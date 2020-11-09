    "while I will be a Democratic candidate, I will be an American president"

    By artappraiser on Fri, 09/11/2020 - 8:28am |

    by artappraiser on Fri, 09/11/2020 - 8:53am

    all liberals need to watch this one as a reminder to stop feeding the trolls:


    by artappraiser on Sun, 09/13/2020 - 12:25am

    Eduardo tells us that Trump supporters to get back at the "Other"

    It does not matter what the "Other" does

    Obama was a Kenyan Muslim, etc.

    Since Trump supporters hate the "Other", there is no reason for the "Others" under attack to be silent.

    There is zero obligation to be a punching bag.

    Symone Sanders has a great new book "No, You Shut Up!" that discusses how to become involved politically.

    The book title comes from a Sanders appearance on a CNN segment on Chris Cuomo's show

    Ken Cuccinelli was the other guest. The two obviously disagreed.

    At one point, Cuccinelli tried to talk over Sanders and told her to shut up.

    Sanders was offended and refused to back down

    Cuomo took Sanders' side

    Trump supporters want to see Liberal heads explode

    Remaining silent about the wrongheadedness of the Trump supporters does not make them go away.

    It is not feeding the troll, it is correcting the record.

    Jonathan Capehart gave a masters class in dealing with trolls when he had Guiliani as a guest 

    Guiliani tried to talk over Capehart.

    Capehart did not let Guiliani avoid the question

    At the end Capehart brought out Lev Parnas to highlight Guiliani's lies

    The absolute worse thing you can do is let Trump supporters control the conversation 

    You counter with facts, not silence.


    by rmrd0000 on Sun, 09/13/2020 - 3:05pm

    Excellent talking points just minutes ago!


    by artappraiser on Mon, 09/14/2020 - 1:42pm

    Trump counterpoint:


    by artappraiser on Mon, 09/14/2020 - 3:05pm

    Some conservative voter testimonials (a selection, there are more in reply)

    interesting side discussion:


    by artappraiser on Thu, 09/17/2020 - 12:51am

    one possible explanation:


    by artappraiser on Thu, 09/17/2020 - 12:54am

    Oh God, Biden's a recipe in folksy blandness. He's the leading contender because he's boring as dirt but familiar and gosh darn it people like him. And this year wasn't the year for contentious contenders. Is Hillary more of a "hawk" on foreign policy? Doubtful - Joe just isn't forced to articulate any positions or policies, and his well-known gaffes are forgiven. How come Hillary and Susan Rice are still carrying the water/damage for the Obama years "problems" (as if a terrorist attack on a small consulate off in nowhere is a huge catastrophe 10 years later) while John Kerry and Joe Biden are the untouched white dudes? Bland is in. And yeah, I'm voting for bland, but let's not create a cult out of it - we're voting personality and bland track record as a return to normalcy. Anything exciting would only promote fighting - among Democrats, and prospect Republicans/independents sick of the Trump shit storm. Joe caddied Barack's golf bag for 8 years - he's part of the club, a team player. A bit embarrassing at times, but compared to the daily cray cray we got now, nothing we can't face palm and move on. It's the soft bigotry of low expectations, better than the hard bigotry of fantastically ridiculous expectations.


    by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 09/17/2020 - 2:22am

    Joe Biden speaks loudly on Brexit/Northern Ireland, has no stick yet but does have bipartisan House letter:

     


    by artappraiser on Thu, 09/17/2020 - 2:33am

    As one of your posts noted, why does Lincoln Project/disaffected Republicans have to do the Democrats' messaging for us? Why are we boring as dirt or at least ineffective in the arts if persuasion? (at least since that blip in 2008, which I think was more persona than message)


    by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 09/17/2020 - 2:43am

