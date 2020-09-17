    Stuff-a-licious!!!

    By PeraclesPlease on Thu, 09/17/2020 - 4:34am |

    Comments

    "celebrating" femicide

    https://www.theguardian.com/global-development/2020/sep/16/mexico-women-...


    by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 09/17/2020 - 5:32am

    Murder hornets, falling birds, fires, pick your next 2020 pestilence

    https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2020/sep/16/birds-falling-out-of...


    by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 09/17/2020 - 5:35am

    Mindless mush of Conservatism

    https://digbysblog.net/2020/09/as-california-goes-9/


    by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 09/17/2020 - 3:35pm

    the great selling point for Digby even back in the Bush years was that even though she was a self-described "progressive", she always did reality and that's why people would say what digby says


    by artappraiser on Thu, 09/17/2020 - 6:05pm

    read his lips! (Sheeeet, if he keeps saying this, I swear, he's gonna win fur sure)


    by artappraiser on Thu, 09/17/2020 - 6:41pm

    Latest Comments

    more