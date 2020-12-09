Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
This is masterful. In Belarus, the non violent female protestors pulled the masks off of the secret policemen. The police may be able to commit atrocities but there will be no anonymity https://t.co/gxtqwfH9Ij— Bill Browder (@Billbrowder) September 12, 2020
A heavily criticized recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last month about who should be tested for the coronavirus was not written by C.D.C. scientists and was posted to the agency’s website despite their serious objections...t he White House writing scientifically inaccurate statements such as ‘don’t test all contacts’ on C.D.C.’s website is like someone vandalizing a national monument with graffiti.”
Here's our full story on today's huge NYC schools news. I've been on this beat since 2012 and never seen parents and educators so furious.— Eliza Shapiro (@elizashapiro) September 17, 2020
“A punch in the gut.”
“It’s such a slap in the face."
"Get it together."https://t.co/bfSxFZ54h7
Remember Dem. candidate @AndrewYang and the $1,000 for every American thing? Well, some cities are trying a version of that with a "basic income" for residents. @caitlindewey reports.https://t.co/B9BKNiwoth pic.twitter.com/SKtApAtBbm
NEW: Through #FOIA, we obtained nearly 10,000 pages of #USPS documents, reports the @washingtonpost.
The documents reveal a scrapped plan to send masks to Americans, a standoff with Amazon, and more. https://t.co/ZcsmBaa3we
(CNN)Attorney General William Barr suggested on Wednesday that the calls for a nationwide lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus were the "greatest intrusion on civil liberties" in history "other than slavery."
The comments came minutes after he slammed the hundreds of Justice Department prosecutors working beneath him, equating them to preschoolers, in a defense of his own politically tuned decision making in the Trump administration.
Ok, how do we fix this? The schools aren't going to do it. We need to get on TikTok or wherever this age group is and make videos FOR them. Making them watch Schindler's List isn't going to work against the short attention span theater of the internet. https://t.co/hcyRzAARnH— Zach D Roberts (@zdroberts) September 17, 2020
by Matt Naham @ LawandCrime.com, Sept. 16
Ticked Off Federal Judge Orders Acting SDNY U.S. Attorney to Make Prosecutors Read Opinion Exposing Misconduct
80-Year-Old Man Accused of Gunning Down Neighbor on Front Lawn After ‘Heated Argument’ Over His Pit Bullshttps://t.co/nVokKrvanj pic.twitter.com/UliidWiJSY— Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) September 16, 2020
read it, it's a good easy-to-read summary for laymen of the legal arguments involved
No Qualified Immunity for Pittsburgh Cop Who Wrongly Detained Black Teenager, ‘Slammed’ Him Against a Wallhttps://t.co/8XNnS06hfq pic.twitter.com/vbYWAEyUkp— Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) September 16, 2020
Oh look, all p.o.c. don't all think alike and aren't sworn to uphold the BLM movement. Who knew?
"BLM has exposed internalised racism. Many non-white people have become so sensitive to the notion of ‘white privilege’ that I, as a black conservative, am accused of pandering to white people. I am not free to hold the views I do".@estherk_k on racehttps://t.co/GUNaF0T8f7— spiked (@spikedonline) September 16, 2020
A new poll from Quinnipiac University shows Democrat Sara Gideon opening up a large lead in the Maine Senate race over GOP Sen. Susan Collins, a result that diverges from other data showing a close contest as Collins seeks a fifth term this fallhttps://t.co/OKjlgetiRD— POLITICO (@politico) September 16, 2020
Libertarians' been making those suggestions over @ Reason magazine for decades.
Libertarians not in disarray https://t.co/NUSTRZqhYr pic.twitter.com/8wLJ2L75ye— Bill Hammond (@NYHammond) September 10, 2020
BREAKING: Snowflake opens at $245 per share in market debut, after pricing IPO at $120 https://t.co/BgbZpwMb1v— CNBC Now (@CNBCnow) September 16, 2020
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It was early June, days after the death of George Floyd, and cities around the country were erupting in protests against police brutality.
In Rochester, the streets were relatively calm, but behind closed doors, police and city officials were growing anxious. A Black man, Daniel Prude, had died of suffocation in March after police officers had placed his head in a hood and pinned him to the ground. The public had never been told about the death, but that would change if police body camera footage of the encounter got out.
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
it reminds me of Eastern European folk tales for some reason, especially the way they walk away like henpecked losers at the end. There is this archetype where the women are always the more powerful in the village and do all the actual work of keeping things going and the guys are all like poseurs playacting...when push comes to shove they reveal it's all strings and mirrors and the women are handling surviving day to day. it's in both Christian and Jewish tales
by artappraiser on Sun, 09/13/2020 - 3:12pm
Belarus rejects Putin
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/sep/13/belarus-100000-join-rally-...
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 09/13/2020 - 4:36pm
Putin offers lame "loan"
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/sep/14/alexander-lukashenko-vladi...
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 09/14/2020 - 3:57pm
two inspired people:
by artappraiser on Sun, 09/13/2020 - 6:27pm
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 09/17/2020 - 6:38pm