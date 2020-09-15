Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Krugman: "...the most striking demonstration of Republican refusal to think ahead is the fact that nothing has been done to alleviate either the suffering of unemployed Americans — who lost much of the benefits that were sustaining them at the end of July — or the looming fiscal crisis of state and local governments...."
I posted as much earlier today: "Senators may believe it is the best for themselves, looking past this election, and guessing Trump will lose. A "scorched earth" governing policy of neglect and incompetence, so our nation is so enfeebled, divided, adrift, indebted and politically and economically broken that Biden will be easily blamed as at fault. He will be hobbled, obstructed, progressive actions stymied, and the easily gamed swing electorate ripe for a voting turnaround and GOP sweep in 2022."
Krugman continued :
"What’s actually going to happen, at best, is nothing: no actions to limit the spread of the coronavirus, no financial relief for families and local governments in crisis. And does anyone want to bet against the possibility of deliberate actions to make things worse?
So if Biden is inaugurated on Jan. 20, he’ll be the second Democratic president in a row to inherit a nation in crisis, but this time one much worse than the one facing Barack Obama.
And the troubles won’t end on Inauguration Day. If Republicans still hold the Senate, they’ll do everything they can to sabotage the new Biden administration....."
by NCD on Tue, 09/15/2020 - 12:07am
OIC why now. But I disagree with Krugman that this is the worst thing that's going to happen. The worst thing that's going to happen, and probably both parties described here are going to be victims of it, is that Trump and diehard Trump fans are still going to be out there trolling for attention. This is not the way I wanted to spend old age.
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/15/2020 - 1:37am
You still count on reaching old age? You *are* a glass half full type, aren't you.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 09/15/2020 - 5:35am
Fed warnings on economy fail to resonate with Congress
@ TheHill.com - 09/15/20 06:05 AM EDT
BTW. I still wonder if a "scorched earth policy, blame it on Joe later" is truly the case, as traditional Republican monied donors and voters aren't types like "let's have a depression", they are the type of people appointed to Fed Reserve positions and managing money market funds. In a way I favor PP's "year of magical thinking" explanation, and if they don't do some stimulus soon, those up for re-election might be in for a surprise. In total denial that a "throw all the incumbent bums out" phenomenon can still exist.
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/15/2020 - 7:04am
It's anyone's guess what or why "traditional Republican money donors" are up to now. Republicans are the Party allowing and enabling Trump's demagoguery, attacks on the free press, independence of the Dept. of Justice, 'norms' government agencies and policy nonpartisanship, and democratic institutions, LeCarre from 2017 had this to say on "the donors" and what they want:
by NCD on Tue, 09/15/2020 - 12:48pm
Pelosi: House will stay in session until agreement is reached on coronavirus relief
@ TheHill.com - 09/15/20 10:18 AM EDT
Moderate Democrats push leadership to pull marijuana legislation
@ TheHill.com - 09/15/20 01:53 PM EDT
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/15/2020 - 2:59pm
These Senate seats are up for election in 2020
@ Axios.com, Sept. 11
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/15/2020 - 3:02pm
I am seeing very little evidence, less all the time, actually, of organized plots and/or conspiracies by either GOP or Dems in Congress as far as economic relief. Again, what I am seeing is chaos and most congresscritters IN DENIAL of reality. Yes, again, it is more like Peracles' "year of magical thinking", where the virus will just disappear soon, everything will be fine again soon, the fires will die down like the last ones did, look the stock market is doing okay, etc. It is not purposeful plotting to have the economy bad under Biden, what it is is thinking they will be re-elected along with him and then everything will be back to the same old same old, so they ain't got to do nothing.
Meanwhile, I am seeing more and more anecdotal evidence of those famous non-voters and sometimes voters getting ready to vote for one of the few times that they actually bother to. Not only because there's no money for food or rent or the internet bill, but because the kids are at home all day again every day and there's not a babysitter to be found if one could afford one, much less a school teacher.
So it's looking like those non voter and rare voter and low info voter types may just be readying to come out and vote for the one thing that can get them to do so
mad as hell not going to take it anymore party ALL INCUMBENTS OUT, "throw the bums out" don't give a shit what party you're in, get your face out of gummint and don't come back and we don't want to hear your excuses, let's try someone else:
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/15/2020 - 9:05pm
Jim Cramer had Nancy Pelosi in an interview on his show today and called her "Crazy Nancy" to her face which caused much commotion. Not going to get into that, if you're interested, look it up. I just ran across this tweet of his apology which reminded me that his audience was just the type I was trying to describe, probably vote Republican a lot of the time BUT THIS TIME, they just want a fucking relief bill before the entire small business world collapses. Now,not later. Last people like this want is tanking the economy. They're just small business owner types or wannable small business owner types probably interested in trading on their own behalf for their own modest retirement savings. These are not people who wish to see tons of homeless former restauranteurs selling apples on the street, even though they have voted Republican in the past, give me a break. That is just not a true picture. They understand economics and they want stimulus just like most Dem politicians do. Cramer for sure desperately wants to see some stimulus targeted to help small business, and that could include cash in the pocket of out-of-work consumers to buy small businesses' stuff
P.S. Won't help people who play the stock game like Cramer's audience if everyone starts withdrawing money from their 401K to live on instead of leaving it in a "fund".
by artappraiser on Wed, 09/16/2020 - 1:14am
I don't get it - Cramer was doing an obvious rhetorical "I'm Donald Trump talking about negotiations" as if he were Trump - something Trump gets away with every day - and he stopped himself *immediately* after he said it. Cramer's on-air continuously speaking non-stop super speed - that a simple situational gaffe gets more condemnation than half the intentional insults we hear every day?
(longer clip hard to hear, but better shows the futility of negotiating with abrasive madman Trump that Cramer was trying to highlight)
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 09/16/2020 - 1:27am
DING DING DING! We have an answer to the conundrum. They are messaging to their constituents that they will compromise with Biden if he is elected and therefore should not fear re-electing them.
Not necessarily true, but makes more sense.
Still doesn't answer the question about what their constituents are supposed to do to support their families while they fight with Nancy Pelosi until February.
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/17/2020 - 1:13am