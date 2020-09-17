Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
The story of Nigel Richards, the man from New Zealand who memorized every French word in the French scrabble dictionary and won the French Scrabble Championship without speaking any French https://t.co/lP9YbrlZIt pic.twitter.com/z2BqACLZ4u— Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) September 5, 2020
A Louisville cop defends his actions in the Breonna Taylor homicide
A Louisville police officer wounded during the Breonna Taylor fatal shooting emailed more than 1,000 of his colleagues Tuesday, criticizing Mayor Greg Fischer and others while defending his actions that March night.
In the six-paragraph email, Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly apologized to his fellow officers and their families and blamed the mayor as well as Public Safety Chief Amy Hess and former Louisville Metro Police Chief Steve Conrad for failing “all of us in epic proportions for their own gain and to cover their asses.”
'State of emergency' declared by Louisville police ahead of Breonna Taylor decision https://t.co/sm2Op5C0JZ— JJ MacNab (@jjmacnab) September 21, 2020
Bummer, bummer, bummer report @ WaPo, retweeted by Dr. Feigl-Ding: Coronavirus infection rates in Israel Spain and France have surpassed rate in U.S. Note Dr. Nouri says more cases than prior peak!
VIRUS RESURGING, and it's not even winter yet: after crushing the curve, France/Spain recording more cases than during prior peak. Consequence of ill-prepared reopening, travel, spread among youth, bar-goers...In some place ICUs almost at saturation: https://t.co/LnVHZ9AHau pic.twitter.com/eb0TLbokY6
New: the pseudonymous managing editor of RedState has been trashing Fauci, Redfield, and the govt's COVID response generally— Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) September 21, 2020
Turns out, his day job is a press officer at the National institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases—the agency that Fauci leads https://t.co/AvehgXVkho
NOT The Onion!
DOJ is threatening 3 American cities, all, coincidentally, led by Democrats, with shutting off unspecified federal funding. Barr is treating peaceful protestors like criminals and demonizing entire cities instead of focusing on the conduct of a very few. https://t.co/cVH6bA69Ou— Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) September 21, 2020
As postal workers are shot in chicago, the union is warning it may have to halt delivery to keep its workers safe https://t.co/6A93aW7LDl— Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) September 21, 2020
Why a Never Trumper Changed Her Mind via @IChotiner https://t.co/4WOoIIwT7m— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) September 21, 2020
Just what we needed in a pandemic. The @HHSgov is at war with the @US_FDA and, for all intents and purposes, has taken over. @SecAzar is at @realDonaldTrump's command. Watch out, folks. https://t.co/jBqmMz646S @BySheilaKaplan pic.twitter.com/nR05DorIIh
By Catherine Garcia @ TheWeek.com, Sept. 20, 9:42 pm
The Bobcat fire in Los Angeles County has grown to nearly 100,000 acres, and continues to threaten the historical Mt. Wilson Observatory in the San Gabriel Mountains.
Oh look here's somebody other than pseudonymous arta on dagblog saying the same thing
Fixating on the open Supreme Court seat will provoke a culture war.
“Polarization is a well-known authoritarian tactic.” @anneapplebaum is always worth reading, this especially: https://t.co/5aatNcqBMc
WASHINGTON — A suspect who allegedly sent a letter containing the deadly poison ricin to the White House was detained trying to enter the United States from Canada, a federal law enforcement official said Sunday.
Additional information about the person was not immediately available. The suspect was detained by Customs and Border Protection agents, a federal law enforcement official said.
KENOSHA, Wis. — Eleven days before a White police officer ignited protests here by shooting a Black man seven times in the back, Porsche Bennett heard a commotion outside her house. In a neighboring backyard, she saw police taking a Black man to the ground. Out of instinct, Bennett said, she pulled out her phone.
The video she streamed to Facebook that night shows a Kenosha officer punching the handcuffed man twice in the ribs. Ordered to disperse while filming from about 15 feet away, Bennett yells: “We’re not moving until we know he’s safe!” An officer replies: “Do you want to get shot?”
Leaked documents involving about $2tn of transactions have revealed how some of the world's biggest banks have allowed criminals to move dirty money around the world.They also show how Russian oligarchs have used banks to avoid sanctions that were supposed to stop them getting their money into the West. It's the latest in a string of leaks over the past five years that have exposed secret deals, money laundering and financial crime [....]
Why is this leak different?
Ethiopia charges opposition figures with terrorism. It's a pity Ethiopia cannot get over it's ethnoracial tribal differences. This move will sow further unrest among the Oromo people. Ethiopia could set the standard for all of Africa, but it seems not. https://t.co/vF8TeZmmx6— Tarek Fatah (@TarekFatah) September 20, 2020
Op-ed by David R. Jones, Esq., President and CEO of the Community Service Society of New York (which is one of the largest if not the largest social service charities in NY) @ AmsterdamNews.com, Sept. 16
October 4th is Doomsday, the date when some of the mountain of evictions pending in New York courts can go forward. That date is a reminder that the threat of catastrophic, Depression-era homelessness is just around the corner.
"celebrating" femicide
https://www.theguardian.com/global-development/2020/sep/16/mexico-women-...
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 09/17/2020 - 5:32am
Murder hornets, falling birds, fires, pick your next 2020 pestilence
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2020/sep/16/birds-falling-out-of...
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 09/17/2020 - 5:35am
Mindless mush of Conservatism
https://digbysblog.net/2020/09/as-california-goes-9/
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 09/17/2020 - 3:35pm
the great selling point for Digby even back in the Bush years was that even though she was a self-described "progressive", she always did reality and that's why people would say what digby says
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/17/2020 - 6:05pm
read his lips! (Sheeeet, if he keeps saying this, I swear, he's gonna win fur sure)
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/17/2020 - 6:41pm
30 months federal sentence for the over 40 threatening letters and emails to head of her record label
Incels need to keep their thought crimes to themselves?
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/17/2020 - 9:59pm
Technically if they're thought crimes they *are* kept to one's self.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 09/18/2020 - 1:13am
by artappraiser on Fri, 09/18/2020 - 2:07pm
A long time gone
https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x30w3vn
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 09/18/2020 - 3:03pm
heh
Makes me wonder why he took the job! Must have a rep going in the wrong direction. Excuse sounds bogus to me, he didn't vote because he was open to being hired by anyone.
by artappraiser on Fri, 09/18/2020 - 2:12pm
Kim Klacik's a pistol, that's for sure, knows how to play culture wars cards up, down and backwards:
Black GOP candidate accuses Behar of wearing black face in heated interview
By Joe Concha - 09/18/20 02:09 PM EDT
by artappraiser on Fri, 09/18/2020 - 2:20pm
Trending on Twitter: "Get Mitch or Die Trying" It's a special ActBlue fund to aid 10 Senate candidate campaigns in order to flip the Senate
by artappraiser on Fri, 09/18/2020 - 11:05pm
no luck impeaching in Peru either:
dirty little secret: I don't know enough to opine whether that's good or bad
by artappraiser on Sat, 09/19/2020 - 12:29am
Covid is apparently making the rounds of the Canadian leadership:
by artappraiser on Sat, 09/19/2020 - 12:32am
Mr. Feeney gives it all away
https://www.theguardian.com/business/2020/sep/19/billionaire-chuck-feene...
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 09/19/2020 - 5:41am
by artappraiser on Sun, 09/20/2020 - 12:04am
suckers, funding a new bureaucratic "swamp":
game plan: get donations, spend them on high salaries and tools for those who could get more donations in order to: get more donations! From
How Trump's Billion-Dollar Campaign Lost Its Cash Advantage
Five months ago, President Trump's re-election campaign had a huge financial edge over Joseph R. Biden ,Jr.s. The Times conducted an expensive review of how the Trump team spent lavishly to show how that advantage evaporated
by artappraiser on Sun, 09/20/2020 - 8:23pm
Ratings! Everyone in teevee needs them. Trump stories furnish them:
by artappraiser on Sun, 09/20/2020 - 10:15pm
All ur privacy belong 2 us
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 09/22/2020 - 2:22pm
Vegas shooter: missed clues
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 09/22/2020 - 2:27pm