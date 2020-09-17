    Stuff-a-licious!!!

    By PeraclesPlease on Thu, 09/17/2020 - 4:34am |

    "celebrating" femicide

    https://www.theguardian.com/global-development/2020/sep/16/mexico-women-...


    by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 09/17/2020 - 5:32am

    Murder hornets, falling birds, fires, pick your next 2020 pestilence

    https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2020/sep/16/birds-falling-out-of...


    by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 09/17/2020 - 5:35am

    Mindless mush of Conservatism

    https://digbysblog.net/2020/09/as-california-goes-9/


    by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 09/17/2020 - 3:35pm

    the great selling point for Digby even back in the Bush years was that even though she was a self-described "progressive", she always did reality and that's why people would say what digby says


    by artappraiser on Thu, 09/17/2020 - 6:05pm

    read his lips! (Sheeeet, if he keeps saying this, I swear, he's gonna win fur sure)


    by artappraiser on Thu, 09/17/2020 - 6:41pm

    30 months federal sentence for the over 40 threatening letters and emails to head of her record label

    ...“Too often, we have seen the consequences of ignoring signs of escalating violent behavior by some individuals,” U.S. Attorney Don Cochran said when charges were first filed in September 2018. “The attention given to this matter by our law enforcement partners and the resulting federal charges we have brought should serve to prevent a future tragic event.”...

    Incels need to keep their thought crimes to themselves? 


    by artappraiser on Thu, 09/17/2020 - 9:59pm

    Technically if they're thought crimes they *are* kept to one's self.


    by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 09/18/2020 - 1:13am


    by artappraiser on Fri, 09/18/2020 - 2:07pm

    A long time gone

    https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x30w3vn


    by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 09/18/2020 - 3:03pm

    heh

    JUST IN: Trump campaign manager didn't vote in 2016 election https://t.co/TKjOHOD1jx pic.twitter.com/aN125xrf2h

    — The Hill (@thehill) September 18, 2020

    Makes me wonder why he took the job! Must have a rep going in the wrong direction. Excuse sounds bogus to me, he didn't vote because he was open to being hired by anyone.


    by artappraiser on Fri, 09/18/2020 - 2:12pm

    Kim Klacik's a pistol, that's for sure, knows how to play culture wars cards up, down and backwards:

    Black GOP candidate accuses Behar of wearing black face in heated interview

    By Joe Concha - 09/18/20 02:09 PM EDT

    An interview on ABC's "The View" became heated on Friday after Maryland GOP congressional candidate Kim Klacik accused co-host Joy Behar of wearing blackface.

    At the start of Klacik's interview with Behar, the GOP candidate asked if she was speaking to "the same Joy that paraded around in black face." 

    “Is this Joy speaking?” Klacik said after Behar pressed her about President Trump's coronavirus response.

    “The same Joy that paraded around in blackface not too long ago?”

    A photo of Behar swept social media in 2019 that depicted the comedian, who was in her 20s at the time of the photo, dressed for Halloween as a "beautiful African woman." The photo drew scrutiny, and on the morning show Behar and her other co-hosts did not address the issue, according to The Washington Post.

    "That’s not true. Excuse me — excuse me! The Black community had my back," Behar said. "They know that that was not blackface. That was an homage. Oh, please."

    "The Black community has my back as well," Klacik replied.

    "The Black community has your back? The Black community has your back?" co-host Sunny Hostin then interjected. "The Black community did not vote for you. The Black community did not vote for you. What planet are you living on? What planet are you living on?"

    "Sunny, can I speak? It was during a special election while we were still under lockdown—" Klacik explained before getting cut off by Hostin [....]


    by artappraiser on Fri, 09/18/2020 - 2:20pm

    Trending on Twitter: "Get Mitch or Die Trying" It's a special ActBlue fund to aid 10 Senate candidate campaigns in order to flip the Senate


    by artappraiser on Fri, 09/18/2020 - 11:05pm

    no luck impeaching in Peru either:

    dirty little secret: I don't know enough to opine whether that's good or bad


    by artappraiser on Sat, 09/19/2020 - 12:29am

    Covid is apparently making the rounds of the Canadian leadership:


    by artappraiser on Sat, 09/19/2020 - 12:32am

    Mr. Feeney gives it all away

    https://www.theguardian.com/business/2020/sep/19/billionaire-chuck-feene...


    by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 09/19/2020 - 5:41am


    by artappraiser on Sun, 09/20/2020 - 12:04am

    suckers, funding a new bureaucratic "swamp":

    [...] Under Mr. Parscale, more than $350 million — almost half of the $800 million spent — went to fund-raising operations, as no expense was spared in finding new donors online. The campaign assembled a big and well-paid staff and housed the team at a cavernous, well-appointed office in the Virginia suburbs; outsize legal bills were treated as campaign costs [....]

    “If you spend $800 million and you’re 10 points behind, I think you’ve got to answer the question ‘What was the game plan?’” said Ed Rollins, a veteran Republican strategist who runs a small pro-Trump super PAC, and who accused Mr. Parscale of spending “like a drunken sailor.” [....]

    game plan: get donations, spend them on high salaries and tools for those who could get more donations in order to: get more donations! From

    How Trump's Billion-Dollar Campaign Lost Its Cash Advantage

    Five months ago, President Trump's re-election campaign had a huge financial edge over Joseph R. Biden ,Jr.s. The Times conducted an expensive review of how the Trump team spent lavishly to show how that advantage evaporated


    by artappraiser on Sun, 09/20/2020 - 8:23pm

    Ratings! Everyone in teevee needs them. Trump stories furnish them:


    by artappraiser on Sun, 09/20/2020 - 10:15pm

    All ur privacy belong 2 us


    by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 09/22/2020 - 2:22pm

    Vegas shooter: missed clues


    by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 09/22/2020 - 2:27pm

    Ocasio-Cortez publicly disagrees with Feinstein about the filibuster:

    Sen. Feinstein’s protection of the filibuster is unjust & unacceptable.

    The filibuster wasn’t made w/ purpose. It‘s the result of an accident in rulebook revision & bloomed as a cherished tool of segregationists.

    Now it empowers minority rule. That’s not “special,” it’s unjust. https://t.co/anKwCSbQWb

    — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 22, 2020

    by artappraiser on Tue, 09/22/2020 - 8:53pm

    This struck me immediately as an absolutely fabulous choice. As even though Mayor Pete is an out gay liberal and Pence is nearly the opposite on the sociopolitical spectrum, they have very similar personalities and speaking styles! (Even physique.) And Pete would of course know Pence's arguments up down and backwards:

     


    by artappraiser on Wed, 09/23/2020 - 1:02am

    Come on, we know Pence is closeted & Mother's just a beard.


    by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 09/23/2020 - 3:36am


    by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 09/23/2020 - 11:33am

