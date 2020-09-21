Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
NOT The Onion!
DOJ is threatening 3 American cities, all, coincidentally, led by Democrats, with shutting off unspecified federal funding. Barr is treating peaceful protestors like criminals and demonizing entire cities instead of focusing on the conduct of a very few. https://t.co/cVH6bA69Ou— Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) September 21, 2020
New: the pseudonymous managing editor of RedState has been trashing Fauci, Redfield, and the govt's COVID response generally— Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) September 21, 2020
Turns out, his day job is a press officer at the National institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases—the agency that Fauci leads https://t.co/AvehgXVkho
As postal workers are shot in chicago, the union is warning it may have to halt delivery to keep its workers safe https://t.co/6A93aW7LDl— Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) September 21, 2020
Why a Never Trumper Changed Her Mind via @IChotiner https://t.co/4WOoIIwT7m— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) September 21, 2020
Just what we needed in a pandemic. The @HHSgov is at war with the @US_FDA and, for all intents and purposes, has taken over. @SecAzar is at @realDonaldTrump's command. Watch out, folks. https://t.co/jBqmMz646S @BySheilaKaplan pic.twitter.com/nR05DorIIh
By Catherine Garcia @ TheWeek.com, Sept. 20, 9:42 pm
The Bobcat fire in Los Angeles County has grown to nearly 100,000 acres, and continues to threaten the historical Mt. Wilson Observatory in the San Gabriel Mountains.
Oh look here's somebody other than pseudonymous arta on dagblog saying the same thing
Fixating on the open Supreme Court seat will provoke a culture war.
“Polarization is a well-known authoritarian tactic.” @anneapplebaum is always worth reading, this especially: https://t.co/5aatNcqBMc
WASHINGTON — A suspect who allegedly sent a letter containing the deadly poison ricin to the White House was detained trying to enter the United States from Canada, a federal law enforcement official said Sunday.
Additional information about the person was not immediately available. The suspect was detained by Customs and Border Protection agents, a federal law enforcement official said.
KENOSHA, Wis. — Eleven days before a White police officer ignited protests here by shooting a Black man seven times in the back, Porsche Bennett heard a commotion outside her house. In a neighboring backyard, she saw police taking a Black man to the ground. Out of instinct, Bennett said, she pulled out her phone.
The video she streamed to Facebook that night shows a Kenosha officer punching the handcuffed man twice in the ribs. Ordered to disperse while filming from about 15 feet away, Bennett yells: “We’re not moving until we know he’s safe!” An officer replies: “Do you want to get shot?”
Leaked documents involving about $2tn of transactions have revealed how some of the world's biggest banks have allowed criminals to move dirty money around the world.They also show how Russian oligarchs have used banks to avoid sanctions that were supposed to stop them getting their money into the West. It's the latest in a string of leaks over the past five years that have exposed secret deals, money laundering and financial crime [....]
Why is this leak different?
Ethiopia charges opposition figures with terrorism. It's a pity Ethiopia cannot get over it's ethnoracial tribal differences. This move will sow further unrest among the Oromo people. Ethiopia could set the standard for all of Africa, but it seems not. https://t.co/vF8TeZmmx6— Tarek Fatah (@TarekFatah) September 20, 2020
Op-ed by David R. Jones, Esq., President and CEO of the Community Service Society of New York (which is one of the largest if not the largest social service charities in NY) @ AmsterdamNews.com, Sept. 16
October 4th is Doomsday, the date when some of the mountain of evictions pending in New York courts can go forward. That date is a reminder that the threat of catastrophic, Depression-era homelessness is just around the corner.
Trump would love the battle over SCOTUS to divert attention from the Pandemic.
Democrats want to tie the two issues together
For months Joseph R. Biden Jr. has condemned President Trumpas a failed steward of the nation’s well-being, relentlessly framing the 2020 election as a referendum on the president’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.
A group of Trump supporters waving campaign flags disrupted the second day of early voting in Fairfax, Va., on Saturday, chanting “four more years” as voters entered a polling location and, at one point, forming a line that voters had to walk around outside the site.
County election officials eventually were forced to open up a larger portion of the Fairfax County Government Center to allow voters to wait inside away from the Trump enthusiasts.
Election officials said that the group stayed about 100 feet from the entrance to the building and, contrary to posts on social media, were not directly blocking access to the building. But they acknowledged that some voters and polling staff members felt intimidated by what some saw as protesters.
Some ways of talking about race and class are more effective politically. And not just with Hispanics. Op-ed by Ian Haney López and Tory Gavito; Haney López is the author of “Merge Left: Fusing Race and Class, Winning Elections and Saving America.” Ms. Gavito is the president of Way to Win, a progressive electoral coalition.
“A majority across the groups we surveyed did not repudiate Trump-style rhetoric as obviously racist and divisive, but instead agreed with it.” https://t.co/lEFDWEjkKv— Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) September 20, 2020
NY Post's take on it:
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/21/2020 - 1:26pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/21/2020 - 1:53pm
Totaler Kultur Krieg! Culture war now takes out whole cities - "we will bury you".
Supreme Court now the Culture War Command Center for enforcement of the Führer's edicts:
by NCD on Mon, 09/21/2020 - 1:44pm
The metaphorical potential is endless!
I.E., is Muriel Bowser our Vichy?
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/21/2020 - 1:52pm
Looks like Kelly Loeffler's campaign is going for the gold in Kultur Krieg advertising:
(Boggles my mind that someone is advising that'll work with a statewide majority, but that's another thing.)
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/21/2020 - 2:28pm
Isn't Kelly the one who made millions on Wall Street, literally the next day, after she got the secret Senate Intelligence briefing on COVID?
by NCD on Mon, 09/21/2020 - 2:35pm
I would like to speak for all citizens of Manhattan, Queens, the Bronx and Staten Island if I may. THE DONALD has now proved himself A TRAITOR from which he came. We will not take being thrown in with two idiot snowflake cities and Brooklyn lightly! He knows we all despise Mr. and Mrs. De Blasio. This attempt at communal punishment for Brooklyn's sins may result in retaliatory action against Trump properties by Mafia entities and others.
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/21/2020 - 2:07pm
Oh look, Ron De Santis seems to have gotten advance notice of the new D.O.J.-led campaign meme:
What a surprise NOT.
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/21/2020 - 2:33pm
How about no jail if the demonstrator volunteers to get the Trump vaccine the first week of October? And injection (fake) COVID (actually saline) 2 weeks later, to prove it worked?
by NCD on Mon, 09/21/2020 - 2:40pm
you are way ahead of me!
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/21/2020 - 2:47pm
Important reminder: Florida is a problem for Biden that Biden is currently working on (To the point where Bloomberg is furnishing a ton of $$$$$$$ to help.)
Winning over Hispanics there are a particular problem for him, I just read lately. All of this happening might have a lot to do with that. Especially in light of new knowledge about demographics what these guys just said the other day.
I am not kidding. Florida is "yuge" as to the presidential race. An obscene amount of money is going to be spent on it and all kinds of new dirty tricks we haven't seen before may be played.
Believe your lying eyes, it simply can't be a coincidence that De Santis came up with this shit which totally coordinates with the D.O.J. crap on the same day.
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/21/2020 - 2:46pm
and hello, oceankat! Bill and Ron may have also tailored this whole program with your parents in Florida in mind! I didn't forget what you said about them being frightened by rioting, stuck in my mind.
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/21/2020 - 2:50pm
I do tend to use my mother as a kind of bellweather for a segment of the senior population. What she chooses to talk about in our conversations every two weeks. The rioting and looting isn't an issue for her anymore. It's moved away from St Petersberg and Tampa and Kenosha and Portland are just too far away to concern her. So I don't think this legislation will have much effect. It's all about the covid now. She's following every detail. She brings it up a lot and most surprising, she knows as much about it as I do. I read a lot more than she does so usually, agree or disagree, I have more information. But not about covid.
by ocean-kat on Mon, 09/21/2020 - 4:20pm
I hope she's a bellwether again. At least for Florida!
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/21/2020 - 6:13pm
Republicans developing the COVID herd mentality, just watch! Can't be stopped!
by NCD on Mon, 09/21/2020 - 4:03pm
This libertarian/alt. right anti-woke Brit guy could be falling for a video that's not current, but still, point well made that this would be how one feeds the Trump/Barr troll:
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/21/2020 - 6:31pm