“Little Red Rioting Hood Was Too Hot to Trotsky” — @nypost pic.twitter.com/9T54z2dnc3— Mohamad Bazzi (@BazziNYU) September 13, 2020
KENOSHA, Wis. — Eleven days before a White police officer ignited protests here by shooting a Black man seven times in the back, Porsche Bennett heard a commotion outside her house. In a neighboring backyard, she saw police taking a Black man to the ground. Out of instinct, Bennett said, she pulled out her phone.
The video she streamed to Facebook that night shows a Kenosha officer punching the handcuffed man twice in the ribs. Ordered to disperse while filming from about 15 feet away, Bennett yells: “We’re not moving until we know he’s safe!” An officer replies: “Do you want to get shot?”
Leaked documents involving about $2tn of transactions have revealed how some of the world's biggest banks have allowed criminals to move dirty money around the world.They also show how Russian oligarchs have used banks to avoid sanctions that were supposed to stop them getting their money into the West. It's the latest in a string of leaks over the past five years that have exposed secret deals, money laundering and financial crime [....]
Why is this leak different?
Ethiopia charges opposition figures with terrorism. It's a pity Ethiopia cannot get over it's ethnoracial tribal differences. This move will sow further unrest among the Oromo people. Ethiopia could set the standard for all of Africa, but it seems not. https://t.co/vF8TeZmmx6— Tarek Fatah (@TarekFatah) September 20, 2020
Op-ed by David R. Jones, Esq., President and CEO of the Community Service Society of New York (which is one of the largest if not the largest social service charities in NY) @ AmsterdamNews.com, Sept. 16
October 4th is Doomsday, the date when some of the mountain of evictions pending in New York courts can go forward. That date is a reminder that the threat of catastrophic, Depression-era homelessness is just around the corner.
Trump would love the battle over SCOTUS to divert attention from the Pandemic.
Democrats want to tie the two issues together
For months Joseph R. Biden Jr. has condemned President Trumpas a failed steward of the nation’s well-being, relentlessly framing the 2020 election as a referendum on the president’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.
A group of Trump supporters waving campaign flags disrupted the second day of early voting in Fairfax, Va., on Saturday, chanting “four more years” as voters entered a polling location and, at one point, forming a line that voters had to walk around outside the site.
County election officials eventually were forced to open up a larger portion of the Fairfax County Government Center to allow voters to wait inside away from the Trump enthusiasts.
Election officials said that the group stayed about 100 feet from the entrance to the building and, contrary to posts on social media, were not directly blocking access to the building. But they acknowledged that some voters and polling staff members felt intimidated by what some saw as protesters.
Some ways of talking about race and class are more effective politically. And not just with Hispanics. Op-ed by Ian Haney López and Tory Gavito; Haney López is the author of “Merge Left: Fusing Race and Class, Winning Elections and Saving America.” Ms. Gavito is the president of Way to Win, a progressive electoral coalition.
“A majority across the groups we surveyed did not repudiate Trump-style rhetoric as obviously racist and divisive, but instead agreed with it.” https://t.co/lEFDWEjkKv— Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) September 20, 2020
Link has text as well as video.
This convo seemed like a fruitful exchange. https://t.co/6v976MBgYs— Chloé S. Valdary (@cvaldary) September 20, 2020
See Twitter thread (some comments interesting too), starting with this Tweet:
I can’t associate with these Rs. Under Trump, they’ve abandoned most of what I agreed with as a conservative when it came to policy & worse have so embraced his odiousness in how they engage, there are few left I even respect. They want a shrinking circle & can have it. I’m out.— Heath Mayo (@HeathMayo) September 20, 2020
By Matthew Boyle @ Bloomberg.com, Sept. 17
Walmart Inc. is rolling out sweeping changes to staffing in its U.S. stores just as the holiday crunch begins, bringing pay raises for some -- but not all -- members of a massive workforce that’s already been upended by the coronavirus pandemic.
Looking for the roots of the city’s violent summer. By David Shipley @ Bloomberg.com, Sept. 17
In May, I went back to Portland, Oregon, my hometown. It was the week George Floyd was killed by police in Minneapolis.
DEVELOPING: At least 12 people shot in Rochester, New York mass shooting https://t.co/rUO2QtqWn3— BNO News (@BNONews) September 19, 2020
Breaking: the world has just set a new all time single day record for new #COVID19 cases (315k) and deaths (6k). The is on a terrible path. Even if one country has it suppressed, we cannot be truly safe until this pernicious infectious virus is gone forever. No more DENIALISM! pic.twitter.com/2k0v3WMUsq
Retweeted by Reed Galen of The Lincoln Project:
Election security proposals from @NormOrnstein and @djrothkopf, both calling on past presidents.
Ornstein: Enlist George W. Bush and Al Gore to help us prevent a Trump-Biden nightmare in 2020 https://t.co/GdTuCxyZPG via @usatoday @usatodayopinion
The Arizona Senate race has taken on new importance after the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg: If Democrat Mark Kelly wins, he could be sworn in to replace Sen. Martha McSally as early as Nov. 30 — possibly in time to vote on a new Supreme Court nominee. https://t.co/YgBO1x7BPR— The New York Times (@nytimes) September 19, 2020
Related Sept. 5 reporting:
Wealthy NYC woman busted in BLM rampage
By Melissa Klein, Larry Celona and Dean Balsamini
Related Sept. 9 reporting
Inside the privileged lives of protesters busted for rioting in Manhattan
By Gabrielle Fonrouge
Related Sep. 12 op-ed
Rich kid ‘rioters’ are ignorant about the poor working class
By Rob Henderson
by artappraiser on Sat, 09/12/2020 - 8:18pm
These stories must have been on Fox News too, as he doesn't read:
by artappraiser on Sat, 09/12/2020 - 11:54pm
Don't Trump's kids live in his basement too?
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 09/13/2020 - 2:25am
another one -
Lancaster protester held on $1m bail i’d as sorority sister at $68K private college
By Christopher Koulouris: About author bio at bottom of article, September 16, 2020
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/17/2020 - 3:31am
...“To take all policing off is something that I think a latte liberal may go for as they sit around the Hamptons discussing this as some academic problem, but people living on the ground need proper policing,” Sharpton responded....
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/17/2020 - 3:38am
You couldn't make this stuff up. Believe it or not, Dad "Chip" Patterson is the head of the English department at private Mercersburg Academy, a co-ed boarding school. You can't get more frigging white American WASP preppy than that, he's even got the right nickname and he's the head of the damn English dept!
@ Mercersburg Base tuition for the 2019–2020 school year is $60,680 for boarding students and $35,960 for day students...78 percent of the Mercersburg Class of 2017 was accepted by one or more colleges defined as “Most Competitive” or “Highly Competitive” by Barron's Profiles of American Colleges, with 68 percent accepted by one of U.S. News & World Report’s Top 50 National Universities or Top 50 Liberal Arts Colleges
Kathyrn "Kat" probably not the brightest performer having ended up at Franklin & Marshall, which I never heard of.
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/17/2020 - 3:59am
Nice history peak into some of their forbears:
by artappraiser on Sun, 09/20/2020 - 6:51pm