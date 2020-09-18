Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
By Matt Naham @ LawandCrime.com, Sept. 18
The Associated Press reported on Friday that more migrant women had come forward and alleged that they did not agree to or fully understand gynecological surgical procedures. But the AP also said that its review of the matter “did not find evidence of mass hysterectomies as alleged in a widely shared complaint filed” by Dawn Wooten, a nurse at the Irwin County Detention Center (ICDC) in Georgia.
In addition, per the AP [ensuing emphases ours] Priyanka Bhatt, a Project South lawyer involved in filing the complaint, said she included the mass hysterectomy allegations in the complaint to trigger an investigation of the claims:
- But a lawyer who helped file the complaint said she never spoke to any women who had hysterectomies. Priyanka Bhatt, staff attorney at the advocacy group Project South, told The Washington Post that she included the hysterectomy allegations because she wanted to trigger an investigation to determine if they were true.
- [....]
Comments
Oh and the revolutionary gang is back at it in Portland, they've just switched over from fighting police to fighting ICE.
I note Yau is still including the hashtag #BlackLivesMatter, but I can't imagine much thought is going into that selection.
by artappraiser on Sat, 09/19/2020 - 1:30am