“It Was All About the Election”: The Ex-White House Aide Olivia Troye on Trump’s Narcissistic Mishandling of COVID-19 https://t.co/YPwEbpmXr6 via @NewYorker— Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) September 18, 2020
Lawyers representing the U.S. at Julian Assange’s extradition trial have accepted the claim that the WikiLeaks founder was offered a presidential pardon on the condition that he would help cover up Russia’s involvement in hacking emails from the DNChttps://t.co/DrbYbVbTpn— The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) September 18, 2020
The former Auburn University football coach, a political neophyte running to unseat Sen. Doug Jones (D), was asked whether he supported extending the landmark 1965 civil rights statute during a Sept. 1 call with the Birmingham, Alabama, Sunrise Rotary Club.
His answer (which can be listened to in the clip above) verges on the incomprehensible and raises doubts about his understanding of the law that was key to ending the sweeping suppression of voting by Black people in the South:
By Tal Axelrod @ TheHill.com, Sept. 17
New Jersey leaders announced Thursday they are implementing a new millionaire’s tax as the Garden State works to recover from the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.
The FBI reportedly has dubbed QAnon, which Trump has praised and several Republican congressional candidates had voiced support for, a domestic terrorism threat.
Wray said the FBI sees the left-wing anti-fascist movement known as Antifa “as more of an ideology or a movement than an organization,” though some domestic terrorism investigations target those who self-identify with the Antifa movement.
And he said the FBI has seen individuals who identified with the Antifa movement “coalescing regionally into what you might describe as small groups or nodes. And we are actively investigating the potential violence from those regional nodes, if you will.”
'There's not a comparable year': Homicides are up 52% in Chicago amid COVID-19, with majority involving people of color
By Grace Hauk @ USAToday.com, Sept. 17
CHICAGO – The nation's second-largest county has recorded more homicides this year than in all of 2019, the majority of which – 95% – were people of color, the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office announced this week.
Chicago accounts for most of the deaths, with much of the violence occurring in a handful of neighborhoods on the city's south and west sides.
Start of a special referendum trend?
The majority of Nashville’s libraries would have to close if a special referendum succeeds in rolling back Metro’s recent 34% property tax increase. https://t.co/jHZrjhgNqT— WPLN News - Nashville Public Radio (@WPLN) September 17, 2020
A heavily criticized recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last month about who should be tested for the coronavirus was not written by C.D.C. scientists and was posted to the agency’s website despite their serious objections...t he White House writing scientifically inaccurate statements such as ‘don’t test all contacts’ on C.D.C.’s website is like someone vandalizing a national monument with graffiti.”
Here's our full story on today's huge NYC schools news. I've been on this beat since 2012 and never seen parents and educators so furious.— Eliza Shapiro (@elizashapiro) September 17, 2020
“A punch in the gut.”
“It’s such a slap in the face."
"Get it together."https://t.co/bfSxFZ54h7
Remember Dem. candidate @AndrewYang and the $1,000 for every American thing? Well, some cities are trying a version of that with a "basic income" for residents. @caitlindewey reports.https://t.co/B9BKNiwoth pic.twitter.com/SKtApAtBbm
NEW: Through #FOIA, we obtained nearly 10,000 pages of #USPS documents, reports the @washingtonpost.
The documents reveal a scrapped plan to send masks to Americans, a standoff with Amazon, and more. https://t.co/ZcsmBaa3we
(CNN)Attorney General William Barr suggested on Wednesday that the calls for a nationwide lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus were the "greatest intrusion on civil liberties" in history "other than slavery."
The comments came minutes after he slammed the hundreds of Justice Department prosecutors working beneath him, equating them to preschoolers, in a defense of his own politically tuned decision making in the Trump administration.
Ok, how do we fix this? The schools aren't going to do it. We need to get on TikTok or wherever this age group is and make videos FOR them. Making them watch Schindler's List isn't going to work against the short attention span theater of the internet. https://t.co/hcyRzAARnH— Zach D Roberts (@zdroberts) September 17, 2020
by Matt Naham @ LawandCrime.com, Sept. 16
Ticked Off Federal Judge Orders Acting SDNY U.S. Attorney to Make Prosecutors Read Opinion Exposing Misconduct
80-Year-Old Man Accused of Gunning Down Neighbor on Front Lawn After ‘Heated Argument’ Over His Pit Bullshttps://t.co/nVokKrvanj pic.twitter.com/UliidWiJSY— Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) September 16, 2020
On cross-link at The New Yorker, I ran across this which I had missed in July
The High-Finance Mogul in Charge of Our Economic Recovery
How Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin became one of the most consequential policymakers in the world. Mnuchin’s fealty serves as a kind of job insurance. “He’s almost part of the family,” a former Administration official said.
By Sheelah Kolhatkar July 13, 2020
Made me think about how he's about the only one that has managed to finagle running his own fiefdom under Trump. He's figured out a way to get things done that the boss would screw up or outright turn down on idiotic whim. I suspect how he does is mainly go through Jared? In any case, seems like both aisles of Congress go to him and not Trump to get reality-based stuff done.
by artappraiser on Fri, 09/18/2020 - 11:25am