President Donald Trump was loudly jeered and subjected to chants of “Honor her wish!” and “Vote him out!” during his Thursday morning visit to pay respects to Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s casket at the Supreme Court. The crowd was clearly incensed by Trump’s determination to overlook the late justice’s dying wish to not be replaced before Election Day. The president stood silently beside the casket with first lady Melania Trump as the crowd voiced their disapproval.
https://www.thedailybeast.com/trump-loudly-booed-and-greeted-with-vote-him-out-chants-on-visit-to-ruth-bader-ginsburgs-casket?ref=home
Comments
Of course he shouldn't have gone.
But I think this public booing reaction is counterproductive, it will feed the Trump fans victimization narrative, and they'll no doubt use it as an ad to show how he's not a bully but the libs are.
It's a product of what our culture has become and there are suggestions she didn't like that and wouldn't like this, that they are not honoring her by booing
She was more like this:
via GIPHY
This booing is nothing for liberals to be proud of.
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/24/2020 - 1:12pm
Trump has his base
He has said there will not be a peaceful transfer of power
If the simple act of booing Trump gets him re-elected, the country is already gone
Republicans are forcing through a SCOTUS candidate
If you can't voice displeasure, we are no longer in a democracy.
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 09/24/2020 - 1:19pm