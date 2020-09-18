Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
By Matt Naham @ LawandCrime.com, Sept. 18
The Associated Press reported on Friday that more migrant women had come forward and alleged that they did not agree to or fully understand gynecological surgical procedures. But the AP also said that its review of the matter “did not find evidence of mass hysterectomies as alleged in a widely shared complaint filed” by Dawn Wooten, a nurse at the Irwin County Detention Center (ICDC) in Georgia.
In addition, per the AP [ensuing emphases ours] Priyanka Bhatt, a Project South lawyer involved in filing the complaint, said she included the mass hysterectomy allegations in the complaint to trigger an investigation of the claims:
- But a lawyer who helped file the complaint said she never spoke to any women who had hysterectomies. Priyanka Bhatt, staff attorney at the advocacy group Project South, told The Washington Post that she included the hysterectomy allegations because she wanted to trigger an investigation to determine if they were true.
Comments
Oh and the revolutionary gang is back at it in Portland, they've just switched over from fighting police to fighting ICE.
I note Yau is still including the hashtag #BlackLivesMatter, but I can't imagine much thought is going into that selection.
by artappraiser on Sat, 09/19/2020 - 1:30am
My reason for waiting for more information is that the facility involved appears to be for profit. Why would they spend money for medical care, even if the procedure was necessary? The allegation needed more confirmation before publication.
Apparently, more women have come forward suggesting that they had unwanted hysterectomies.
https://knx1070.radio.com/articles/ap-news/more-women-come-forward-to-report-unwanted-hysterectomies
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 09/19/2020 - 9:31am
While waiting, I think it might behoove to keep in mind our whole medical system is for profit.
And that a large segment of doctors who accept low Medicaid reimbursement rates are often overworked idiots who help cause an epidemic of iatrogenic illness by treating tests and not patients and assign too many procedures and drugs or are even pieces of shit that do procedures on purpose intentionally because it's easy and increases their pay.
There's no getting around the fact that the patient is responsible for their own health in this country.
Where citizens with gynecological problems don't have lots of money or extremely good insurance that is not limited to a network, I am betting lots of unnecessary hysterectomies happen. Just like one doctor suggested to me to have my ovaries out and my problems would probably resolve. I still have my ovaries but I still have the same doctor. I just said no deal.
If they happen to get into this country as they wish, what kind of health care do you think they would get then? What kind of health care was there in the country they came from too?
Everything is not a conspiracy against p.o.c., sometimes it's the whole system that sucks.
by artappraiser on Sat, 09/19/2020 - 2:31pm