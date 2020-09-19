Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
The Arizona Senate race has taken on new importance after the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg: If Democrat Mark Kelly wins, he could be sworn in to replace Sen. Martha McSally as early as Nov. 30 — possibly in time to vote on a new Supreme Court nominee. https://t.co/YgBO1x7BPR— The New York Times (@nytimes) September 19, 2020
KENOSHA, Wis. — Eleven days before a White police officer ignited protests here by shooting a Black man seven times in the back, Porsche Bennett heard a commotion outside her house. In a neighboring backyard, she saw police taking a Black man to the ground. Out of instinct, Bennett said, she pulled out her phone.
The video she streamed to Facebook that night shows a Kenosha officer punching the handcuffed man twice in the ribs. Ordered to disperse while filming from about 15 feet away, Bennett yells: “We’re not moving until we know he’s safe!” An officer replies: “Do you want to get shot?”
Leaked documents involving about $2tn of transactions have revealed how some of the world's biggest banks have allowed criminals to move dirty money around the world.They also show how Russian oligarchs have used banks to avoid sanctions that were supposed to stop them getting their money into the West. It's the latest in a string of leaks over the past five years that have exposed secret deals, money laundering and financial crime [....]
Why is this leak different?
Ethiopia charges opposition figures with terrorism. It's a pity Ethiopia cannot get over it's ethnoracial tribal differences. This move will sow further unrest among the Oromo people. Ethiopia could set the standard for all of Africa, but it seems not. https://t.co/vF8TeZmmx6— Tarek Fatah (@TarekFatah) September 20, 2020
Op-ed by David R. Jones, Esq., President and CEO of the Community Service Society of New York (which is one of the largest if not the largest social service charities in NY) @ AmsterdamNews.com, Sept. 16
October 4th is Doomsday, the date when some of the mountain of evictions pending in New York courts can go forward. That date is a reminder that the threat of catastrophic, Depression-era homelessness is just around the corner.
Trump would love the battle over SCOTUS to divert attention from the Pandemic.
Democrats want to tie the two issues together
For months Joseph R. Biden Jr. has condemned President Trumpas a failed steward of the nation’s well-being, relentlessly framing the 2020 election as a referendum on the president’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.
A group of Trump supporters waving campaign flags disrupted the second day of early voting in Fairfax, Va., on Saturday, chanting “four more years” as voters entered a polling location and, at one point, forming a line that voters had to walk around outside the site.
County election officials eventually were forced to open up a larger portion of the Fairfax County Government Center to allow voters to wait inside away from the Trump enthusiasts.
Election officials said that the group stayed about 100 feet from the entrance to the building and, contrary to posts on social media, were not directly blocking access to the building. But they acknowledged that some voters and polling staff members felt intimidated by what some saw as protesters.
Some ways of talking about race and class are more effective politically. And not just with Hispanics. Op-ed by Ian Haney López and Tory Gavito; Haney López is the author of “Merge Left: Fusing Race and Class, Winning Elections and Saving America.” Ms. Gavito is the president of Way to Win, a progressive electoral coalition.
“A majority across the groups we surveyed did not repudiate Trump-style rhetoric as obviously racist and divisive, but instead agreed with it.” https://t.co/lEFDWEjkKv— Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) September 20, 2020
Link has text as well as video.
This convo seemed like a fruitful exchange. https://t.co/6v976MBgYs— Chloé S. Valdary (@cvaldary) September 20, 2020
See Twitter thread (some comments interesting too), starting with this Tweet:
I can’t associate with these Rs. Under Trump, they’ve abandoned most of what I agreed with as a conservative when it came to policy & worse have so embraced his odiousness in how they engage, there are few left I even respect. They want a shrinking circle & can have it. I’m out.— Heath Mayo (@HeathMayo) September 20, 2020
By Matthew Boyle @ Bloomberg.com, Sept. 17
Walmart Inc. is rolling out sweeping changes to staffing in its U.S. stores just as the holiday crunch begins, bringing pay raises for some -- but not all -- members of a massive workforce that’s already been upended by the coronavirus pandemic.
Looking for the roots of the city’s violent summer. By David Shipley @ Bloomberg.com, Sept. 17
In May, I went back to Portland, Oregon, my hometown. It was the week George Floyd was killed by police in Minneapolis.
DEVELOPING: At least 12 people shot in Rochester, New York mass shooting https://t.co/rUO2QtqWn3— BNO News (@BNONews) September 19, 2020
Breaking: the world has just set a new all time single day record for new #COVID19 cases (315k) and deaths (6k). The is on a terrible path. Even if one country has it suppressed, we cannot be truly safe until this pernicious infectious virus is gone forever. No more DENIALISM! pic.twitter.com/2k0v3WMUsq
Retweeted by Reed Galen of The Lincoln Project:
Election security proposals from @NormOrnstein and @djrothkopf, both calling on past presidents.
Ornstein: Enlist George W. Bush and Al Gore to help us prevent a Trump-Biden nightmare in 2020 https://t.co/GdTuCxyZPG via @usatoday @usatodayopinion
Aside: glad to see the byline of Glenn Thrush is back at the NYTimes! Heckuva long sabbatical/time in purgatory after some #MeToo problem he had. I never bothered to read up on it. Frankly, I don't care, as he is a fantastic old school reporter who also had one of my favorite senses of humor on Twitter. I don't hafta work with him, all I do is read him and I never read a single sexist word out of him.
by artappraiser on Sat, 09/19/2020 - 12:40am
Oh and someone dug up this tape of Sen. Lindsey Graham promising something and it's quickly becoming very popular
by artappraiser on Sat, 09/19/2020 - 12:54am
How quaint - using pre-Trumpian promises as meaning something. As Walt Whitman said I believe, "do I contradict myself? Then I contradict myself - I am large - I am a fucknut!"
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 09/19/2020 - 1:48am
Lindsey may just be on his ninth and final life of flip flopping, though, you never know:
Warning signs flash for Lindsey Graham in South Carolina
@ TheHill.com - 09/19/20 05:00 PM EDT
by artappraiser on Sat, 09/19/2020 - 7:50pm
Lincoln Project to Lindsey Graham:
by artappraiser on Sat, 09/19/2020 - 11:54pm
All hail Calvinball!
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 09/19/2020 - 2:17am
by artappraiser on Sat, 09/19/2020 - 6:58pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 09/20/2020 - 5:39pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 09/20/2020 - 5:44pm