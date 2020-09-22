A Louisville cop defends his actions in the Breonna Taylor homicide

A Louisville police officer wounded during the Breonna Taylor fatal shooting emailed more than 1,000 of his colleagues Tuesday, criticizing Mayor Greg Fischer and others while defending his actions that March night.

In the six-paragraph email, Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly apologized to his fellow officers and their families and blamed the mayor as well as Public Safety Chief Amy Hess and former Louisville Metro Police Chief Steve Conrad for failing “all of us in epic proportions for their own gain and to cover their asses.”

“You DO NOT DESERVE to be in this position,” he wrote. “The position that allows thugs to get in your face and yell, curse and degrade you. Throw bricks bottles and urine on you and expect you to do nothing.”

He also warned that the department and the FBI, which he said “aren’t cops and would piss their pants if they had to hold the line,” would open civil rights investigations against officers for making a mistake during a stressful time.

“Your civil rights mean nothing,” he wrote, “but the criminal has total autonomy.”