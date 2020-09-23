Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
A grand jury indicted a former Louisville police officer on Wednesday for wanton endangerment during a botched drug raid that led to the death of Breonna Taylor in March. No charges were announced against the other two officers who fired shots, and no one was charged for causing her death.
The three-count indictment concerns Brett Hankison, a detective at the time, who fired into the sliding glass patio door and window of Ms. Taylor’s apartment building, both of which were covered with blinds, in violation of a department policy that requires officers to have a line of sight.
He is the only one of the three officers who was dismissed from the force, with a termination letter stating that he showed “an extreme indifference to the value of human life.”
In a news conference following the announcement of the grand jury’s decision, Kentucky’s attorney general, Daniel Cameron, said, “The decision before my office is not to decide if the loss of Breonna Taylor’s life was a tragedy — the answer to that question is unequivocally yes,” he said.
He added, “The pain people are feeling is understandable. I deeply care about the value and sanctity of human life, which deserves protection, and in this case a human life was lost,” he said, and went on to say: “My job was to put emotions aside and determine if criminal violations of state law resulted in the loss of her life.”
Comments
Not an unexpected result.
Interpretation: You can be murdered by police in your own home and the police will not be charged with homicide.
The Louisville PD did not improve their image.
They ended, no-knock warrants.
The Louisville officers said they actually knocked on the door.
The survivor says that he didn't hear them announce.
Nothing has changed if the scenario repeated itself.
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 09/23/2020 - 2:10pm
"Louisville’s new measure will require law enforcement authorities to knock on an entry door and announce themselves as having a search warrant. “Absent exigent circumstances, wait a minimum of 15 seconds or for a reasonable amount of time for occupants to answer the door, whichever is greater, before entering the premises,” it says.". link
" exigent circumstances "
"15 seconds?"
"or a reasonable amount of time?"
The new ordinance is a joke. Unless someone's life is known to be in danger:
searches are done in daylight. if no answer to knocking get key from manager if a rental apartment, or house. if no key available, officers return later and repeat, leaving premises under observation to ensure no contraband is moved out.
by NCD on Wed, 09/23/2020 - 2:34pm
Any powdered drug can be dumped in the tub and washed down the drain in some minutes. Even pills can be flushed down the toilet though it would take a little longer. Cops would never find large quantities of drugs under your plan. Now I favor legalization of all drugs, but if we're going to continue the "war on drugs" we have to have no knock or short time entrance warrants
by ocean-kat on Wed, 09/23/2020 - 3:11pm
There was no evidence there were drugs in her apartment. There was no evidence she was dealing drugs. A drug dealer was her ex boyfriend, the cops thought there could be, but had no proof and did not find, drugs in her apartment. A cop on surveillance of the apartment didn't pay attention enough to know she was not alone. Another sprayed her apartment with gunfire from outside, he was charged. This operation was not worth risking a life for a hunch.
It is likely the case that a raid on a known drug stash house where the drug dealer is armed may be best handled by bashing the door in at night, but I would imagine by far the most drug confiscations by weight in most police departments are not done in the middle of the night targeting small time operators and going in with guns drawn in the middle of the night. That is risky escalation for a common, non-violent crime.
If a suspect flushed drugs down as drain, so what? It's small time bs.
by NCD on Wed, 09/23/2020 - 3:29pm
Yes this was a series of mistakes that resulted in a tragic outcome. But I'm sure if we had a complete accounting we'd find that the vast majority of no knock warrants result in finding large quantities of drugs. We should be honest about what making policy based on a mistake will do to that vast majority of cases.
If a suspect flushed drugs down as drain, so what? It's small time bs.
There in lies the disagreement. Many people don't think it's small time bs. If they did drugs would be legal and we wouldn't have this "war on drugs."The unintended consequence of your plan to protect the lives caused by a small number of mistakes is that it will be easier to get away with selling drugs illegally. The problem with illegal drugs is it funnels large amounts of money into the hands of some of the most violent people in our society. Your plan may save a few lives but will fund an increase in violence over all.
by ocean-kat on Wed, 09/23/2020 - 3:57pm
The civil suit outcome makes a lot of sense in the context of your interpretation of the case. It is the same as when a surgeon makes an egregious mistake and loss of life results. Where it is a terrible mistake that one must pay for/make reparations for, but not intentional anything. When that happens, everyone does not conclude: defund all surgery!
by artappraiser on Wed, 09/23/2020 - 4:08pm
All I have to say is that I'd do everything in my power to avoid serving on that grand jury if called to a voir dire.
by artappraiser on Wed, 09/23/2020 - 3:40pm
The Beeb, with no axe to grind except understanding what's going on with those crazy Americans now, has easy to access video of the State Attorney General's statement:
P.S. It appears he's black! Who'd a thunk it? Crazy Americans...
by artappraiser on Wed, 09/23/2020 - 3:53pm
Police do not provide full details on no-knock warrants. A 2014 study suggested that 36% of no-knock warrants did not find drugs in drug search cases.
https://www.pbs.org/newshour/politics/the-war-on-drugs-gave-rise-to-no-knock-warrants-breonna-taylors-death-could-end-them
Breonna Taylor was killed in a search that had a 36% chance of coming up empty handed based on available national data. We don't know if Louisville numbers are worse given the haphazard methods used to obtain the warrant.
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 09/23/2020 - 4:48pm