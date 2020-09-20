Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Trump would love the battle over SCOTUS to divert attention from the Pandemic.
Democrats want to tie the two issues together
For months Joseph R. Biden Jr. has condemned President Trumpas a failed steward of the nation’s well-being, relentlessly framing the 2020 election as a referendum on the president’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.
Now, confronted with a moment that many believe will upend the 2020 election — the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and the prospect of a bitter Supreme Court confirmation battle — Mr. Biden’s campaign is sticking to what it believes is a winning strategy. Campaign aides said Saturday they would seek to link the court vacancy to the health emergency gripping the country and the future of health care in America.
While confirmation fights have long centered on hot-button cultural divides such as guns and especially abortion, the Biden campaign, at least at the start, plans to chiefly focus on protecting the Affordable Care Act and its popular guarantee of coverage for people with pre-existing conditions.
Arguments in a seminal case that could determine the future of the health care law are set for a week after Election Day, with the administration supporting a Republican effort to overturn it. Mr. Biden will accuse the president, as he already has, of trying to eliminate protections for pre-existing conditions during a pandemic, aides said, with the stakes heightened by a Supreme Court now short one of the liberal justices who had previously voted to keep the law in place.
Comments
So enquiring minds want to know if Dems like rmrd are going to be obediently supportive or are they going to continue to feed divisive culture wars memes about systemic racism day in, day out?
Because all Supreme Court battles over my adult lifetime have distracted the national discourse to culture wars battles. Every time, always.
To this day, I don't know why the whole summer was spent playing culture wars over systemic racism that the majority populace doesn't believe is real, while a pandemic was going on within a crashing lousy health care system. Our health care system was killing far far far more people than anything police could ever do, even before the pandemic. Then throw on top rising gun crime...
by artappraiser on Sun, 09/20/2020 - 1:49pm
how soon we forget, distracted by culture wars and scared by bogeymen nasty police thing, how the majority who suffer from lousy lives really suffer and die even before coronavirus--
you can't fight the "systemic racism" and all the mean nasty policemen that have suddenly overtaken all the police forces in the country from a coronavirus ward or if you don't have your health.
(Interaction of priorities note: people who survive a gunshot wound are likely to suffer ill health mightilty their whole lives not only because the practice of medicine is still infantile as regards neurological damage, but also because most people don't have access to the few providers who actually have an inkling of how to help.)
The most important thing about the future of SCOTUS right now is how they rule on countersuits to attempts at reform of our health care system. If their rulings return us to a libertarian free for all as regards health care, everyone without extra elite knowledgeable privilege is screwed.
by artappraiser on Sun, 09/20/2020 - 2:07pm
Why should the fact that the majority populace rejects the idea of systemic racism stop protests?
When it comes to COVID, Iseem to remember you supporting statements by Coleman Hughes that there was no need for a racial breakdown of COVID cases.
https://quillette.com/2020/04/13/do-covid-19-racial-disparities-matter/
You argued plagues have no social message
http://dagblog.com/link/coronavirus-doesn-t-have-social-message-30907
No one is ignoring increasing homicide rates, but not every city has an increased no increased rate. In addition, no one has a magic bullet solution to decrease the homicide rates in cities where it has increased.
https://www.vox.com/2020/8/3/21334149/trump-rnc-murders-crime-shootings-protests-riots
It is easier to target police reform when police kill unarmed blacks, than to figure out what will decrease homicides.
Biden's plan to bind the pandemic with the SCOTUS seat is a rational response.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 09/20/2020 - 2:31pm
It's very simple no need to go into any of that stuff you are dragging in here or even the stuff I mentioned.
The authors of this study found out, to their surprise, that these people do not want to be part of your victim of police club and many don't want to be part of your "people of color" club either.
Those people will probably decide this election.
If you want to change who is in the White House and Senate in November, you'll put any of your culture wars agenda on the back burner until Feb. Same as Biden wants to do with the Supreme Court. "Enough already." Stop feeding the troll and distracting the populace at large with issues like "defund police" that are divisive and can easily be trolled.
You can call those Latino voters racist later, after Jan., for all I care.
by artappraiser on Sun, 09/20/2020 - 3:32pm
And the purpose of protesting is to draw media and public attention to the issue being protested, correct? So cut it out for now. The divisive thing that results, is turning important swing voters off. Just cut it out, do it later, have some fucking discipline and rationality and ability to prioritize what is going to do the most good.
It was NEVER wise to support protesting blue city management controlled by black people at this time. Really fucking stupid unless you are an anarchist looking to overthrow the whole system, then it was real smart. BLM was co-opted big time that way. Sister Souljah moment came, maybe too late, from Al Sharpton.
by artappraiser on Sun, 09/20/2020 - 3:45pm
Smart of him to stress this part of the Supreme court vacancy issue, especially because many on the right have made it a point to praise her individual integrity, fairness and nonpartisan approach to the law:
The "as a nation" phrase is a crucial purposeful one.
by artappraiser on Sun, 09/20/2020 - 2:26pm
more "just say no to culture wars trolling right now"
by artappraiser on Sun, 09/20/2020 - 2:44pm
p.s. read his lips doesn't want picks based on partisanship.
by artappraiser on Sun, 09/20/2020 - 2:45pm
Rolling.back the tape:
https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2020/09/20/attention-bidens-earlier-pledge-nominate-black-woman-supreme-court-increases/
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 09/20/2020 - 2:58pm