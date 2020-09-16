Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Ok, how do we fix this? The schools aren't going to do it. We need to get on TikTok or wherever this age group is and make videos FOR them. Making them watch Schindler's List isn't going to work against the short attention span theater of the internet. https://t.co/hcyRzAARnH— Zach D Roberts (@zdroberts) September 17, 2020
An email chain between top de Blasio ads brawling over how best discuss race reveals worsening City Hall dysfunction, sources say and documents show -- https://t.co/7l0TFvdYQv— city nolan wears a (and you should too) (@ndhapple) September 17, 2020
Lawyers representing the U.S. at Julian Assange’s extradition trial have accepted the claim that the WikiLeaks founder was offered a presidential pardon on the condition that he would help cover up Russia’s involvement in hacking emails from the DNChttps://t.co/DrbYbVbTpn— The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) September 18, 2020
The former Auburn University football coach, a political neophyte running to unseat Sen. Doug Jones (D), was asked whether he supported extending the landmark 1965 civil rights statute during a Sept. 1 call with the Birmingham, Alabama, Sunrise Rotary Club.
His answer (which can be listened to in the clip above) verges on the incomprehensible and raises doubts about his understanding of the law that was key to ending the sweeping suppression of voting by Black people in the South:
“It Was All About the Election”: The Ex-White House Aide Olivia Troye on Trump’s Narcissistic Mishandling of COVID-19 https://t.co/YPwEbpmXr6 via @NewYorker— Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) September 18, 2020
By Tal Axelrod @ TheHill.com, Sept. 17
New Jersey leaders announced Thursday they are implementing a new millionaire’s tax as the Garden State works to recover from the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.
The FBI reportedly has dubbed QAnon, which Trump has praised and several Republican congressional candidates had voiced support for, a domestic terrorism threat.
Wray said the FBI sees the left-wing anti-fascist movement known as Antifa “as more of an ideology or a movement than an organization,” though some domestic terrorism investigations target those who self-identify with the Antifa movement.
And he said the FBI has seen individuals who identified with the Antifa movement “coalescing regionally into what you might describe as small groups or nodes. And we are actively investigating the potential violence from those regional nodes, if you will.”
'There's not a comparable year': Homicides are up 52% in Chicago amid COVID-19, with majority involving people of color
By Grace Hauk @ USAToday.com, Sept. 17
CHICAGO – The nation's second-largest county has recorded more homicides this year than in all of 2019, the majority of which – 95% – were people of color, the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office announced this week.
Chicago accounts for most of the deaths, with much of the violence occurring in a handful of neighborhoods on the city's south and west sides.
Start of a special referendum trend?
The majority of Nashville’s libraries would have to close if a special referendum succeeds in rolling back Metro’s recent 34% property tax increase. https://t.co/jHZrjhgNqT— WPLN News - Nashville Public Radio (@WPLN) September 17, 2020
A heavily criticized recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last month about who should be tested for the coronavirus was not written by C.D.C. scientists and was posted to the agency’s website despite their serious objections...t he White House writing scientifically inaccurate statements such as ‘don’t test all contacts’ on C.D.C.’s website is like someone vandalizing a national monument with graffiti.”
Here's our full story on today's huge NYC schools news. I've been on this beat since 2012 and never seen parents and educators so furious.— Eliza Shapiro (@elizashapiro) September 17, 2020
“A punch in the gut.”
“It’s such a slap in the face."
"Get it together."https://t.co/bfSxFZ54h7
Remember Dem. candidate @AndrewYang and the $1,000 for every American thing? Well, some cities are trying a version of that with a "basic income" for residents. @caitlindewey reports.https://t.co/B9BKNiwoth pic.twitter.com/SKtApAtBbm
NEW: Through #FOIA, we obtained nearly 10,000 pages of #USPS documents, reports the @washingtonpost.
The documents reveal a scrapped plan to send masks to Americans, a standoff with Amazon, and more. https://t.co/ZcsmBaa3we
(CNN)Attorney General William Barr suggested on Wednesday that the calls for a nationwide lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus were the "greatest intrusion on civil liberties" in history "other than slavery."
The comments came minutes after he slammed the hundreds of Justice Department prosecutors working beneath him, equating them to preschoolers, in a defense of his own politically tuned decision making in the Trump administration.
by Matt Naham @ LawandCrime.com, Sept. 16
Ticked Off Federal Judge Orders Acting SDNY U.S. Attorney to Make Prosecutors Read Opinion Exposing Misconduct
Comments
It's easiest, and for short attention span Americans particularly, to assume the Holocaust was 'bad', but 'probably exaggerated'. Getting 'woke' to the industrialized mass murder of millions of men, women and children is hard to conceive, psychologically disturbing, and can only be firmly grasped with hours of reading and education. There is no point in teaching history of America or the world without a deep and thorough education on the Holocaust.
In 'Salvaged Pages' by Alexandra Zapruder, a compilation of recovered diaries of young Jews, mostly in eastern Europe, and mostly writers who disappeared into the death camps of Belzec, Sobibor, Auschwitz and Treblinka, the diary authors themselves are never completely certain the 'deported' are actually going to be killed. They could not conceive of killing on that scale. This is even though, in these eastern areas, from Poland to the Baltic states, every Jew was witness to roundups, peremptory street executions and mass murder of hundreds by bullets, outside their villages and cities by Germans. They were also aware and exposed to the virulent dehumanizing Nazi race propaganda that blamed everything from the war to food shortages on Jews, used as 'justification' for abhorrent crimes.
by NCD on Wed, 09/16/2020 - 9:54pm
From the Puffer thread:
Turns out joking about WWII unnecessary - fewer and fewer have any idea what happened. Poor Belushi, one of his most memorable lines will now just draw blank states. 10% think the *Jews* started the Holocaust, and those camps burned into our brains - Bergen-Belsen, Dachau, Treblinka, Auschwitz-Birkenau, Terezín, Buchenwald, Sachsenhausen... - are just odd bits of foreign word salad. Which I guess is only fair - we don't know any camp names from The Killing Fields or Rwanda or the last war in Congo or The Great Leap Forward or Hotel Rwanda... The closest is the disintegration of Yugoslavia, cuz it's in Europe.
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/sep/16/holocaust-us-adults-study
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 09/17/2020 - 6:12pm
Admit I thought of NCD when I saw this picture commentary on today's Trump b.s. culture wars
announcementattempt at distraction:
lots of people are making the connection with the Hitler Youth. Trump of course wouldn't get any of that as he knows little history of any kind, still waiting for Frederick Douglass to show up to dinner. The whole thing including the Nat. Archives location pretty much does look like Pee Wee German's idea (Jvanka don't go there, not the history types. DeVos lacks that certain "patriotic" fervor needed. Who else would it be?)
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/17/2020 - 5:57pm
and yup:
Actually I imagine what Trump is visualizing is digging out those 1910 grade school history textbooks with pictures of the boy George Washington chopping down the cherry tree and the dashing and wondrous midnight ride of Paul Revere...
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/17/2020 - 6:10pm
Norman Rockwell history for Dummies while the mob takes the cadavers out the back.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 09/17/2020 - 6:14pm
now that's our Pee Wee!
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/17/2020 - 6:17pm
Miller's idol, lover of deportation lists, plague on the weak, and the desperate like Miller. Note the beady, icy venomous eyes of both?
Heydrich, main architect of the Holocaust, assassinated by Czech partisans in 1942.
by NCD on Fri, 09/18/2020 - 3:48pm
Uyghurs Concentration Camps and massive breadth of work internment revealed
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/sep/18/clues-to-scale-of-xinjiang...
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 09/18/2020 - 6:40am