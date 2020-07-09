Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
For those of you who don't know yet, I'll be launching a website next week that should help shed a whole lot of light on Critical Social Justice. Getting excited to show you some of what I've been working in for the last few months.https://t.co/mgEe1wFSpj— James Lindsay, being effective again (@ConceptualJames) February 22, 2020
Between New Discourses and Cynical Theories, it's going to be a good year for explaining what's going on with Wokeness and helping people understand what it is.https://t.co/wVQYt2SsDQ— James Lindsay, being effective again (@ConceptualJames) February 22, 2020
Wealthy home buyers are spending big on air filtration systems — while wildfire smoke contributes to acute illnesses in low-income areas. @SamAugustDean reports: https://t.co/Ik85WuJA6d— Los Angeles Times (@latimes) September 23, 2020
There’s a reason Dems leaders aren’t leaning into possibility of adding judges to SCOTUS: they might not have votes to do it.
A growing number of D candidates in competitive Senate races say they are unlikely to support expanding the court
w @JamesArkin https://t.co/zfm2O5Wmum
According to sources in the Republican Party at the state and national levels, the Trump campaign is discussing contingency plans to bypass election results and appoint loyal electors in battleground states where Republicans hold the legislative majority. With a justification based on claims of rampant fraud, Trump would ask state legislators to set aside the popular vote and exercise their power to choose a slate of electors directly.
“People will hate-read things, but they won’t hate-pay things.” https://t.co/OXlfWUzAgB— Ben Smith (@benyt) September 23, 2020
Dr. Birx has told people around her that she is "distressed" with the direction of the task force, describing the situation as nightmarish and adding she is not certain how much longer she can serve in her position via @acosta https://t.co/FeWc1c3XDv— Ryan Struyk (@ryanstruyk) September 23, 2020
A grand jury indicted a former Louisville police officer on Wednesday for wanton endangerment during a botched drug raid that led to the death of Breonna Taylor in March. No charges were announced against the other two officers who fired shots, and no one was charged for causing her death.
The three-count indictment concerns Brett Hankison, a detective at the time, who fired into the sliding glass patio door and window of Ms. Taylor’s apartment building, both of which were covered with blinds, in violation of a department policy that requires officers to have a line of sight.
He is the only one of the three officers who was dismissed from the force, with a termination letter stating that he showed “an extreme indifference to the value of human life.”
WASHINGTON — An election-year investigation by Senate Republicans into corruption allegations against Joseph R. Biden Jr., the Democratic presidential nominee, and his son, Hunter, involving Ukraine found no evidence of improper influence or wrongdoing by the former vice president, bringing to a close a highly politicized inquiry its leaders had hoped would tarnish President Trump’s rival.
LA Sheriff issued a challenge to LeBron James
So last week, when Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva took a break from attempting to reinstate former deputies accused of domestic violence in order to issue a challenge to King James, the three-time NBA champion wasn’t going for it.
The protests are moving into white residential neighborhoods, where activists demand that people choose a side.
Struggle sessions come to the suburbs; NYT: Some Protests Against Police Brutality Take a More Confrontational Approach https://t.co/L7L4vAcbAe— Jefferson Flanders (@JeffersFlanders) September 22, 2020
The family of David "Ya Ya" McAtee — a 53-year-old Black man shot and killed by a National Guard soldier while he stood in the doorway of his barbeque stand in Louisville, Ky. — is filing a wrongful death lawsuit. https://t.co/M6NMgbbKSH— NPR (@NPR) September 22, 2020
House passes spending bill to avoid government shutdown, sends it to Senate https://t.co/z4UgTcLRKG— CNBC (@CNBC) September 23, 2020
The pandemic led to nation-wide school closures in more than 190 countries in April. With learning moving online, this has accelerated the growth of education technology. CNBC’s @_karengilchrist speaks to entrepreneurs in the multibillion-dollar learning experiment. (via @CNBCi) pic.twitter.com/i1UvJAMVWt
Many thought airfares would spike in the age of coronavirus. That's not happening yet https://t.co/pHWQprrg1h— CNBC (@CNBC) September 23, 2020
Industry experts point to an unusually high loan delinquency rate among hotel borrowers as a sign that more closures are likely to follow.https://t.co/wkg6FxTHxc— Los Angeles Times (@latimes) September 20, 2020
Scoop: Meadows puts agencies on notice about staff shake-up https://t.co/wGzAqocfcZ— Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) September 22, 2020
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/24/2020 - 11:10pm
George Floyd was a felon, but it seems in his last 7 years out of prison, he made good on his effort to reform (based on Wikipedia) He shouldn't be lionized not should he be demonized. And it always makes me uncomfortable when someone references Thomas Sowell, who always came across as a superficial partisan hack, though I haven't read him in a decade.
ETA: ugh, case in point
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/25/2020 - 1:57am
Point taken. But at the same time, I want academics who are always looking at what all colleagues are writing. I do appreciate Anon's challenge here. Perhaps he's sympathetic to Sowell type thinking, so what? Being sympathetic is not the same thing as the almost hysterical acceptance of woke-a-tude that's happening all at once. Which I think Anon. describes well. On Twitter, I am seeing the only ones brave enough to challenge using their name in public are safe Pulitzer winner types like Annette Gordon-Reed. It takes that kind of power to be able to challenge the tide in the history -biz, everyone else is cowed, even those with tenure.
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/25/2020 - 2:09am
Overall it was very well written, and I agreed with much. I pointed out 2 things that detracted from it in my eyes. Sorry I didn't make that clear. Yes, I support the diversity of ideas in academia and elsewhere. I'm a bundle of contradictions myself - how could I not love that? (I also left off his/her petty use of 'Democrat' as an adjective) (Sowell is a rather autocratic thinker, so imitating him would be jumping from the woke pan into the alt-right fire - not an improvement in my eyes - whereas respecting/being interested in some of his ideas is just investing in the market or casino of ideas, wherever the chips may lie - certainly there's more nuance and spectrum to our analysis and intellectual offerings than two (literally) violent extremes?
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/25/2020 - 2:33am
Happened to see a Sowell article praising this book "Injustice" from 2011, and I think it was one of those bellwether events in how the right would deal with race and the justice department (along with voter fraud hype, but the former is more important to today's QAnon fighting "leftwing racists"). Not the heavily sock-puppeted 5-star reviews.
https://www.amazon.com/gp/aw/reviews/1596982772/ref=cm_cr_dp_mb_top?ie=UTF8
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 08/29/2020 - 4:00am
On the author of "Injustice", J. Christian Adams.
And
https://lawandcrime.com/high-profile/fmr-trump-voting-commission-official-forced-to-apologize-for-falsely-accusing-people-of-voter-fraud/
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 09/07/2020 - 8:03am
Heather Mac Donald:
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/26/2020 - 12:49am
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/26/2020 - 11:59pm
just one typical example of "the tide" I see on my Twitter feed oriented towards humanities in academia-I see this kind of thing day in, day out from institutions allover the western world, it's a flood, as in "be there or be square":
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/31/2020 - 5:38pm
Interesting excerpt from The Politics of Riots by Cathy Young, illustrating how easy it these days to convince a Senator into censoring his normal plain spoken sensible statements because they don't coincide with Critical Race theory:
This is how it affects politics: they don't say the things they used to, they just censor themselves, on advice of some aide who is hip to current political correctness. It's better if they're not sure the politically correct will like it, to just shut up. Because one thing they do understand is how activitists use social media to draw attention of the extreme believers.
This is how it works in academia too. Many who are doing it are not believers, they're just chicken. I've known some who say what they feel when they retire and are free to be honest about it.
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/01/2020 - 5:55pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 09/05/2020 - 10:50pm
Chloe S. Valdary, been following her for a while, brave independent thinker, calling out Kendi when he criticizes Trump as pot calling the kettle black:
by artappraiser on Sun, 09/06/2020 - 11:21pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 09/06/2020 - 11:38pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/07/2020 - 12:01am
The op-ed kinda weirdly falls off - is he afraid to get into specifics?
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 09/07/2020 - 12:52am
better than nothing (admit I have bigotry of low expectations from leftie intelligentsia on this front)
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/07/2020 - 1:09am
more ruminations on the Jessica Krug story:
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/07/2020 - 3:51pm
Didn't Fred Trump pretend to be Swedish to not scare away Jewish tenants? Which is an unfortunate bit of racism, but if your people just wiped out another people, there might be these little knock-on effects, especially when you act like a ravenous inhuman Teuton.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 09/07/2020 - 5:14pm
Good story I didn't know.
Got me thinking about how a WASP friend married to a Jew and they both kept their religions,he explained the stereotype to me about the "culcha" this way--it's not so much a victim thing, rather they celebrate suffering, everything's about celebrating suffering and subsequent deliverance from it by their own power of will/faith. I.E.,what doesn't break you makes you stronger. Almost like suffering should be welcomed.
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/07/2020 - 6:21pm
"It is impossible to achieve your goals without suffering" - J.G. Bennett (teachings of Gurdjieff)
Whether you respect the suffering as being the hurdle to struggle through for next stage enlightenment, or worship suffering itself like monks self-flagellation are 2 different approaches.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 09/07/2020 - 7:00pm
Even better family rituals
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8662377/The-families-dig-dead-relatives.html
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 09/07/2020 - 7:07pm
two new to me, haven't listened yet:
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/07/2020 - 5:03am
Abolish the concept of race? The first thing we do when we open our eyes Day 0 is start to identify the features that make Mom Mom and Dad Dad, and file those characteristics in our tiny "this is good" box. Visual, smell, voice/sound, touch... It's largely subconscious in our pre-literate days. As the Catholics say, "give us your babies til they're 5, they're ours forever". Except by 2 you're already programmed on race to a large degree.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 09/07/2020 - 6:23am
Identity politics was fine when it was white identity politics, White politics was considered national politics. When blacks and other minorities began looking out for their specie interests, identify politics magically became something horrific.
There was an article by Thomas Sowell above. He does the lazy scholarship of saying Bull Connor was a Democrat. He then pretends that a shift in racial politics between the parties has not occurred.
Sowell says
As if Republicans have not perfected voter suppression as an art. Trump is even willing to destroy the post office. Sowell is trapped in the past.
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 09/07/2020 - 8:35am
Look 5 posts up - there's a black son with white father. They're a family unit. We like the uplifting stories more than the hate-filled recriminations. Hey, they might even vote different - but it doesn't matter - they've got the vibe. More family clips, less street vandalism. People's Lives do Matter - the focus on BLM is out of necessity, an observable need, an imbalance. Turn that attention into a reverse Injustice, there'll be well-deserved pushback. Respect is earned, and needs to be maintained.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 09/07/2020 - 9:03am
Wow. I had completely forgotten about Barack Obama, Kamala Harris, Halle Berry, etc.
Edit to add:
The upbeat stories are nice, glad you like them.
Many are angry
Most are not creating chaos in the streets.
You don't get to set the criteria
BLM does not have to address "black on black crime"
The Rochester police department is being reformed in front of our eyes
Mental illness cases will, at some point, no longer be the sole responsibility of the police
Baby steps.
Reform will happen whether you require upbeat stories or not.
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 09/07/2020 - 10:09am
I post whatever the fuck I want - it's not "setting the criteria" - it's my opinion or whimsy. But I do hope it bothers you.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 09/07/2020 - 3:12pm
Doesn't bother me
Reform will happen without your input
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 09/07/2020 - 8:30pm
May or may not happen w/o your long weird pedantic lists
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 09/07/2020 - 10:56pm
What an absurdly arrogant answer, as if you have a crystal ball. Do you also predict a pandemic and the fall of the world economy? You are absolutely sure "reform" will happen, whatever that is. The problem is others like you are absolutely sure of a fall into a dystopian tribal stone age of small armed camps fighting for food like in The Walking Dead.
I asked you once if you could please stay off this thread. I am asking again.
This thread is not for debating politics or countering the work of people I post on it.
It's for me and others who are interested in knowing more about the independent thinkers who are challenging woke culture.
I don't give a damn that you don't like them!!! I really don't care what you think. I am interested in what THEY think. I may not agree with them, it doesn't matter, I'm still interested in what they think.
I am rarely interested in what rmrd thinks, what he thinks just irritates me as it is often off topic and includes arguing with straw men and activisit political mindset.
I don't want to be dragged into arguing about it like you just did to use for the umpteenth time. This thread is NOT ABOUT ACTIVISM, JUST THE OPPOSITE. It's analytical. THERE SHOULD BE NOTHING TO ARGUE ABOUT EXCEPT THE INTERPRETATION OF WHAT THE QUOTED SAID. NOT "for or against". Just interpretation, and offering more.
Please stay off of it and start your own thread if you want to argue about something on it . As I said before, this is for my own personal use and those who share the interest.
I give a fuck if you consider any of these people your enemy because of their ideas. Doesn't interest me in the least when you do.
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/07/2020 - 11:47pm
The Rochester police department is being transformed. Those are the words of the mayor, She said that involving social services in police calls for mental issues was a possibility. I was repeating what Mayor Lovely said at her public press conference. She said it would take time, but that the wheels were turning. Go back and listen to the press conference.
https://www.npr.org/sections/live-updates-protests-for-racial-justice/2020/09/07/910439021/rochester-mayor-promises-police-reforms-after-protests-over-daniel-prudes-death
I did not think pointing out what the mayor said was out of bounds.
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 09/07/2020 - 11:57pm
AA
I took the time to listen to the podcast and posted my impressions.
I listen to Blogginheads with Glenn Loury and John McWhorter
As I noted, I listened to the podcast with Loury, Hughes, McWhorter, Chatterton Williams, Kmele, et. al.
I don't consider them enemies
McWhorter is clear that he is voting for Biden. He is writing a book on racism and is writing from the perspective that Biden is going to win
Loury is clear that he is a contrarian.
In fact Loury's own son points out that if too many people agree with his father, he takes the other side.
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 09/08/2020 - 12:14am
Boy oh boy, you are not going to be very happy when you don't have Trump's co-option of identity politics to kick around any more. Because Biden's a uniter, not a divider.
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/07/2020 - 1:24pm
Not gonna be disappointed. This is obviously not just about Trump
https://fivethirtyeight.com/features/if-talking-about-race-hurts-democrats-why-is-biden-so-far-ahead/
Kamala Harris
https://www.politico.com/story/2018/08/03/kamala-harris-netroots-identity-politics-762254
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 09/07/2020 - 3:02pm
related Biden cartoon:
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/07/2020 - 6:29pm
Tends to be a gathering of the same people
Kmele was in a podcast with Loury, Hughes, McWhorter, Hughes, Chatterton Williams, etc.
Argument is that we shouldn't focus on race
Then Iman tells us that African immigrants do better than Caribbean immigrants in Britain
We shouldn't lump people together as Black
How did we get that information if we were not looking at tribes?
The discussion continues that it is a great horror to look at race
Never address how we deal with different levels of care despite identical illnesses and insurance, etc.
I see a mirror image of Robin Di Angelo and Ibram Kendi
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 09/07/2020 - 11:19pm
George Wallace would like it:
by artappraiser on Wed, 09/09/2020 - 1:17am
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/10/2020 - 1:48pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 09/11/2020 - 4:49pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 09/12/2020 - 7:07pm
Helen Pluckrose on Twitter: "Humour Warning. The thing I am about to retweet is a joke about an aspect of the bizarre cultural situation we currently find ourselves in. Please prepare your brain to receive it as such." / Twitter
by EmmaZahn on Sun, 09/13/2020 - 9:58am
heh the little kid's face is the best thing! Way better than a lot of the stock gifs I've seen people use to express the same reaction
by artappraiser on Sun, 09/13/2020 - 2:41pm
Black people wondering why white people coopted zombies.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 09/13/2020 - 4:27pm
Here are people getting into the music and dancing with abandon. I think that's great but people bound up with and inhibited by socially acceptable behavior laugh at it. Ken Wilber would call this type of undifferentiated union of body and mind the Centaur level, where the ego is not separated from the body directing and riding it like one rides a horse but one with it as a centaur is one creature. Mind and body are one.
A good primer on Wilber's theory of consciousness and the many "splits" that need/could be unified is No Boundary. A more comprehensive description is laid out in The Spectrum of Consciousness.
by ocean-kat on Sun, 09/13/2020 - 5:32pm
idk, the older man may have been dancing with abandon but other man and the woman looked more like they were dancing with a sort of primitive ritual intent, particularly the woman. Was she casting a spell? invoking spirits? Whatever. Obviously, neither was to that manner born. The incongruence of that and how out of place and time it was is what made it both amusing and interesting. Also, the young boy's reaction. :)
by EmmaZahn on Sun, 09/13/2020 - 5:51pm
the young boy's reaction.
His reaction to what he perceives as weird when in my opinion seeing and being weird should be the norm.We are after all unique individuals. The reaction to this reminds me of the, probably apocryphal, story of scientists painting a monkey blue and putting him in a cage with other monkeys. They tore him to shreds.
We're all wearing a costume, usually of the most banal and repetitive nature. That's what I find bizarre. Rarely is anyone willing to risk being a blue monkey because the reaction from everyone will always be like that young boy's. If we're lucky.
by ocean-kat on Sun, 09/13/2020 - 6:03pm
story of scientists painting a monkey blue and putting him in a cage with other monkeys. They tore him to shreds.
Quite simply that's an example of a major cancellation for not following tribal norms.
I always thought that the one very special thing about the combo of democracy and capitalism is that individualism is celebrated.
The boy's reaction is that of shock and awe of children learning things are not what they thought they were, and it's funny for that reason. Learning not to make presumptions.
by artappraiser on Sun, 09/13/2020 - 6:19pm
they were dancing with a sort of primitive ritual intent, particularly the woman.
It's all a ritual, whatever the style. Whether it's Classical or Romantic as defined and explored in Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance, or Classical and Improvised in Jazz. Is the "I" directing the body to move or is the music dancing the body. Either can be good but they are different. One can dance with abandon within the confines of a style. In this case what you categorize as primitive ritual intent.Isn't the problem that you find her ritual intent outside the norm? Isn't all of this dancing with ritual intent?
by ocean-kat on Sun, 09/13/2020 - 7:00pm
One of my all time favorite YouTube videos! Thanks.
About the other stuff: me thinks we are talking past one another so I'm done.
by EmmaZahn on Sun, 09/13/2020 - 7:13pm
we are talking past one another
I expected we would. That's why I almost never talk about it.
by ocean-kat on Sun, 09/13/2020 - 7:24pm
I may try again tomorrow. Need to sleep now.
by EmmaZahn on Sun, 09/13/2020 - 7:42pm
Even before critical race theory--there was a ideology problem:
by artappraiser on Sun, 09/13/2020 - 6:32pm
Read this and consider it's implications in solving social problems using automated tech (or pick your own fav area: the Unbearable Lightness of Art Research?)
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 09/14/2020 - 1:02am
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/14/2020 - 4:10am
nor anything to learn. History is the landscape of revealing mistakes and atrocities. Pol Pot tried to wipe the slate clean with Return To Year Zero. That didn't work out too well - a Nazi-sized atrocity less than 30 years later.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 09/14/2020 - 4:34am
I know I keep saying this, but George Wallace would like things saira rao's way
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/14/2020 - 5:20am
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/14/2020 - 4:28pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/14/2020 - 4:35pm
https://www.campusreform.org/?ID=15679
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 09/14/2020 - 4:39pm
https://www.bbc.com/pidgin
For real, not a joke.
by EmmaZahn on Tue, 09/15/2020 - 2:10pm
from an interesting twitter thread
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/14/2020 - 5:19pm
Harper's Editor Christopher Beha on "The Letter" for their October 2020 issue:
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/14/2020 - 5:55pm
this particular wokee invention not very welcome among intended:
About One-in-Four U.S. Hispanics Have Heard of Latinx, but Just 3% Use It
Young Hispanic women among the most likely to use the term
By Luis Noe Bustamante, Lauren Mora and Mark Hugo Lopez @ PewResearch.org, Aug. 11
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/15/2020 - 2:59am
They can be re-educated
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 09/15/2020 - 3:44am
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/15/2020 - 6:30am
KINGS COLLEGE | Faculty of Arts & Humanities | English | Modules |
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/15/2020 - 2:29pm
Methinks taking fencing and crew might serve them just as well, plus they get in shape.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 09/16/2020 - 6:35am
It's insulting the way you're trivializing the pirate life style. They'd have to drink substantial quantities of rum as well.
by ocean-kat on Wed, 09/16/2020 - 12:41pm
*After* the meets. Strict training regs. This ain't a schooner off floating around in the Caribbean just sipping fancy rum drinks. Something has to separate the tourists from the salty sailors.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 09/16/2020 - 4:39pm
Aye, attacking the colonialist system with anarchist seizure of valuable goods is hard serious work, matey, and just like with other mind-altering substances, best that the dealer not sample too much of the booty.
by artappraiser on Wed, 09/16/2020 - 4:50pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 09/16/2020 - 2:45am
Corporatism was amoral - who woulda thunk.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 09/16/2020 - 6:47am
Calvin Robinson in the UK. Seems like a very astute young man who instinctively realizes Trump identity politics when it's invading his country:
by artappraiser on Wed, 09/16/2020 - 4:32pm
Nor the nonsense that taking a knee insults the troops and the flag, and that stopping police from using illegal chokeholds or other forms of torture on black suspects is a detraction from our precious sports? Sure, more whites die from police abuse than blacks, but there's a long tradition of rather sick exhibitionism in mistreating blacks, as well as the standard tactic of "arrest the nearest black guy" in whatever situation. The Sandra Bland case was a perfect example - middle of the day, broad boulevard, no signs of drugs or guns or other contraband, no crimes being committed, out-of-state woman coming from a job interview, no need to harass a driver, but still the cop did.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 09/16/2020 - 7:21pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 09/16/2020 - 6:05pm
this elaboration strikes me as: could have been quite useful in certain past Dagblog discussions:
by artappraiser on Wed, 09/16/2020 - 6:12pm
Mujanovic, as introduced in this twitter thread, struck me as an idiot. He uses extreme examples along with hostile accusations as if they apply to everyone he is describing as part of a group.
The following text is a review by Danijela Dolenec of the new book by Jasmin Mujanović Hunger and Fury: The crisis of democracy in the Balkans (C Hurst & Co Publishers Ltd, 2018). Dolenec, a member of the editorial board of the Croatian Political Science Review, is currently a visiting scholar at the Nuffield College, University of Oxford, UK. She presented her review of Mujanović’s book as an invited discussant at the book launch event on 24th January 2018 at St. Anthony’s College in Oxford, UK. Dolenec’s generously informed critical reading of the book moves further the debate about the democratic transformation of the Balkans.
The sumation paragraph:
In Mujanović’s political vision for the region, emerging civil society actors should be helped by the liberal international community to take power and become the new elite that will govern these societies in a more participatory manner than the kleptocratic elites who are in place now. He is therefore rehearsing a familiar argument for bringing democracy to backward societies, and in this aspect his discussion comes close to conservativism. This is further accentuated by the fact that he declaratively takes on an explicitly anti-Orientalist stance, but the dramatic style of his book relies heavily on metaphors of blood and soil, evoking emotions of fury, chaos, trauma, fear and despair. He portrays the Balkans as a ‘social time bomb with a short fuse and in search of a light’ (p.136) where ‘it seems only a matter of time before some enterprising revanchist pulls that trigger or lights this fuse on the region as a whole’ (p.139). Not only does this language perpetuate the Orientalist image of the Balkans as the powder keg of Europe, but it situates the discussion about social movements within conservative functionalist approaches to social movements that portray mass mobilizations as irrational mobs, born of despair and capable only of disruption and chaos.
by A Guy Called LULU on Wed, 09/16/2020 - 11:31pm
Whoops, forgot the link.
by A Guy Called LULU on Wed, 09/16/2020 - 11:45pm
From my time in the Balkans, "bargaining with corrupt elites" is a good summation. The EU is not an occupying power - it is a club with standards and benefits. Yet if it doesn't insist on standards, as frequently happens in the more backwards new member parts of the EU, along with turning accession for prospects into a drawn out game of maintaining the status quo (whereas Russia and China and Turkey are less hands-off), it can result in a *relative* disaster (yes, people in the Balkans see themselves as more important than they are - get used to it)
https://www.e-ir.info/2018/09/26/review-hunger-and-fury-the-crisis-of-de...
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 09/17/2020 - 1:57am
this is great, someone actually trying to do something to counteract all the woke agitprop in school curricula and get students to thimk:
by artappraiser on Wed, 09/16/2020 - 8:32pm
cartoon to think about, not get mad at:
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/17/2020 - 2:23am
Background from 2014-we’re all a little like RT America:
When think tanks are in the tank
By Jonathan H. Adler Contributor, The Volokh Conspiracy @ WashingtonPost.com, March 9, 2014
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/17/2020 - 7:04pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 09/20/2020 - 2:44am
by artappraiser on Sun, 09/20/2020 - 2:48am
by artappraiser on Sun, 09/20/2020 - 2:53am
by artappraiser on Sun, 09/20/2020 - 2:57am
I haven't agreed to those rules. I think the theft of the election by Bush and Trump is a bigger part of the so called delegitimization of liberal democracy by the left than is discussed. I'm not alone and it's not just far left people like me. In 2000 was working in home repair, painting, construction, for some of the richest democrats in Philadelphia. High powered lawyers and doctors living in these hundreds of years old mansions. Gore's lost really affected these establishment people. I remember one of these lawyers saying to me a few weeks after Gore conceded, "I'm surprised how angry I am about this. I can't let it go."
I was in AZ by the time Hillary lost so I don't know how that affected them. But if they were that angry about a small popular vote win by Gore I can imagine how a 3 million popular vote win by Hillary affected them.
by ocean-kat on Sun, 09/20/2020 - 3:28am
I imagine the 8 years of Bush & co acting like he win a mandate pretty well rubbed the salt in the wounds even before Hillary's was stolen. And Roger Stone was behind both. No wonder he got a pardon.
Andrew should read the news more. Russia and voter suppression were and are real. Mueller redactions were released last week for more confirmation.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 09/20/2020 - 4:25am
4 Assange pardon attempts
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 09/20/2020 - 11:21am
Election (in)Security - access w anon tab if needed
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 09/20/2020 - 4:37am
One old independent-minded warrior has just been lost:
by artappraiser on Sun, 09/20/2020 - 2:21pm
yes, just say no to woke math:
by artappraiser on Sun, 09/20/2020 - 6:10pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 09/20/2020 - 5:48pm
no kidding. I'd say more than a whiff:
by artappraiser on Sun, 09/20/2020 - 10:59pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 09/20/2020 - 11:38pm
I noted the words of Stanley Crouch about Janes Baldwin and race. I always viewed Baldwin as speaking directly about race. He commented about police brutality and the need for white people to keep blacks who protested in their place.
https://www.pbs.org/wnet/americanmasters/6-james-baldwin-quotes-race/15142/
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 09/21/2020 - 1:42pm
I think Crouch and Chatterton Williams are not promoting something new. The idea that blacks should not be so-called victims was espoused by Booker T. Washington. Alain Locke has a similar message in the Harlem Renaissance. Thomas Sowell and Walter Williams. The message is now carried by Chatterton Williams, McWhorter, and Hughes. In each time period, they faced the pushback that Crouch received in his lifetime.
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 09/21/2020 - 4:09pm
not promoting something new
Oh really?!!! NOBODY HEREIN SAID THAT. ALWAYS THE STRAWMEN! I actually quote Williams pointing out just the opposite in the beginning: Bit dispiriting how long the same arguments have been raging:...
Even if they did, which they didn't, the kind of debate you keep trying to bring to the thread does not serve the purpose of my thread! That is why I ask you to take it elsewhere. You don't want to participate in what I want to use this thread for, don't understand why I am doing it and the spirit in which I am doing it , observing and recording a phenomenon about intellectualism at this point in time.
You want to do something else.
So for the umpteenth time: do it elsewhere, please. I am not at all interested in arguing your college freshman survey course type stuff on this. Don't want a splainer and don't want debate of the basic ideas involved. You drag it down to freshman level every time and thereby threaten to hijack. Take it someplace else that will appreciate it, discuss with like minded amongst yourselves...
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/21/2020 - 5:54pm
I like the idea of proving someone's unique and self-thinking by pulling out a quote from 150 years before justifying them. It's like my hippie trip to India was predicted in Plato's Republic.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 09/21/2020 - 6:46pm
I posted a response to how the late Stanley Crouch felt about James Baldwin. I did not post a response to you.
I see no reason not to make comments about Chatterton Williams, et. al. as you...
[The lady asked you not to post this stuff on her thread. Deleted. A time and a place for everything. Start your own thread. - PP]
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 09/21/2020 - 9:29pm
Again, PLEASE TAKE IT TO YOUR OWN BLOG, don't do that on this thread. Or go over to Twitter and see if Chatteron Williams will argue with you about This thread is not about discussing ideological and sociological solutions to societal problems!It is meta about trends in intellectualism, intellectual rigor and opposing propagandistic reinforcement of codes of speech and thinking in academia that are warping free thought. I DO NOT WANT TO TALK ABOUT WHAT YOU WANT TO TALK ABOUT ON THIS THREAD AND I DON'T WANT YOU CLUTTERING IT UP WITH HIJACKING. It's my blog, it's not a news post. I am not inviting discussion here about what you want to discuss.
YES indeed I'm actually inviting ridicule of some trends. Everyone else seems to get what's appropriate to post on this thread except you. All you do here is continue to make yourself look dense and naive.
Take a clue from who signed "The Letter". Lots of people who disagree politically and/or socially.
PLEASE START YOUR OWN BLOG IF YOU WANT TO ADDRESS content rather than wokeness codes.
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/21/2020 - 11:53pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/21/2020 - 5:34pm
Marx w/o a beard, or kinkier than that?
Alternate title: Where Engels Fear to Tread
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 09/21/2020 - 6:48pm
see all the comments on this thread:
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/22/2020 - 11:42am
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/22/2020 - 7:49pm
how a criminal defense attorney sees Kendi's instructions:
by artappraiser on Wed, 09/23/2020 - 4:50pm
Pages