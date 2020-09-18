Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
The second woman appointed to the Supreme Court, Justice Ginsburg’s pointed and powerful dissenting opinions earned her late-life rock stardom. She tried to hang on until the people voted in a Democrat as president, and a Democrat controlled Senate, so she could retire with a suitable replacement. Remember, since 1988, Republicans have won the national popular presidential vote only once, in 2004. Yet due to the Senate being designed by the framers to protect slave state power, our Supreme Court members have been most often controlled by a Republican controlled Senate representing only a minority of the people.
McConnell will, of course, jam through a conservative with zero Democrat's votes. Even this close to an election for President.
The lesson for Democrats is, if Biden wins and Democrats win the Senate, get rid of the filibuster and move, move move on progressive legislation that cannot be tied up in the courts, and that will make a difference in the average person's life, forget worry about deficits.
Forget the wealth tax, a conservative Supreme Court super-majority will rule it unconstitutional.
Reform immigration and protect the DACA people. Raise taxes on the rich and corporations. Use federal funding to expand and mandate easier voter registration nationwide. Protect the environment, eliminate a President's ability to violate laws with a sham emergency. Pass the Green New Deal. Any other ideas?
McConnell confirms Trump's nominee will get a vote.
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/mcconnell-supreme-court-nominee-vote-floor
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 09/18/2020 - 8:57pm
Murkowski will not vote for a SCOTUS nominee
https://www.alaskapublic.org/2020/09/18/alaska-senator-murkowski-said-friday-she-would-not-vote-for-a-justice-ahead-of-election/
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 09/18/2020 - 9:05pm
That's one!
by NCD on Fri, 09/18/2020 - 9:17pm
She was the real thing, a true professional-extra proof is all her colleagues thought highly of her (not to mention she was friendly with many.)
She tried real hard to hang in there for us, the country, for balance, through all kinds of really shitty medical procedures which would make most other people retire. God rest her soul for trying so hard.
by artappraiser on Fri, 09/18/2020 - 9:03pm
Best kudos when you are gone, in the legal field especially, is from people that aren't ideological compadres:
by artappraiser on Fri, 09/18/2020 - 9:05pm
A certain couple agrees on something:
by artappraiser on Fri, 09/18/2020 - 9:36pm
Ed Markey sez:
by artappraiser on Fri, 09/18/2020 - 9:07pm
Sahil Kapur points out this meme was already out there:
by artappraiser on Fri, 09/18/2020 - 9:11pm
If they expand the court, do it quick, as fast as a Trump tweet. On a Friday, and after a week of lots of programs and laws passed.
Ironically, this may increase the movement in expanding Medicare to younger Americans. Republicans would not dare to kill Medicare, like they have with Obamacare, and Medicare is 60 years old settled reality.
by NCD on Fri, 09/18/2020 - 9:25pm
It's Rosh Hashanah:
by artappraiser on Fri, 09/18/2020 - 9:45pm
Three Republican senators say they will not vote for a new justice, and Collins also, an Independent. Grassley, Graham and Mukowski. I would think Romney won't also.
by NCD on Fri, 09/18/2020 - 9:46pm
NYTimes obit, in tweet by Don Winslow, but which I saw because his tweet was retweeted by Joyce Carol Oates:
Is written by Supreme Court expert Linda Greenhouse.
by artappraiser on Fri, 09/18/2020 - 9:50pm
Reed Galen of Lincoln Project:
by artappraiser on Fri, 09/18/2020 - 9:56pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 09/18/2020 - 9:58pm
If there is an election issue that goes to SCOTUS, it will obviously be a 5:3 court.
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 09/18/2020 - 9:59pm
It would've been 5/4 anyway. Hopefully Roberts won't stop vote counting again like he did in Florida, with Gore/Bush. We got 9/11, and the Iraq invasion and war, from that partisan bs play.
by NCD on Fri, 09/18/2020 - 10:37pm
OMG, she left a death bed message
Brings tears to my eyes as I have had more than one experience of people trying to stave off dying for reasons important to them, even though they are otherwise ready to go. They usually suffer a lot doing that.
by artappraiser on Fri, 09/18/2020 - 10:08pm
Mourners gather outside Supreme Court after passing of Ruth Bader Ginsburg
By Brooke Seipel @ TheHill.com- 09/18/20 09:11 PM EDT
continued with more tweets @ link
by artappraiser on Fri, 09/18/2020 - 10:53pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 09/18/2020 - 10:55pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 09/18/2020 - 11:00pm
So far, it appears that music really was playing on the tape, wasn't added. "Tiny Dancer" is trending on Twitter for that reason.
by artappraiser on Fri, 09/18/2020 - 11:11pm
Bus scene dedicated to RBG?
https://m.youtube.com/watch?ab_channel=belfeguz&v=_qW9wqUI4Lg
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 09/18/2020 - 11:23pm