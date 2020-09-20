Op-ed by David R. Jones, Esq., President and CEO of the Community Service Society of New York (which is one of the largest if not the largest social service charities in NY) @ AmsterdamNews.com, Sept. 16

October 4th is Doomsday, the date when some of the mountain of evictions pending in New York courts can go forward. That date is a reminder that the threat of catastrophic, Depression-era homelessness is just around the corner.

Most tenants may be covered by a federal eviction freeze through the end of the year. Gov. Andrew Cuomo can issue a new executive order, or the New York Legislature can take up legislation to extend tenant protections, such as a bill to block evictions until a year after the pandemic state of emergency ends.

Either way, the arrears are stacking up, with no end in sight. As the moratoriums disappear, the evictions will increase. Eviction is not the answer. It does not help tenants cast from their homes and thrown deeper into poverty and at greater risk of the coronavirus. And it certainly doesn’t help property owners, who face a 5.1 percent vacancy rate in Manhattan. They have bills and mortgages to pay, too, but eviction is the only tool available to them.

We need a solution, such as serious investment from the federal government, a mechanism for rent forgiveness to assist the more than 100 million people nationwide at risk of eviction and cash-on-the-barrelhead relief for both renters and landlords. The $100 Billion Emergency Rental Assistance and Rental Market Stabilization Act, passed by the House of Representatives as part of the Heroes Act, offers hope to renters [....]