[Part I is here, from June 13 to July 16]
Announcing Operation Grant! Together with @ProjectLincoln we are expanding our campaign against Trump to Ohio.— Republican Voters Against Trump (@RVAT2020) July 17, 2020
If Trump wants to win Ohio, he will have to fight for it.
Airing on TV in Cincinnati, starting today: "It's OK To Change Your Mind, Ohio. We Did." pic.twitter.com/yXYgUaKqvE
Ok, how do we fix this? The schools aren't going to do it. We need to get on TikTok or wherever this age group is and make videos FOR them. Making them watch Schindler's List isn't going to work against the short attention span theater of the internet. https://t.co/hcyRzAARnH— Zach D Roberts (@zdroberts) September 17, 2020
by Matt Naham @ LawandCrime.com, Sept. 16
Ticked Off Federal Judge Orders Acting SDNY U.S. Attorney to Make Prosecutors Read Opinion Exposing Misconduct
80-Year-Old Man Accused of Gunning Down Neighbor on Front Lawn After ‘Heated Argument’ Over His Pit Bullshttps://t.co/nVokKrvanj pic.twitter.com/UliidWiJSY— Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) September 16, 2020
read it, it's a good easy-to-read summary for laymen of the legal arguments involved
No Qualified Immunity for Pittsburgh Cop Who Wrongly Detained Black Teenager, ‘Slammed’ Him Against a Wallhttps://t.co/8XNnS06hfq pic.twitter.com/vbYWAEyUkp— Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) September 16, 2020
Oh look, all p.o.c. don't all think alike and aren't sworn to uphold the BLM movement. Who knew?
"BLM has exposed internalised racism. Many non-white people have become so sensitive to the notion of ‘white privilege’ that I, as a black conservative, am accused of pandering to white people. I am not free to hold the views I do".@estherk_k on racehttps://t.co/GUNaF0T8f7— spiked (@spikedonline) September 16, 2020
A new poll from Quinnipiac University shows Democrat Sara Gideon opening up a large lead in the Maine Senate race over GOP Sen. Susan Collins, a result that diverges from other data showing a close contest as Collins seeks a fifth term this fallhttps://t.co/OKjlgetiRD— POLITICO (@politico) September 16, 2020
Libertarians' been making those suggestions over @ Reason magazine for decades.
Libertarians not in disarray https://t.co/NUSTRZqhYr pic.twitter.com/8wLJ2L75ye— Bill Hammond (@NYHammond) September 10, 2020
BREAKING: Snowflake opens at $245 per share in market debut, after pricing IPO at $120 https://t.co/BgbZpwMb1v— CNBC Now (@CNBCnow) September 16, 2020
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It was early June, days after the death of George Floyd, and cities around the country were erupting in protests against police brutality.
In Rochester, the streets were relatively calm, but behind closed doors, police and city officials were growing anxious. A Black man, Daniel Prude, had died of suffocation in March after police officers had placed his head in a hood and pinned him to the ground. The public had never been told about the death, but that would change if police body camera footage of the encounter got out.
In Libya, 3,000 Russian Wagner fighters & 2,000 Syrians are believed to be fighting on Hifter’s side. The US military assesses Turkey has brought 5,000 Syrian fighters to Tripoli to fight along side several hundred Turkish regular forces.https://t.co/cRwZrw7nOu— Joshua Landis (@joshua_landis) September 16, 2020
1/n As I long suspected, data from a recently published study shows that reading about and/or watching a vid of excessive nonlethal or lethal force against blk suspects (Timothy Harris, Phil. Castille) increases perceptions of the frequency of the police's use of excessive force. pic.twitter.com/wYTVVm50D9— Zach Goldberg (@ZachG932) September 16, 2020
Three months ago the Minneapolis city council wanted to abolish the police department and start over, now they're complaining that the police aren't arresting enough people https://t.co/zNccr9d6Ji— Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) September 16, 2020
By Sylvan Lane @ TheHill.com, Sept. 15
The World Trade Organization (WTO) said Tuesday that President Trump’s tariffs on more than $400 billion in Chinese goods violate international trade regulations.
SCOOP: The lobbying voice of corporate America, the Business Roundtable, is endorsing a "market-based mechanism" to combat climate change.https://t.co/Cwov1GCLH8— Zack Colman (@zcolman) September 16, 2020
Comments
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/18/2020 - 9:22pm
I wonder about any catch-22's on this one, even bothering to go there. Because the irony is:policing borders has all of a sudden become extremely important allover the world This tweet by my New Zealand friend (who is very liberal p.c., socialist, and empathetic to concerns of the woke) reminded me of that:
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/19/2020 - 12:31am
Who wants to go to the US now? Its toxic & deadly & bloody expensive.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 07/19/2020 - 4:26am
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/19/2020 - 12:11am
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/20/2020 - 9:26am
Interesting how they handle the "day late and a dollar short" bullshitting when he does it:
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/20/2020 - 4:28pm
seems rather confident that things are going well:
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/21/2020 - 12:27am
Headline @ The Guardian U.S. version right now Trump's vow to send federal officers to US cities is election ploy, critics say
Opponents warn of grave threat to civil liberties as observers say president seeks to build ‘law and order’ credentials
I am really literally begging people to at minimum to stop saying the skyrocketing crime rate in blue cities doesn't matter and "black on black crime doesn't matter". You'll be so sorry with the results of doing that. It's going to get worse if the economy gets worse and anarchists masquerading as BLM, cops feeling dissed, the GOP is successful at not furnishing enough aid. In all kinds of ways, including the cities and states going bankrupt. Remember those movies about "the Bronx is burnin'"in the 1970's--multitudes of same.
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/21/2020 - 3:25am
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/21/2020 - 2:36pm
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 07/21/2020 - 3:10pm
etc.....
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/22/2020 - 8:15pm
Every May I visit my parents in Florida. I thought I'd be able to go in the fall. We could have gotten the virus under control by then, but now I have no idea when I can go. They're both 90. They could die before I visit again
by ocean-kat on Wed, 07/22/2020 - 9:09pm
Not an ad but an op-ed in USA Today by "Radio Free Tom" which I find intriguing in some points and want to plop it somewhere I can find it:
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/25/2020 - 6:04pm
they are passing around exciting gossip:
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/25/2020 - 10:16pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/26/2020 - 10:48pm
how to further drive him nuts:
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/27/2020 - 7:28pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/28/2020 - 8:39am
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/28/2020 - 7:57pm
This makes me think of how overall, the big difference between these guys and most Dem political operatives is how they give off confidence that just can't be ruffled. And humor, a sense of humor that goes with that, wicked but at the same time, laid back. Where the enemy is a weak loser to be ridiculed, always. Very little "outrage". About the only Dem operative I can think of of the top of my head that is like them is James Carville. But even he does the "outraged" thing once in a while.
Most Dem operatives are always projecting being a victim of unfairness or worried about tippy toeing around different sensitivities of different identity groups.Among other things, the latter makes one look insincere, doing self-censoring so as not to offend anyone makes one just look like an insincere panderer.
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/28/2020 - 9:50pm
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 07/29/2020 - 11:13pm
New one is personal insults and ridicule aimed at his narcissism:
by artappraiser on Fri, 07/31/2020 - 7:38pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/02/2020 - 11:35pm
Deserves an award for video editing:
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/05/2020 - 1:15am
They caught him farting on-mic a few months back - wonder if that's his... captured for posterity?
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 08/05/2020 - 9:23pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/05/2020 - 9:16pm
Accept no substitutes
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 08/05/2020 - 9:31pm
New group in category!
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/05/2020 - 9:47pm
new one aimed at Trump voters:
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/08/2020 - 8:46pm
they are just so smart:
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/12/2020 - 9:44am
Trying out a new hashtag, see if it takes:
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/13/2020 - 1:40pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/13/2020 - 2:57pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/16/2020 - 5:31pm
always got an eye out for new material:
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/17/2020 - 7:40pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 11:07am
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 9:34pm
currently pinned at top of Lincoln Project's feed:
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 9:35pm
war room chat:
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/19/2020 - 10:53pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/20/2020 - 11:53am
by artappraiser on Fri, 08/21/2020 - 1:21am
The Lincoln Project is really on a roll
by artappraiser on Fri, 08/21/2020 - 2:18am
On the Goodyear thing, targeted at Ohio:
by artappraiser on Fri, 08/21/2020 - 9:09pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 08/21/2020 - 11:24pm
Sarah Silverman not joking:
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/23/2020 - 5:11pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 09/16/2020 - 10:19pm