there's more
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/01/2020 - 11:38pm
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 09/02/2020 - 7:18am
Off the bench just in time for the collusion season.
by moat on Wed, 09/02/2020 - 10:47am
James Comey op-ed @ WaPo, Aug. 25
by artappraiser on Fri, 09/04/2020 - 12:45am
This thread certainly sounds like how one could generalize southeast Wisconsin voters to me as regards Trump scandals and approval rating. (I found this thread retweeted by Daniel Drezner; I don't follow him but happened to check his feed about the Trump/military thread.)
by artappraiser on Fri, 09/04/2020 - 1:15am
Black Trump lobbying group
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 09/04/2020 - 8:39am
from
by artappraiser on Sat, 09/05/2020 - 5:11pm
Nice chart:
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/07/2020 - 2:30am
Strzok: Compromised
Of course one reason Dems chose to proceed with a half-loaded gun on impeachment was cuz Trump successfully delayed legal actions in the courts, with Barr successfulky lying about official documents and classifying unclassified info. Bolton wouldn't even speak to Congress. Suddenly every gov official had "executive privilege". The FBI and Counterintelligence never saw his taxes, and I don't think Vance has them yet(?).
While some current wisdom was that Pelosi didn't play things hard enough, shouldn't have pushed the charges early, Trump was acquitted on Feb 6. It's likely that a delay of 1 month would have completely swallowed impeachment in Covid and then the protests. And a huge issue she had was the public is really horrid at tracking more than 1 or 2 crises or scandals at a time - Trump by himself is 20 at a time.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 09/07/2020 - 8:51am
Yes, the sheer volume of bad stuff worked in his favor, as do the intricacy of the cases. It needs to be a simple single story for everyone to get interested and to have an opinion, i.e., did you or did you not have sexual relations with Miss Lewinsky? Where's the outrage? Too complicated to spend the time to get outraged about it. Look at right now, everyone has an opinion about dissing the troops, many are outraged. On the other hand, billing the Secret Service for staying at one of his hotels, not enough to get outraged; throw in all the other emoluments issues and it gets too complicated...
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/07/2020 - 12:59pm
& as the abused HK 12-yr-old shows, not enough for *any* sex or child scandal - has to fit a certain mold to qualify for outrage. 1 million Uighurs? Sux to be you. West Virginia coal worker? Come on down!!!
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 09/07/2020 - 3:06pm
Postal Hatch Act Violations
https://m.huffpost.com/us/entry/us_5f55a5cfc5b6946f3eb4081e
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 09/07/2020 - 9:08am
Trump's illegal emoluments
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 09/07/2020 - 11:43am
Strzok on Trump/Russia
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 09/08/2020 - 7:49am
Ken White:
by artappraiser on Wed, 09/09/2020 - 9:14pm
Neal Katyal:
by artappraiser on Wed, 09/09/2020 - 9:21pm
Keith Schiller's payout
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 09/10/2020 - 10:22am
Ken Vogel staking out Giuliani:
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/10/2020 - 9:13pm
that was fast!
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/10/2020 - 9:19pm
Well now, "I'll run around messing with dubious Russian types in foreign lands, but how would I know if they're KGB/GRU agents or assets?" The idea that that's a core part of his muckraking/fixer job is lost in him, except he knows he's lying, and he's actively engaging with all sorts of compromised creeps. Flynn a bit similar - General "career in intelligence" wrote an op-ed for a foreign entity without doing a background check, but it's somehow wrong for US intelligence to consider him a loose cannon who could be easily used by Russian or Turkish handlers. Bring on the fellow travelers.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 09/10/2020 - 10:59pm
Barr's CounterIntel End-around
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 09/11/2020 - 6:53am
Glennzilla pimps for Russia
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 09/12/2020 - 1:55pm
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 09/14/2020 - 1:32am
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 09/12/2020 - 3:01pm
Dennehy jumping off the burning ship also points toward the end of the Nunes dream that the evil deep state plot will be uncovered with photos and transcripts.
Nothing the DOJ does on this level happens without a lot of people with real jobs leaving their positions. At this point, they should just stop. If nothing can rise above innuendo then just stick with the innuendo.
by moat on Sat, 09/12/2020 - 7:06pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 09/13/2020 - 6:50pm
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 09/14/2020 - 11:56am
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 09/14/2020 - 2:17pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/14/2020 - 8:38pm
The accusation is always the important thing. Proof is for losers. Who would confirm or deny an assertion? A person in a job? They would only do what was expected of them. The truth is outside of circumstances.
There is my bus. I will board now.
by moat on Mon, 09/14/2020 - 9:12pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/14/2020 - 9:16pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/15/2020 - 6:48am
The Justice Department is opening an investigation into John Bolton's book.
The purity tests to find the miscreants are becoming direct criminal investigations.
by moat on Tue, 09/15/2020 - 4:50pm
Michael Cohen...said Wednesday that he believes the primary reason the president has fought tooth-and-nail to keep his tax returns away from investigators in Congress and the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office is that the documents may lead to criminal tax fraud charges...
by artappraiser on Wed, 09/16/2020 - 8:26pm