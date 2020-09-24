Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
President Donald Trump was loudly jeered and subjected to chants of “Honor her wish!” and “Vote him out!” during his Thursday morning visit to pay respects to Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s casket at the Supreme Court. The crowd was clearly incensed by Trump’s determination to overlook the late justice’s dying wish to not be replaced before Election Day. The president stood silently beside the casket with first lady Melania Trump as the crowd voiced their disapproval.
Comments
Of course he shouldn't have gone.
But I think this public booing reaction is counterproductive, it will feed the Trump fans victimization narrative, and they'll no doubt use it as an ad to show how he's not a bully but the libs are.
It's a product of what our culture has become and there are suggestions she didn't like that and wouldn't like this, that they are not honoring her by booing
She was more like this:
This booing is nothing for liberals to be proud of.
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/24/2020 - 1:12pm
Trump has his base
He has said there will not be a peaceful transfer of power
If the simple act of booing Trump gets him re-elected, the country is already gone
Republicans are forcing through a SCOTUS candidate
If you can't voice displeasure, we are no longer in a democracy.
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 09/24/2020 - 1:19pm
It was a Memorial service. It was about the recently deceased RBG, not about the election. Displeasure is voiced 24x7, and has been rampant for 3 1/2 years. It makes little sense to "honor" a liberal hero by acting in a way she would have disapproved of.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 09/24/2020 - 1:27pm
Ginsburg comments on candidate Trump
https://ballotpedia.org/Justice_Ginsburg%27s_comments_on_Donald_Trump
The crowd was.voicing its collective frustration
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 09/24/2020 - 2:14pm
Since they have the constitutional authority to do what they are doing how is that "forcing"?
by Jeff (not verified) on Thu, 09/24/2020 - 1:29pm
See what they said during the Garland nomination.
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 09/24/2020 - 2:06pm
oh I bet Garland wished someone booed for him. NOT
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/24/2020 - 2:08pm
Voicing displeasure in exactly the same way that Trump fans do is not offering an alternative to people in the middle.Biden wouldn't do it, thank god. So glad you and your pals that are into fighting boorishness with boorishness are not running for office. Still, since Trump will still be around even if he is out of office, does not bode well for this country getting back to one that's respected in the world even after Biden is installed.
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/24/2020 - 2:06pm
Populism = appealing to lowest common denominator = boorishness = booing.
Getting off on humiliation of "the other," schadenfreude, Kristallnacht, look it up.
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/24/2020 - 2:15pm
The country is not getting back to one.
Edit to add:
Kristallnacht
Trump cleared peaceful protest so he could hold a Bible upside down near a church
Trump sent armed uniformed men into cited against the will of local officials.
The troops grabbed random people off the streets, they used batons and tear gas.
Trump is openly stating that there will not be a peaceful transfer of power
Trump = Kristallnacht
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 09/24/2020 - 2:40pm